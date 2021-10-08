 Skip to main content
Week 7 high school football scores
Eureka vs. Pattonville football

Pattonville's Kyjuan Morgan (4) tries to break a tackle in a high-school football game on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Pattonville High School in Maryland Heights, Mo. Benjamen Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Area Missouri

Affton 40, North Point 32

CBC 48, Chaminade 14

Crystal City 50, Principia 8

De Smet 28, Rockhurst 14

Duchesne 50, DuBourg 6

Eureka 57, Pattonville 21

Festus 35, Pacific 32

Fort Zumwalt North 51, Fort Zumwalt South 3

Francis Howell 44, Francis Howell Central 0

Herculaneum 60, Bayless 30

Hillsboro 47, De Soto 0

Holt 28, Troy Buchanan 24

Jackson 55, Farmington 0

Jefferson 49, Grandview 0

Ladue 26, Lafayette 23

Liberty (Wentzville) 20, Fort Zumwalt East 8

Lindbergh 44, Ritenour 27

Lutheran North 51, Alton Marquette 0

Lutheran St. Charles 49, Quincy Notre Dame 7

Marquette 34, Kirkwood 14

Mehlville 21, Oakville 0

North Callaway 44, Wright City 27

North County 47, Windsor (Imperial) 0

Northwest Cedar Hill 8, Parkway South 7

Parkway North 41, Parkway Central 21

Parkway West 31, Hazelwood East 12

Potosi 28, St. Charles West 21

Seckman 48, Webster Groves 21

SLUH 55, Vianney 6

St. Charles 13, Orchard Farm 6

St. Clair 31, Hermann 26

St. Dominic 54, Borgia 14

St. Pius X 20, St. Vincent 14

Ste. Genevieve 61, Perryville 7

Sullivan 21, St. James 7

Summit 63, McCluer North 0

Timberland 49, Fort Zumwalt West 42

Union 28, Owensville 26

Valle Catholic 64, New Madrid County Central 22

Washington 34, Francis Howell North 7

Winfield 43, Warrenton 28

Area Illinois

Breese Central 42, Roxana 35

Cahokia 2, Mount Vernon, Illinois 0

Carbondale 31, Althoff 21

Carlinville 48, Litchfield 0

Carlyle 26, Sparta 20

Carterville 54, Madison, Illinois 32

Columbia 46, Salem, Illinois 7

Decatur St. Teresa 54, Chester 14

East St. Louis 68, Alton 0

Freeburg 42, Wood River 6

Highland 48, Waterloo 14

Hillsboro, Illinois 40, Staunton 7

Jerseyville 38, Triad 13

Marion 37, Centralia, Illinois 6

Mascoutah 70, Civic Memorial 28

Mount Zion 36, Collinsville 21

Nokomis 35, Gillespie 12

O'Fallon 51, Belleville West 0

Pana 68, Greenville 21

Red Bud 27, Wesclin 21

Vandalia 42, Piasa Southwestern 6

Other Missouri

Adrian 54, Lone Jack 0

Ash Grove 35, Clever 0

Aurora 30, Marshfield 19

Ava 35, Thayer 13

Battle 24, Rock Bridge 14

Belton 60, Truman 19

Bolivar 48, Springfield Hillcrest 7

Boonville 47, Versailles 17

Bowling Green 56, Louisiana 0

Branson 31, Willard 7

Brookfield 40, Clark County 8

Butler 28, Warsaw 22

California 35, Eldon 28

Capital City 46, Smith-Cotton 7

Carthage 34, Joplin 22

Centralia, Mo. 38, South Shelby 32

Chillicothe 19, Savannah 13

Doniphan 32, East Prairie 12

El Dorado Springs 28, Sherwood 16

Fair Grove 59, Buffalo 31

Fayette 42, Harrisburg, Missouri 26

Forsyth 49, Strafford 25

Fort Osage 35, Blue Springs South 21

Gallatin 38, Putnam County 6

Glendale 18, Kickapoo 14

Grain Valley 45, William Chrisman 7

Grandview K.C. 42, Ruskin 6

Hallsville 56, Blair Oaks 51

Hamilton 57, Plattsburg 14

Hannibal 48, Moberly 14

Hayti 70, Kelly 10

Helias 51, Jefferson City 7

Highland, Missouri 24, Palmyra 20

Hogan Prep 44, Tolton Catholic 8

KC Northeast 28, KC East 0

Kearney 49, Raytown South 8

Kennett 32, Dexter 6

Kirksville 28, Mexico 14

Lafayette County 75, Knob Noster 6

Lamar 52, Monett 21

Lathrop 8, Lawson 0

Lebanon 33, Camdenton 14

Lee's Summit 56, St. Joseph Central 14

Lee's Summit West 31, Blue Springs 14

Lexington 42, Carrollton 0

Liberty (KC) 35, Park Hill 32

Liberty North 38, Lee's Summit North 35

Lincoln College Prep 27, Maryville 26

Logan-Rogersville 42, Hollister 25

Marceline 49, Salisbury 24

Marionville 62, Sarcoxie 24

Mark Twain 38, Montgomery County 8

Marshall 30, Fulton 7

McDonald County 41, Reeds Spring 6

Mid-Buchanan 28, East Buchanan 21

Milan 28, South Harrison 7

Monroe City 58, Macon 38

Mountain Grove 20, Salem 13

Mountain View-Liberty 42, Cabool 28

Nevada 46, East Newton 6

Nixa 41, Webb City 27

Oak Grove 54, Excelsior Springs 28

Odessa 42, KC Center 41

Ozark 42, Neosho 14

Park Hill South 7, North Kansas City 0

Park Hills Central 61, Fredericktown 0

Pierce City 47, Agape Boarding School 19

Platte County 35, Winnetonka 0

Pleasant Hill 49, Warrensburg 43

Polo 41, Princeton 18

Poplar Bluff 28, Cape Girardeau Central 12

Portageville 30, Malden 24

Raymore-Peculiar 35, Hickman 3

Republic 37, Carl Junction 3

Richmond 38, Holden 2

Rolla 67, Waynesville 26

Russellville 34, Paris 28

Scotland County 54, Miller 0

Scott City 55, Chaffee 0

Seneca 27, Cassville 0

Sikeston 62, Charleston 8

Skyline 32, Lighthouse Christian 29

Smithville 34, Raytown 0

South Callaway 36, Cuba 22

Southern Boone 42, Osage 29

Springfield Catholic 14, Mount Vernon 13

Springfield Central 49, Missouri Military Academy 0

St. Joseph Lafayette 32, Cameron 10

St. Michael the Archangel 69, Crest Ridge 34

St. Pius X (Kansas City) 63, St. Joseph Benton 7

Staley 35, Oak Park 28

Stockton 27, Diamond 14

Summit Christian 32, Van Horn 28

Sweet Springs 14, Westran 12

Tipton 50, Slater 31

Trenton 34, Maysville 8

Wellington-Napoleon 34, Cass Midway 14

West Plains 57, Parkview 12

West Platte 54, North Platte 14

Willow Springs 28, Houston 6

Windsor (Sedalia) 50, Cole Camp 0

