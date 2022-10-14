Week 8 football roundup: Webster Groves snaps 21-game losing streak with first win since 2019

Qwalan Miller threw a pair of second-quarter touchdown passes Friday as Webster Groves broke a 21-game losing streak with a 27-13 win over Northwest in a Suburban Conference Orange Pool football game at Cedar Hill.

The Statesmen (1-6 overall, 1-3 league) had gone 1,078 days without a win. Their last triumph was a 49-6 victory over Ritenour on Nov. 1, 2019.

Trevion Hulsey got the ball rolling with a 56-yard TD run on the first possession of the game. Hulsey finished with 143 yards on 15 carries.

“The guys believed in what we were doing, they stayed confident,” first-year Webster Groves coach Conner White said. “Tonight, they kept plugging and they finished it off.”

The Statesmen were outscored 814-164 during the streak.

“It was frustrating, but our players never wavered,” White said. “We talked about doing the right things and making winning decisions.”

The senior class claimed its first win.

“I couldn’t be happier for them,” White added.

Northwest (0-8, 0-4) has lost nine in a row.

Rockhurst 17, SLUH 14 (OT): Logan Kuechler hit a 28-yard field goal in overtime to lift the Kansas City-area school to a win in this non-league affair at SLUH.

The Junior Billikens (3-5) took a 14-7 lead on a 25-yard scoring strike from Marco Sansone to Joseph Harris on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Ryan Wingo also hauled in a scoring toss from Sansone.

SLUH (3-5) had won three of its previous four contests.

Parkway South 30, Fox 20: Drew Heimlich returned a fumble 51 yards for a score to help the Patriots to a win on the road.

Tristen Sutton recovered a blocked punt in the end zone to get South off and running.

Ethan Schaefferkoetter added a 29-yard field for the winners.

La’Ron Eason sealed the triumph with a 45-yard TD run with 3:20 left in the contest.

South (5-3) snapped a two-game losing streak. Fox fell to 2-6.

MICDS 35, St. Dominic 0: Seniors Steven Hall and Winston Moore each rushed for two scores in the opening half as the Rams cruised in St. Charles County.

MICDS (7-1) won its second in a row after a 34-18 loss to Lutheran North on Oct. 1.

The Rams have won five in a row and eight of the last nine against the Crusaders (3-5).

Lafayette 48, Ritenour 47: Jack Behl threw a pair of touchdown passes in the final 4:39 as the Lancers came back on the road.

Behl hit Zae Jones on a 6-yard TD toss with 24 seconds left for the win.

Behl connected on 41 of 73 passes for 389 yards and four scores.

Jones rushed 20 times for 149 yards. Dre Davis added a 1-yard TD run to the rally.

Highland 56, Mascoutah 0: Brent Wuebbels threw for three scores in the opening 11:32 and the Bulldogs closed an unbeaten run through the Mississippi Valley Conference with a home victory.

Brendan Gelly hauled in a 30-yard TD strike to push the lead to 14-0.

Travis Porter added a 12-yard scoring run to help the winners out to a four-score lead at the break. Porter rushed for 152 yards on 17 carries.

Wuebbels hit on 16 of 21 passes for 182 yards and four TDs.

The Bulldogs (7-1, 5-0) have won six in a row after a 31-28 loss at Edwardsville on Sept. 2.

Mascoutah (5-3, 2-3) have lost three of five.

Union 46, St. James 0: Wyatt Birke and Hayden Parmenter scored on runs in the opening four minutes as the Wildcats beat St. James in this Four Rivers Conference game at Union High.

Liam Hughes hit Ryan Rapert on a pair of TD strikes for the winners.

The Wildcats (8-0, 5-0) have won the last four games between the schools.

St. James fell to 2-6, 0-5.

Timberland 61, Francis Howell North 21: Senior quarterback AJ Raines hit Creighton Ervin on a 64-yard scoring strike in the opening period to kick-start the Wolves to a GAC South win at home.

Rains also set up the first score with a 63-yard run on the first possession of the night.

The Wolves (6-2, 3-2) snapped a two-game losing streak.

Howell North fell to 3-5, 1-4.

Borgia 51, Fredericktown 13: Trenton Volmert ran for 117 yards and four touchdowns to guide the Knights to a nonconference home victory.

Volmert got the hosts off and running with a 10-yard TD run just more than three minutes into the game.

Nathan Kell chipped in with a 3-yard run to push the lead to 14-0.

Haylee Stieffermann had four extra points for Borgia (4-4).

Fredericktown is 2-6.

Lutheran South 62, DuBourg 32: The Lancers opened the second half with four successive touchdowns to take charge of this wild nonconference game at home.

Logan Slinkard threw for two of the scores and ran for another. His 22-yard TD pass to Ben Long pushed the lead to 52-34.

South (4-4) won its first two games of the season before a three-game losing streak.

DuBourg has lost 24 in a row. Its last win was a 32-19 triumph over Missouri Military Academy on Sept. 20, 2019.

Kirkwood 45, McCluer 6: Creighton Wise threw for three scores to help the Pioneers to a win at home.

Tyler Macon hauled in all three TD’s including a 39-yard strike that pushed the lead to 45-0 in the second quarter.

Bruce Malone added a punt return for a score.

The Pioneers (4-3) have won two in a row.

Carl McCoy returned a punt 46 yards for a score for the Comets (0-8).

Cahokia 56, Althoff 6: Nicholas Deloach returned an interception 90 yards for a score and also scored on a 65-yard punt return to spark Cahokia to a South Seven win in Belleville.

Omarion Gooden threw for four TDs for the winners.

Cahokia (4-4, 3-2) has won two in a row and can become playoff eligible with a victory next week at O'Fallon.

Althoff fell to 3-5, 1-4.

Eureka 49, Parkway North 21: Kevin Emmanuel rushed for six scores as the Wildcats posted a win at Parkway North.

Jace Peterson hit Aidan Crews on a 52-yard catch-and-run midway through the second quarter.

Eureka (7-1) bounced back from a 20-13 loss to Lafayette last week.

Parkway North is 5-3.

Chaminade 42, Gateway STEM 0: Derek Fields Jr. and Makai Robinson each scored twice as Chaminade won at home.

Fields needed just 48 seconds to put his team in front with a 6-yard run. Ethan Divis added a 2-yard run later in the opening period for a 14-0 lead.

Chaminade (3-6) has won three of four after an 0-4 start to the campaign.

Gateway STEM is 3-5.

Ladue 54, Riverview Gardens 20: Rams nailed down their 14th successive winning season with a victory at home.

Beau Dolan hit Chase Allen on a scoring pass to kick-start the attack.

The Rams (5-3) have won four of five.

Riverview is 4-4.

Monroe City 32, Macon 8: The Panthers scored early and often on the way to a Clarence Cannon Conference win at home.