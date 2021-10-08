Week 7 football roundup: Union defense comes up big in Four Rivers showdown

Mascoutah 70, Civic Memorial 28: Chase Hanson tossed a pair of long-first half scores to help the Indians to a win in this Mississippi Valley Conference game in Bethalto.

Hanson hit Quincy Hall on a 65-yard toss in the first quarter and connected with Allen Middleton on a 72-yard catch-and-run in the second period as the teams combined for 56 points in the opening half.

Logan Turbyfill tallied on a pair of runs for the Eagles (4-3, 1-3) in the first half.

Mascoutah (7-0, 4-0) has outscored its opponents 342-128 this season.

CBC 48, Chaminade 14: The Cadets scored 27 unanswered points in a span of 20:17 in the first half to take control of this Metro Catholic game at Chaminade.

Jeremiyah Love and Dylan Van got the ball rolling with a pair of short scoring runs. Patrick Heitert capped the blitz with a 2-yard run. He also hit Gavin Conley on a 47-yard TD strike late in the third period.

CBC, which has won six in a row, is 6-1 overall and 4-0 in league play.

Chaminade (3-4, 1-3) jumped to a 7-0 lead on an 80-yard run by Cam Epps just 100 seconds into the game.

The Cadets have won the last 13 games between the teams.