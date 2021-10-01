Week 6 high school football scores

Area Missouri
Bowling Green 56, North Callaway 6
Brentwood 48, Principia 0
CBC 42, St. Thomas Aquinas (Kan.) 7
Chaminade 72, Vianney 14
Crystal City 22, Sherwood 8
Duchesne 37, Borgia 14
Eureka 50, Ritenour 13
Farmington 49, Poplar Bluff 42
Fort Zumwalt North 62, Francis Howell North 14
Fort Zumwalt South 35, Fort Zumwalt East 26
Fort Zumwalt West 63, Francis Howell Central 7
Fox 21, Mehlville 6
Fredericktown 28, De Soto 7
Grandview 35, Herculaneum 14
Hillsboro 53, Windsor (Imperial) 0
Holt 42, Francis Howell 32
Jackson 42, Cardinal Ritter 8
Ladue 35, Seckman 27
Lindbergh 35, Northwest Cedar Hill 7
Lutheran St. Charles 47, DuBourg 0
Marquette 25, Lafayette 6
McCluer 52, Gateway STEM 14
MICDS 56, Lutheran North 37
Montgomery County 42, Greenville 28
New Madrid County Central 34, Kennett 29
North County 41, Festus 35
Owensville 57, Pacific 42
Parkway North 56, Hazelwood East 50
Pattonville 28, Parkway South 6
Potosi 28, Perryville 0
SLUH 48, Lift For Life 20
St. Charles West 38, Orchard Farm 28
St. Clair 22, St. James 8
St. Mary's 41, St. Dominic 14
St. Pius X 37, Doniphan 13
St. Vincent 59, Bayless 0
Sullivan 32, Hermann 7
Summit 37, Oakville 2
Union 48, Warrenton 6
Valle Catholic 56, Jefferson 0
Vashon 49, Affton 0
Washington 29, Liberty (Wentzville) 14
Winfield 70, St. Charles 28
Area Illinois
Breese Central 7, Salem, Illinois 6
Cahokia 48, Centralia, Illinois 7
Carbondale 53, Mount Vernon, Illinois 7
Carlinville 42, Piasa Southwestern 6
Chester 55, Carlyle 0
Collinsville 54, Granite City 28
Columbia 42, Wood River 12
Edwardsville 42, Alton 6
Freeburg 41, Roxana 13
Highland 34, Civic Memorial 14
Hillsboro, Illinois 56, Gillespie 25
Madison, Illinois 24, TDW Academy 20
Marion 49, Althoff 14
Mascoutah 34, Triad 10
Mater Dei 50, Du Quoin 14
Nashville 49, Carterville 13
Nokomis 53, Alton Marquette 14
Pana 55, Litchfield 8
Red Bud 2, Dupo 0
Vandalia 34, Staunton 20
Waterloo 48, Jerseyville 24
Wesclin 21, Sparta 13
Other Missouri
Adrian 21, Crest Ridge 14
Ash Grove 52, Agape Boarding School 13
Ava 42, Houston 7
Battle 56, Smith-Cotton 6
Blair Oaks 71, Eldon 36
Bolivar 24, Waynesville 20
Boonville 58, Osage 28
Brookfield 14, Monroe City 6
Butler 29, Buffalo 16
California 43, Versailles 40
Camdenton 54, Springfield Hillcrest 9
Cape Girardeau Central 14, Sikeston 12
Carl Junction 49, Neosho 7
Carthage 42, Willard 7
Cass Midway 45, Lone Jack 0
Cassville 21, Monett 20
Centralia, Mo. 40, Highland, Missouri 6
Cole Camp 46, Tipton 7
Dexter 26, Caruthersville 0
East Buchanan 44, Plattsburg 20
Fair Grove 58, Strafford 20
Fayette 60, Paris 30
Forsyth 30, Stockton 22
Fort Osage 9, Grain Valley 8
Gallatin 40, Milan 6
Glendale 34, Parkview 6
Hallsville 46, Southern Boone 6
Hannibal 41, Kirksville 0
Harrisburg, Missouri 46, Russellville 6
Helias 31, Capital City 0
Jefferson City 66, Hickman 31
Joplin 45, Republic 14
Kearney 42, Winnetonka 14
Kickapoo 27, Rolla 6
Lafayette County 39, Holden 0
Lamar 63, Mount Vernon 7
Lawson 50, North Platte 6
Lebanon 44, West Plains 34
Lee's Summit 21, North Kansas City 20
Lee's Summit North 35, Blue Springs 0
Lexington 22, Knob Noster 8
Liberty (KC) 59, Rock Bridge 30
Liberty North 42, Park Hill 3
Lighthouse Christian 27, Springfield Central 6
Lincoln 52, Slater 34
Lincoln College Prep 45, Pembroke Hill 7
Logan-Rogersville 35, Springfield Catholic 7
Louisiana 65, Missouri Military Academy 0
Macon 42, South Shelby 26
Malden 44, East Prairie 6
Marceline 35, KC Northeast 16
Marionville 50, Pierce City 14
Marshfield 50, Reeds Spring 28
Maryville 47, St. Joseph Benton 12
Maysville 39, Princeton 16
McDonald County 35, East Newton 13
Mexico 35, Fulton 14
Mid-Buchanan 21, Hamilton 19
Moberly 20, Marshall 6
Mountain Grove 22, Mountain View-Liberty 16
Nevada 52, Seneca 35
Nixa 35, Ozark 21
Oak Grove 34, Pleasant Hill 27
Oak Park 48, St. Joseph Central 21
Odessa 40, Warrensburg 0
Palmyra 41, Clark County 0
Park Hill South 22, Staley 7
Park Hills Central 28, Ste. Genevieve 14
Platte County 62, Ruskin 0
Polo 30, Trenton 20
Portageville 56, Chaffee 0
Raymore-Peculiar 36, Blue Springs South 24
Raytown 43, Belton 13
Richmond 54, Carrollton 6
Rockhurst 21, Lee's Summit West 10
Salem 30, Willow Springs 12
Sarcoxie 49, Miller 8
Savannah 51, Cameron 23
Scott City 42, Kelly 13
Skyline 54, Clever 7
Smithville 44, Grandview K.C. 12
South Callaway 35, Van-Far 0
South Harrison 28, Putnam County 14
St. James Academy (Kan.) 33, St. Pius X (Kansas City) 13
St. Joseph Lafayette 35, Chillicothe 34
Sweet Springs 48, Cuba 22
Thayer 33, Cabool 20
Tolton Catholic 28, Salisbury 22
Van Horn 49, Truman 6
Warsaw 50, El Dorado Springs 20
Webb City 38, Branson 0
West Platte 14, Lathrop 7
Westran 22, Scotland County 12
William Chrisman 40, Raytown South 6
Windsor (Sedalia) 48, Wellington-Napoleon 13
