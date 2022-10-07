Week 7 high school football roundup: Ruble's TD run gives Seckman overtime win at Pattonville

Cole Ruble scored on an 8-yard run in overtime as Seckman knocked off Pattonville 50-48 in a non-league football game Friday in northern Maryland Heights.

Seckman tied the game 42-all on an 8-yard run by Ruble with 4 minutes and 6 seconds left in regulation.

The Jaguars quarterback rushed for five scores and threw for two others in a 3-hour, 33-minute affair that featured numerous twists and turns.

Ruble ran for the two-point conversion after the tie-breaking score for a 50-42 Seckman lead.

The Pirates scored on their OT possession, but their attempt for a game-tying two-point conversion pass fell short.

Pattonville took a 42-35 lead on a 20-yard pass from Byron McNair to Tory Allen two minutes earlier. McNair also scored on a 61-yard run early in the second half.

Ruble, who verbally committed to play at Southeast Missouri State University earlier in the week, hit Anthony Westervelt on a 21-yard TD scoring toss in the first two minutes of the second quarter to push the lead to 14-0.

The Jaguars (6-1) have won six in a row after a season-opening loss to small-school power Valle Catholic.

Pattonville fell to 4-3.

Kirkwood 49, Lindbergh 7: Deion Brown rushed for a school-record seven touchdowns as the Pioneers rolled to a win on the road.

He also set the school mark for rushing yards in a single game with 352 yards on 29 carries.

Brown capped off a 42-point first-half explosion with a 53-yard scoring jaunt.

Brown became the first Kirkwood player to rush for more than 1,000 yards in two different seasons since Mike Simmons did the trick in 85.

The Pioneers (3-3) have alternated wins and losses through the first six games of the season.

Lindbergh (4-3) won its first three games of the campaign.

CBC 64, Vianney 6: Cole McKey hit Corey Simms on a 66-yard scoring strike just 22 seconds into the contest as the Cadets sewed up an undefeated Metro Catholic Conference campaign by winning at Vianney.

McKey hit Jeremiah McClellan on a 17-yard TD pass on the Cadets' next possession.

Jason Wiley connected with Bryce Parson on a 9-yard TD pass to push the lead to 20-6 midway through the first period.

CBC (6-1 overall, 4-0 MCC), the defending Class 6 state champion, has won five in a row after a 64-19 loss to East St. Louis on Sept. 3.

Jaquice Williams and AJ Johnson scored on second-half runs for the winners. Lance Walker added a 42-yard interception return for a TD.

Cole Adair returned a kickoff 88 yards for a score to get the Golden Griffins (0-7, 0-4) on the board.

Red Bud, 49, Wesclin 0: Junior Chase Lucht returned an interception for a score as the Musketeers became playoff eligible with a Cahokia Conference Illinois Division win in Clinton County

Senior quarterback Thomas Friess tossed a pair of first-quarter TD passes to get the offense rolling.

Red Bud (6-1 overall, 4-0 league) has won four in a row, three of those wins have come on the road.

SLUH 42, Chaminade 19: Ryan Wingo returned a punt 47 yards for a score and also hauled in a 63-yard scoring strike from Marco Sansone to help the Junior Billikens to a MCC win at Chaminade.

Sansone connected with Zach Ortwerth on a 30-yard TD toss to push the lead to 21-7 right before the break.

SLUH (3-4 overall, 2-2 MCC) scored 35 unanswered points after following a 7-yard TD run by Derek Fields.

The Jr. Bills were coming off a 37-20 loss to De Smet.

Chaminade (2-5, 1-3) had a two-game winning streak snapped.

Fox 56, Hazelwood West 8: Landon Ellis rambled 36 yards with a fumble to score a touchdown, helping the Warriors to a win at home.

Dominik Murray and Kevin Nguyen scored on short runs in the opening period to stake the hosts to a 21-0 lead.

Nguyen finished with three touchdowns. Jaden Thompson added two.

Fox (2-5), snapped a five-game losing skid. West (0-7) has been outscored 300-30 this season.

Holt 58, Fort Zumwalt East 13: Ty Williams returned the opening kickoff 70 yards for a score to kick-start Holt to win in the GAC Central affair in Wentzville.

Williams also caught a 9-yard TD pass from Owen Merrell later in the period.

Conrad King capped off a three-touchdown burst in the opening 10:59 with a 14-yard scoring gallop.

Holt (6-1, 6-0), which led 58-0 at the break, has won six in a row.

Fort Zumwalt East (1-6, 0-5) still leads the overall series 6-5.

Ladue 20, Hazelwood Central 16: The Rams held Central scoreless in the second half on the way to this nonconference win at home.

The Rams (4-3) were coming off a 49-10 loss at Lafayette.

Central (3-4) had won its previous two games by a combined 99-14.

Edwardsville 28, Belleville East 27 (2OT): Jake Curry scored on a 5-yard run in the second overtime as the Tigers beat East in the Southwestern Conference game in Edwardsville

The Lancers also scored in the second extra session, but they went for the win and the pass on the 2-point conversion attempt fell incomplete.

Edwardsville (6-1, 3-1) has won the last 13 games between the teams. East’s last win in the series was a 28-0 triumph on Sept. 10, 2010.

East fell to 3-4, 1-3.

Columbia 44, Salem 7: Dominic Voegele accounted for five scores in the first half as the Eagles romped in this Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division contest at home.

Voegele scored on a 95-yard run and also threw TD passes of 59 yards to Zach Wetzel and 40 yards to Brennan Weik.

Voegele totaled six scores, including three on the ground. He rushed five times for 123 yards. He also connected on six extra points

Columbia led 37-0 at the break.

The Indians (5-2, 3-1) have won all six meetings in the series, which began on Sept. 8, 2017.

Salem is 1-6 overall and 0-4 in league play.

Lutheran St. Charles 53, Borgia 13: Michael Gerdine hit Kaleb Mays on a 75-yard catch-and-run to help the Cougars to an AAA win at home.

Ayden Harris added a pair of short runs in the opening half.

Lutheran St. Charles (4-3, 2-2) snapped a three-game losing streak.

Borgia fell to 3-4, 2-2.

Union 47, Owensville 0: Liam Hughes ran 60 yards for a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage to help the Wildcats to a Four Rivers Conference win.

Hayden Parmenter added a 3-yard TD run just over six minutes later.

Union scored seven times in the first half.

The Wildcats (7-0, 4-0) have tallied at least 29 points in every game this season. They won their first 10 games last season.

Owensville fell to 4-3 and 2-2.

Mascoutah 50, Civic Memorial 6: Allen Middleton caught a pair of first-half touchdown passes and also ran 46 yards for a score to help the Indians to a Mississippi Valley Conference win at home.

Zane Timon tossed three touchdown passes in a 40-point first-half explosion.

Kanoa Owens added TD runs of 63 and 13 yards.

The Indians (5-2, 2-2) were coming off a 34-14 loss to Triad.

Civic Memorial fell to 1-6 and 0-4.

Parkway North 42, Webster Groves 13: Messiah Smith and Zyan Royal scored on short runs in the first half to help the Vikings win on the road.

North (5-2) has won two in a row.

The Statesmen (0-6), who trailed 13-6 early in the third period, have lost 21 in a row. Their last win was a 49-6 triumph over Ritenour on Nov. 1, 2019.

Hermann 25, St. Clair 7: Quarterback Trenton Lampkin threw for three scores, including two to Braedon Englert to help the Bearcats to a Four Rivers Conference win in downtown St. Clair.

Lampkin hit Englert on TD tosses of 22 and 10 yards in the opening 12:46.

Hermann (6-1, 3-1) was coming off its only loss of the season — a 6-0 setback against Sullivan.

St. Clair fell to 3-4, 3-2.

Monroe City 58, Brookfield 22: The Panthers remained unbeaten with a Clarence County Conference win in Brookfield.