Week 8 high school football scores and highlights: East St. Louis rolls; Webster snaps a long losing streak

Week 8 of the area high school football season saw a powerhouse continue its winning ways (see East St. Louis) and a long-struggling program get its first win since 2019 (see Webster Groves).
Some of the highlights:
People are also reading…
Area Missouri
Borgia 51, Fredericktown 13
Bowling Green 83, Wright City 7
Brentwood 34, Soldan 6
Cape Girardeau Central 56, De Soto 7
Cardinal Ritter 26, Hillsboro 13
CBC 52, Warren Central, Ind. 25
Chaminade 42, Gateway STEM 0
Eureka 49, Parkway North 21
Festus 41, Farmington 20
Fort Zumwalt North 35, Fort Zumwalt South 0
Francis Howell 63, Francis Howell Central 6
Hermann 26, Pacific 19
Holt 34, Jackson 21
Kirkwood 45, McCluer 6
Ladue 54, Riverview Gardens 20
Lafayette 48, Ritenour 47
Liberty (Wentzville) 49, Fort Zumwalt East 22
Lindbergh 42, Mehlville 7
Lutheran South 68, DuBourg 32
Lutheran St. Charles 20, Lutheran North 18
MICDS 35, St. Dominic 0
North Callaway 42, Montgomery County 38
North County 45, Potosi 14
Park Hills Central 42, Dexter 13
Parkway Central 32, Parkway West 16
Parkway South 30, Fox 20
Rockhurst 17, SLUH 14 (OT)
Seckman 35, Oakville 14
St. Charles West 40, St. Charles 8
St. Clair 56, Windsor (Imperial) 12
St. Pius X 42, Bayless 6
St. Vincent 49, Grandview 6
Ste. Genevieve 41, Jefferson 34
Sullivan 26, Owensville 0
Timberland 61, Francis Howell North 21
Troy Buchanan 45, Fort Zumwalt West 10
Union 46, St. James 0
Warrenton 35, Orchard Farm 25
Washington 56, North Point 15
Webster Groves 27, Northwest Cedar Hill 13
Winfield 34, Cuba 12
Area Illinois
Cahokia 56, Althoff 6
Carlinville 33, Greenville 0
Chester 12, Red Bud 7
Collinsville 15, Champaign Centennial 14
Columbia 28, Breese Central 27
Dupo 36, Sparta 12
East St. Louis 26, Edwardsville 7
Highland 56, Mascoutah 0
Hillsboro, Illinois 28, Piasa Southwestern 14
Jerseyville 42, Civic Memorial 0
Madison, Illinois 18, Anna-Jonesboro 13
Marion 40, Carbondale 7
Mount Vernon, Illinois 35, Centralia, Illinois 7
O'Fallon 52, Alton 0
Pana 42, Virden North Mac 21
Quincy Notre Dame 48, Granite City 0
Roxana 35, Wood River 27
Salem, Illinois 21, Freeburg 14
Staunton 27, Gillespie 12
Triad 28, Waterloo 13
Vandalia 57, Litchfield 18
Wesclin 20, Carlyle 19
Other Missouri
Adrian 36, Cole Camp 0
Aurora 12, East Newton 7
Ava 37, Cabool 8
Blair Oaks 55, Hallsville 0
Blue Springs South 44, Blue Springs 21
Bolivar 53, Springfield Hillcrest 14
Brookfield 26, Clark County 13
Butler 62, Forsyth 36
California 61, Eldon 21
Camdenton 45, Lebanon 28
Cameron 28, St. Joseph Benton 19
Capital City 49, Truman 6
Carl Junction 42, Willard 0
Carthage 34, Joplin 28
Caruthersville 41, East Prairie 26
Centralia, Mo. 28, South Shelby 12
Chaffee 51, Doniphan 6
Diamond 27, Sarcoxie 24
East Buchanan 48, Mid-Buchanan 12
Excelsior Springs 34, Raytown South 27
Fair Grove 52, Clever 6
Fort Osage 25, North Kansas City 14
Gallatin 46, Trenton 6
Grain Valley 40, William Chrisman 7
Hamilton 58, Plattsburg 14
Hannibal 59, Marshall 14
Harrisburg, Missouri 30, Fayette 24
Harrisonville 40, Oak Grove 29
Hayti 42, Malden 7
Helias 45, Smith-Cotton 21
Holden 52, Carrollton 0
Jefferson City 48, Battle 41 (OT)
KC Center 53, Pleasant Hill 27
Kearney 63, Grandview K.C. 12
Kickapoo 22, Glendale 2
Kirksville 42, Fulton 0
Lafayette County 58, Lexington 8
Lamar 41, Cassville 13
Lawson 37, Lathrop 6
Lee's Summit North 21, Lee's Summit West 0
Liberty (KC) 48, Lee's Summit 28
Liberty North 44, Raymore-Peculiar 14
Lincoln College Prep 56, KC Southeast 0
Louisiana 36, Van-Far 6
Marceline 13, Westran 12
Marionville 28, Ash Grove 22
Maryville 39, Savannah 28
Milan 38, Polo 6
Moberly 28, Mexico 14
Monroe City 32, Macon 8
Mount Vernon 44, Marshfield 13
Mountain Grove 28, Houston 8
Mountain View-Liberty 50, Salem 0
Nevada 48, Monett 7
New Madrid County Central 48, Sikeston 0
North Platte 18, West Platte 7
Oak Park 45, St. Joseph Central 0
Odessa 36, Chillicothe 35
Osage 54, Southern Boone 39
Ozark 28, Branson 7
Palmyra 22, Highland, Missouri 14 (OT)
Park Hill South 49, Platte County 23
Pembroke Hill 34, Summit Christian 7
Pierce City 34, Miller 8
Poplar Bluff 35, Kennett 14
Portageville 42, Kelly 0
Putnam County 48, Maysville 24
Raytown 28, Belton 21
Reeds Spring 28, Logan-Rogersville 14
Republic 36, Nixa 35 (OT)
Richmond 48, Knob Noster 0
Rock Bridge 49, Hickman 0
Rolla 21, Waynesville 20
Ruskin 6, Winnetonka 2
Scotland County 26, Paris 7
Scott City 49, Charleston 14
Seneca 28, McDonald County 21
Sherwood 58, Russellville 41
Smithville 35, Pittsburg, Kansas 7
South Callaway 46, Mark Twain 8
South Harrison 28, Princeton 19
Springfield Central 40, Buffalo 14
St. Michael the Archangel 47, Hogan Prep 20
St. Pius X (Kansas City) 40, St. Joseph Lafayette 0
Staley 48, Park Hill 33
Stockton 30, El Dorado Springs 14
Strafford 43, Lighthouse Christian 27
Thayer 22, Willow Springs 21
Tipton 72, Lone Jack 6
Topeka Highland Park, Kan. 63, KC Northeast 0
Van Horn 23, University Academy 0
Versailles 21, Boonville 20
Warrensburg 65, Clinton 7
Warsaw 27, Skyline 6
Webb City 42, Neosho 21
Wellington-Napoleon 41, Slater 20
West Plains 41, Parkview 8
Windsor (Sedalia) 44, Crest Ridge 14