Week 7 high school football scores
Week 7 high school football scores

10/09/2020 - Football - Jefferson at Grandview

Jefferson Blue Jays senior Dawson Jakoubek (54) runs with the ball after it falls into his arms for an interception during a game played on Friday October 09, 2020 at Grandview High School in Hillsboro, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

 Rick Ulreich

AREA

Borgia 30, St. Dominic 9

Chaminade 41, Vianney 0

Clayton 17, Affton 14

Duchesne 35, Westminster 13

Eureka 21, Lindbergh 7

Festus 40, Pacific 24

Fort Zumwalt East 27, Liberty (Wentzville) 26

Fort Zumwalt North 18, Fort Zumwalt South 14

Francis Howell 38, Cardinal Ritter 14

Herculaneum 38, Crystal City 20

Hillsboro 54, De Soto 34

Holt 44, Troy Buchanan 7

Jackson 56, Farmington 14

Jefferson 42, Grandview 0

Lafayette 44, Ladue 38

Lutheran North 34, Trinity 7

Marquette 35, Kirkwood 34

Mehlville 24, Oakville 21

MICDS 49, Lutheran South 14

North Callaway 35, Wright City 6

North County 56, Windsor (Imperial) 20

Northwest Cedar Hill 28, Parkway South 21

O'Fallon Christian 48, Osage 21

Orchard Farm 30, St. Charles 8

Owensville 53, Union 13

Parkway Central 14, Parkway North 12

Potosi 39, Sikeston 25

Seckman 35, Webster Groves 0

St. Clair 42, Hermann 0

St. James 12, Sullivan 6

St. Mary's 40, SLUH 24

St. Vincent 28, St. Pius X 21

Ste. Genevieve 41, Perryville 0

Summit 17, Parkway West 12

Valle Catholic 41, New Madrid County Central 12

Warrenton 34, Winfield 0

Washington 49, Francis Howell North 6

STATEWIDE

Adrian 53, Lone Jack 0

Aurora 40, Marshfield 13

Belton 28, Truman 14

Blair Oaks 55, Hallsville 16

Blue Springs 43, Lee's Summit West 36

Blue Springs South 38, Fort Osage 14

Bolivar 41, Springfield Hillcrest 0

Boonville 54, Versailles 6

Branson 48, Willard 14

Buffalo 44, Fair Grove 30

California 59, Eldon 13

Cameron 34, St. Joseph Lafayette 33

Carl Junction 28, Republic 21

Carthage 41, Joplin 20

Cassville 42, Seneca 21

Centralia (Mo.) 24, Bowling Green 22

Clever 35, Stockton 32

Diamond 49, Pleasant Hope 12

Doniphan 52, Caruthersville 46

El Dorado Springs 49, Sherwood 15

Forsyth 48, Strafford 34

Gallatin 48, Putnam County 8

Glendale 20, Kickapoo 17

Grain Valley 53, William Chrisman 22

Grandview K.C. 48, Ruskin 6

Hamilton 35, Plattsburg 14

Harrisburg, Missouri 30, Fayette 20

Harrisonville 71, Clinton 14

Hayti 32, Kelly 6

Helias 28, Jefferson City 0

Houston 14, Cass Midway 7

Kearney 40, Reeds Spring 14

Kennett 50, Dexter 13

Lafayette County 62, Knob Noster 0

Lawson 14, Lathrop 12

Lebanon 52, Camdenton 38

Lexington 42, Carrollton 22

Liberty (KC) 24, Park Hill 21

Liberty North 21, Lee's Summit North 17

Lincoln 28, Crest Ridge 14

Lockwood 49, Miller 0

Logan-Rogersville 23, Hollister 20

Marceline 61, Salisbury 14

Marionville 48, Sarcoxie 12

Marshall 59, Fulton 21

Maryville 49, Lincoln College Prep 10

Maysville 22, Trenton 20

Mexico 22, Kirksville 21 (OT)

Mid-Buchanan 49, East Buchanan 21

Moberly 14, Hannibal 13

Monroe City 30, Macon 7

Montgomery County 48, Mark Twain 14

Mountain View-Liberty 14, Cabool 6

Nevada 52, East Newton 7

Ozark 31, Neosho 7

Palmyra 47, Highland, Missouri 6

Paris 58, Russellville 22

Park Hill South 28, North Kansas City 24

Park Hills Central 61, Fredericktown 7

Pembroke Hill 21, Christ Prep Academy (Kan.) 14

Platte County 34, Winnetonka 20

Poplar Bluff 50, Cape Girardeau Central 27

Portageville 24, Malden 14

Princeton 36, Polo 6

Raymore-Peculiar 56, Hickman 0

Raytown 40, Lee's Summit 35

Richmond 46, Holden 7

Rolla 34, Waynesville 20

Salem 21, Mountain Grove 14

Savannah 37, Chillicothe 8

Scotland County 36, Knox County 28

Scott City 47, Chaffee 6

Skyline 40, Lighthouse Christian 27

Slater 48, Tipton 28

Smithville 35, Louisburg (Kan.) 7

South Callaway 29, Cuba 22

South Harrison 26, Milan 7

Springfield Catholic 6, Mount Vernon 0

Springfield Central 6, Missouri Military Academy 0

St. Pius X (Kansas City) 47, St. Joseph Benton 7

Staley 45, Oak Park 6

Summit Christian 28, Van Horn 7

Thayer 43, Ava 6

Van-Far 40, Clopton 20

Webb City 28, Nixa 0

West Plains 70, Parkview 6

West Platte 48, North Platte 20

Westran 46, Tolton Catholic 8

Windsor (Sedalia) 43, Cole Camp 3

