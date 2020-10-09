Week 7 high school football scores

AREA
Borgia 30, St. Dominic 9
Chaminade 41, Vianney 0
Clayton 17, Affton 14
Duchesne 35, Westminster 13
Eureka 21, Lindbergh 7
Festus 40, Pacific 24
Fort Zumwalt East 27, Liberty (Wentzville) 26
Fort Zumwalt North 18, Fort Zumwalt South 14
Francis Howell 38, Cardinal Ritter 14
Herculaneum 38, Crystal City 20
Hillsboro 54, De Soto 34
Holt 44, Troy Buchanan 7
Jackson 56, Farmington 14
Jefferson 42, Grandview 0
Lafayette 44, Ladue 38
Lutheran North 34, Trinity 7
Marquette 35, Kirkwood 34
Mehlville 24, Oakville 21
MICDS 49, Lutheran South 14
North Callaway 35, Wright City 6
North County 56, Windsor (Imperial) 20
Northwest Cedar Hill 28, Parkway South 21
O'Fallon Christian 48, Osage 21
Orchard Farm 30, St. Charles 8
Owensville 53, Union 13
Parkway Central 14, Parkway North 12
Potosi 39, Sikeston 25
Seckman 35, Webster Groves 0
St. Clair 42, Hermann 0
St. James 12, Sullivan 6
St. Mary's 40, SLUH 24
St. Vincent 28, St. Pius X 21
Ste. Genevieve 41, Perryville 0
Summit 17, Parkway West 12
Valle Catholic 41, New Madrid County Central 12
Warrenton 34, Winfield 0
Washington 49, Francis Howell North 6
STATEWIDE
Adrian 53, Lone Jack 0
Aurora 40, Marshfield 13
Belton 28, Truman 14
Blair Oaks 55, Hallsville 16
Blue Springs 43, Lee's Summit West 36
Blue Springs South 38, Fort Osage 14
Bolivar 41, Springfield Hillcrest 0
Boonville 54, Versailles 6
Branson 48, Willard 14
Buffalo 44, Fair Grove 30
California 59, Eldon 13
Cameron 34, St. Joseph Lafayette 33
Carl Junction 28, Republic 21
Carthage 41, Joplin 20
Cassville 42, Seneca 21
Centralia (Mo.) 24, Bowling Green 22
Clever 35, Stockton 32
Diamond 49, Pleasant Hope 12
Doniphan 52, Caruthersville 46
El Dorado Springs 49, Sherwood 15
Forsyth 48, Strafford 34
Gallatin 48, Putnam County 8
Glendale 20, Kickapoo 17
Grain Valley 53, William Chrisman 22
Grandview K.C. 48, Ruskin 6
Hamilton 35, Plattsburg 14
Harrisburg, Missouri 30, Fayette 20
Harrisonville 71, Clinton 14
Hayti 32, Kelly 6
Helias 28, Jefferson City 0
Houston 14, Cass Midway 7
Kearney 40, Reeds Spring 14
Kennett 50, Dexter 13
Lafayette County 62, Knob Noster 0
Lawson 14, Lathrop 12
Lebanon 52, Camdenton 38
Lexington 42, Carrollton 22
Liberty (KC) 24, Park Hill 21
Liberty North 21, Lee's Summit North 17
Lincoln 28, Crest Ridge 14
Lockwood 49, Miller 0
Logan-Rogersville 23, Hollister 20
Marceline 61, Salisbury 14
Marionville 48, Sarcoxie 12
Marshall 59, Fulton 21
Maryville 49, Lincoln College Prep 10
Maysville 22, Trenton 20
Mexico 22, Kirksville 21 (OT)
Mid-Buchanan 49, East Buchanan 21
Moberly 14, Hannibal 13
Monroe City 30, Macon 7
Montgomery County 48, Mark Twain 14
Mountain View-Liberty 14, Cabool 6
Nevada 52, East Newton 7
Ozark 31, Neosho 7
Palmyra 47, Highland, Missouri 6
Paris 58, Russellville 22
Park Hill South 28, North Kansas City 24
Park Hills Central 61, Fredericktown 7
Pembroke Hill 21, Christ Prep Academy (Kan.) 14
Platte County 34, Winnetonka 20
Poplar Bluff 50, Cape Girardeau Central 27
Portageville 24, Malden 14
Princeton 36, Polo 6
Raymore-Peculiar 56, Hickman 0
Raytown 40, Lee's Summit 35
Richmond 46, Holden 7
Rolla 34, Waynesville 20
Salem 21, Mountain Grove 14
Savannah 37, Chillicothe 8
Scotland County 36, Knox County 28
Scott City 47, Chaffee 6
Skyline 40, Lighthouse Christian 27
Slater 48, Tipton 28
Smithville 35, Louisburg (Kan.) 7
South Callaway 29, Cuba 22
South Harrison 26, Milan 7
Springfield Catholic 6, Mount Vernon 0
Springfield Central 6, Missouri Military Academy 0
St. Pius X (Kansas City) 47, St. Joseph Benton 7
Staley 45, Oak Park 6
Summit Christian 28, Van Horn 7
Thayer 43, Ava 6
Van-Far 40, Clopton 20
Webb City 28, Nixa 0
West Plains 70, Parkview 6
West Platte 48, North Platte 20
Westran 46, Tolton Catholic 8
Windsor (Sedalia) 43, Cole Camp 3
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.