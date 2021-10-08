Week 7 high school football scores

Area Missouri
Affton 40, North Point 32
CBC 48, Chaminade 14
Crystal City 50, Principia 8
De Smet 28, Rockhurst 14
Duchesne 50, DuBourg 6
Eureka 57, Pattonville 21
Festus 35, Pacific 32
Fort Zumwalt North 51, Fort Zumwalt South 3
Francis Howell 44, Francis Howell Central 0
Herculaneum 60, Bayless 30
Hillsboro 47, De Soto 0
Holt 28, Troy Buchanan 24
Jackson 55, Farmington 0
Jefferson 49, Grandview 0
Ladue 26, Lafayette 23
Liberty (Wentzville) 20, Fort Zumwalt East 8
Lindbergh 44, Ritenour 27
Lutheran North 51, Alton Marquette 0
Lutheran St. Charles 49, Quincy Notre Dame 7
Marquette 34, Kirkwood 14
Mehlville 21, Oakville 0
North Callaway 44, Wright City 27
North County 47, Windsor (Imperial) 0
Northwest Cedar Hill 8, Parkway South 7
Parkway North 41, Parkway Central 21
Parkway West 31, Hazelwood East 12
Potosi 28, St. Charles West 21
Seckman 48, Webster Groves 21
SLUH 55, Vianney 6
St. Charles 13, Orchard Farm 6
St. Clair 31, Hermann 26
St. Dominic 54, Borgia 14
St. Pius X 20, St. Vincent 14
Ste. Genevieve 61, Perryville 7
Sullivan 21, St. James 7
Summit 63, McCluer North 0
Timberland 49, Fort Zumwalt West 42
Union 28, Owensville 26
Valle Catholic 64, New Madrid County Central 22
Washington 34, Francis Howell North 7
Winfield 43, Warrenton 28
Area Illinois
Breese Central 42, Roxana 35
Cahokia 2, Mount Vernon, Illinois 0
Carbondale 31, Althoff 21
Carlinville 48, Litchfield 0
Carlyle 26, Sparta 20
Carterville 54, Madison, Illinois 32
Columbia 46, Salem, Illinois 7
Decatur St. Teresa 54, Chester 14
East St. Louis 68, Alton 0
Freeburg 42, Wood River 6
Highland 48, Waterloo 14
Hillsboro, Illinois 40, Staunton 7
Jerseyville 38, Triad 13
Marion 37, Centralia, Illinois 6
Mascoutah 70, Civic Memorial 28
Mount Zion 36, Collinsville 21
Nokomis 35, Gillespie 12
O'Fallon 51, Belleville West 0
Pana 68, Greenville 21
Red Bud 27, Wesclin 21
Vandalia 42, Piasa Southwestern 6
Other Missouri
Adrian 54, Lone Jack 0
Ash Grove 35, Clever 0
Aurora 30, Marshfield 19
Ava 35, Thayer 13
Battle 24, Rock Bridge 14
Belton 60, Truman 19
Bolivar 48, Springfield Hillcrest 7
Boonville 47, Versailles 17
Bowling Green 56, Louisiana 0
Branson 31, Willard 7
Brookfield 40, Clark County 8
Butler 28, Warsaw 22
California 35, Eldon 28
Capital City 46, Smith-Cotton 7
Carthage 34, Joplin 22
Centralia, Mo. 38, South Shelby 32
Chillicothe 19, Savannah 13
Doniphan 32, East Prairie 12
El Dorado Springs 28, Sherwood 16
Fair Grove 59, Buffalo 31
Fayette 42, Harrisburg, Missouri 26
Forsyth 49, Strafford 25
Fort Osage 35, Blue Springs South 21
Gallatin 38, Putnam County 6
Glendale 18, Kickapoo 14
Grain Valley 45, William Chrisman 7
Grandview K.C. 42, Ruskin 6
Hallsville 56, Blair Oaks 51
Hamilton 57, Plattsburg 14
Hannibal 48, Moberly 14
Hayti 70, Kelly 10
Helias 51, Jefferson City 7
Highland, Missouri 24, Palmyra 20
Hogan Prep 44, Tolton Catholic 8
KC Northeast 28, KC East 0
Kearney 49, Raytown South 8
Kennett 32, Dexter 6
Kirksville 28, Mexico 14
Lafayette County 75, Knob Noster 6
Lamar 52, Monett 21
Lathrop 8, Lawson 0
Lebanon 33, Camdenton 14
Lee's Summit 56, St. Joseph Central 14
Lee's Summit West 31, Blue Springs 14
Lexington 42, Carrollton 0
Liberty (KC) 35, Park Hill 32
Liberty North 38, Lee's Summit North 35
Lincoln College Prep 27, Maryville 26
Logan-Rogersville 42, Hollister 25
Marceline 49, Salisbury 24
Marionville 62, Sarcoxie 24
Mark Twain 38, Montgomery County 8
Marshall 30, Fulton 7
McDonald County 41, Reeds Spring 6
Mid-Buchanan 28, East Buchanan 21
Milan 28, South Harrison 7
Monroe City 58, Macon 38
Mountain Grove 20, Salem 13
Mountain View-Liberty 42, Cabool 28
Nevada 46, East Newton 6
Nixa 41, Webb City 27
Oak Grove 54, Excelsior Springs 28
Odessa 42, KC Center 41
Ozark 42, Neosho 14
Park Hill South 7, North Kansas City 0
Park Hills Central 61, Fredericktown 0
Pierce City 47, Agape Boarding School 19
Platte County 35, Winnetonka 0
Pleasant Hill 49, Warrensburg 43
Polo 41, Princeton 18
Poplar Bluff 28, Cape Girardeau Central 12
Portageville 30, Malden 24
Raymore-Peculiar 35, Hickman 3
Republic 37, Carl Junction 3
Richmond 38, Holden 2
Rolla 67, Waynesville 26
Russellville 34, Paris 28
Scotland County 54, Miller 0
Scott City 55, Chaffee 0
Seneca 27, Cassville 0
Sikeston 62, Charleston 8
Skyline 32, Lighthouse Christian 29
Smithville 34, Raytown 0
South Callaway 36, Cuba 22
Southern Boone 42, Osage 29
Springfield Catholic 14, Mount Vernon 13
Springfield Central 49, Missouri Military Academy 0
St. Joseph Lafayette 32, Cameron 10
St. Michael the Archangel 69, Crest Ridge 34
St. Pius X (Kansas City) 63, St. Joseph Benton 7
Staley 35, Oak Park 28
Stockton 27, Diamond 14
Summit Christian 32, Van Horn 28
Sweet Springs 14, Westran 12
Tipton 50, Slater 31
Trenton 34, Maysville 8
Wellington-Napoleon 34, Cass Midway 14
West Plains 57, Parkview 12
West Platte 54, North Platte 14
Willow Springs 28, Houston 6
Windsor (Sedalia) 50, Cole Camp 0
