Week 6 high school football scores
From the 2021 weekly high school football scores series
Ladue vs. Seckman football

Ladue quarterback Beau Dolan drops back to pass against Seckman in a football game at Seckman High School in Imperial, Missouri on Friday, October 1, 2021. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

 Paul Baillargeon

Area Missouri

Bowling Green 56, North Callaway 6

Brentwood 48, Principia 0

CBC 42, St. Thomas Aquinas (Kan.) 7

Chaminade 72, Vianney 14

Crystal City 22, Sherwood 8

Duchesne 37, Borgia 14

Eureka 50, Ritenour 13

Farmington 49, Poplar Bluff 42

Fort Zumwalt North 62, Francis Howell North 14

Fort Zumwalt South 35, Fort Zumwalt East 26

Fort Zumwalt West 63, Francis Howell Central 7

Fox 21, Mehlville 6

Fredericktown 28, De Soto 7

Grandview 35, Herculaneum 14

Hillsboro 53, Windsor (Imperial) 0

Holt 42, Francis Howell 32

Jackson 42, Cardinal Ritter 8

Ladue 35, Seckman 27

Lindbergh 35, Northwest Cedar Hill 7

Lutheran St. Charles 47, DuBourg 0

Marquette 25, Lafayette 6

McCluer 52, Gateway STEM 14

MICDS 56, Lutheran North 37

Montgomery County 42, Greenville 28

New Madrid County Central 34, Kennett 29

North County 41, Festus 35

Owensville 57, Pacific 42

Parkway North 56, Hazelwood East 50

Pattonville 28, Parkway South 6

Potosi 28, Perryville 0

SLUH 48, Lift For Life 20

St. Charles West 38, Orchard Farm 28

St. Clair 22, St. James 8

St. Mary's 41, St. Dominic 14

St. Pius X 37, Doniphan 13

St. Vincent 59, Bayless 0

Sullivan 32, Hermann 7

Summit 37, Oakville 2

Union 48, Warrenton 6

Valle Catholic 56, Jefferson 0

Vashon 49, Affton 0

Washington 29, Liberty (Wentzville) 14

Winfield 70, St. Charles 28

Area Illinois

Breese Central 7, Salem, Illinois 6

Cahokia 48, Centralia, Illinois 7

Carbondale 53, Mount Vernon, Illinois 7

Carlinville 42, Piasa Southwestern 6

Chester 55, Carlyle 0

Collinsville 54, Granite City 28

Columbia 42, Wood River 12

Edwardsville 42, Alton 6

Freeburg 41, Roxana 13

Highland 34, Civic Memorial 14

Hillsboro, Illinois 56, Gillespie 25

Madison, Illinois 24, TDW Academy 20

Marion 49, Althoff 14

Mascoutah 34, Triad 10

Mater Dei 50, Du Quoin 14

Nashville 49, Carterville 13

Nokomis 53, Alton Marquette 14

Pana 55, Litchfield 8

Red Bud 2, Dupo 0

Vandalia 34, Staunton 20

Waterloo 48, Jerseyville 24

Wesclin 21, Sparta 13

Other Missouri

Adrian 21, Crest Ridge 14

Ash Grove 52, Agape Boarding School 13

Ava 42, Houston 7

Battle 56, Smith-Cotton 6

Blair Oaks 71, Eldon 36

Bolivar 24, Waynesville 20

Boonville 58, Osage 28

Brookfield 14, Monroe City 6

Butler 29, Buffalo 16

California 43, Versailles 40

Camdenton 54, Springfield Hillcrest 9

Cape Girardeau Central 14, Sikeston 12

Carl Junction 49, Neosho 7

Carthage 42, Willard 7

Cass Midway 45, Lone Jack 0

Cassville 21, Monett 20

Centralia, Mo. 40, Highland, Missouri 6

Cole Camp 46, Tipton 7

Dexter 26, Caruthersville 0

East Buchanan 44, Plattsburg 20

Fair Grove 58, Strafford 20

Fayette 60, Paris 30

Forsyth 30, Stockton 22

Fort Osage 9, Grain Valley 8

Gallatin 40, Milan 6

Glendale 34, Parkview 6

Hallsville 46, Southern Boone 6

Hannibal 41, Kirksville 0

Harrisburg, Missouri 46, Russellville 6

Helias 31, Capital City 0

Jefferson City 66, Hickman 31

Joplin 45, Republic 14

Kearney 42, Winnetonka 14

Kickapoo 27, Rolla 6

Lafayette County 39, Holden 0

Lamar 63, Mount Vernon 7

Lawson 50, North Platte 6

Lebanon 44, West Plains 34

Lee's Summit 21, North Kansas City 20

Lee's Summit North 35, Blue Springs 0

Lexington 22, Knob Noster 8

Liberty (KC) 59, Rock Bridge 30

Liberty North 42, Park Hill 3

Lighthouse Christian 27, Springfield Central 6

Lincoln 52, Slater 34

Lincoln College Prep 45, Pembroke Hill 7

Logan-Rogersville 35, Springfield Catholic 7

Louisiana 65, Missouri Military Academy 0

Macon 42, South Shelby 26

Malden 44, East Prairie 6

Marceline 35, KC Northeast 16

Marionville 50, Pierce City 14

Marshfield 50, Reeds Spring 28

Maryville 47, St. Joseph Benton 12

Maysville 39, Princeton 16

McDonald County 35, East Newton 13

Mexico 35, Fulton 14

Mid-Buchanan 21, Hamilton 19

Moberly 20, Marshall 6

Mountain Grove 22, Mountain View-Liberty 16

Nevada 52, Seneca 35

Nixa 35, Ozark 21

Oak Grove 34, Pleasant Hill 27

Oak Park 48, St. Joseph Central 21

Odessa 40, Warrensburg 0

Palmyra 41, Clark County 0

Park Hill South 22, Staley 7

Park Hills Central 28, Ste. Genevieve 14

Platte County 62, Ruskin 0

Polo 30, Trenton 20

Portageville 56, Chaffee 0

Raymore-Peculiar 36, Blue Springs South 24

Raytown 43, Belton 13

Richmond 54, Carrollton 6

Rockhurst 21, Lee's Summit West 10

Salem 30, Willow Springs 12

Sarcoxie 49, Miller 8

Savannah 51, Cameron 23

Scott City 42, Kelly 13

Skyline 54, Clever 7

Smithville 44, Grandview K.C. 12

South Callaway 35, Van-Far 0

South Harrison 28, Putnam County 14

St. James Academy (Kan.) 33, St. Pius X (Kansas City) 13

St. Joseph Lafayette 35, Chillicothe 34

Sweet Springs 48, Cuba 22

Thayer 33, Cabool 20

Tolton Catholic 28, Salisbury 22

Van Horn 49, Truman 6

Warsaw 50, El Dorado Springs 20

Webb City 38, Branson 0

West Platte 14, Lathrop 7

Westran 22, Scotland County 12

William Chrisman 40, Raytown South 6

Windsor (Sedalia) 48, Wellington-Napoleon 13

