Week 8 high school football scores

Webster Groves vs. Northwest Cedar Hill football

Webster Groves' Henry Jennings tips and picks off a pass for an interception during a football game against Northwest on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Northwest High School in Cedar Hill, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Area Missouri

Borgia 51, Fredericktown 13

Bowling Green 83, Wright City 7

Brentwood 34, Soldan 6

Cape Girardeau Central 56, De Soto 7

Cardinal Ritter 26, Hillsboro 13

CBC 52, Warren Central, Ind. 25

Chaminade 42, Gateway STEM 0

Eureka 49, Parkway North 21

Festus 41, Farmington 20

Fort Zumwalt North 35, Fort Zumwalt South 0

Francis Howell 63, Francis Howell Central 6

Hermann 26, Pacific 19

Holt 34, Jackson 21

Kirkwood 45, McCluer 6

Ladue 54, Riverview Gardens 20

Lafayette 48, Ritenour 47

Liberty (Wentzville) 49, Fort Zumwalt East 22

Lindbergh 42, Mehlville 7

Lutheran South 68, DuBourg 32

Lutheran St. Charles 20, Lutheran North 18

MICDS 35, St. Dominic 0

North Callaway 42, Montgomery County 38

North County 45, Potosi 14

Park Hills Central 42, Dexter 13

Parkway Central 32, Parkway West 16

Parkway South 30, Fox 20

Rockhurst 17, SLUH 14 (OT)

Seckman 35, Oakville 14

St. Charles West 40, St. Charles 8

St. Clair 56, Windsor (Imperial) 12

St. Pius X 42, Bayless 6

St. Vincent 49, Grandview 6

Ste. Genevieve 41, Jefferson 34

Sullivan 26, Owensville 0

Timberland 61, Francis Howell North 21

Troy Buchanan 45, Fort Zumwalt West 10

Union 46, St. James 0

Warrenton 35, Orchard Farm 25

Washington 56, North Point 15

Webster Groves 27, Northwest Cedar Hill 13

Winfield 34, Cuba 12

Area Illinois

Cahokia 56, Althoff 6

Carlinville 33, Greenville 0

Chester 12, Red Bud 7

Collinsville 15, Champaign Centennial 14

Columbia 28, Breese Central 27

Dupo 36, Sparta 12

East St. Louis 26, Edwardsville 7

Highland 56, Mascoutah 0

Hillsboro, Illinois 28, Piasa Southwestern 14

Jerseyville 42, Civic Memorial 0

Madison, Illinois 18, Anna-Jonesboro 13

Marion 40, Carbondale 7

Mount Vernon, Illinois 35, Centralia, Illinois 7

O'Fallon 52, Alton 0

Pana 42, Virden North Mac 21

Quincy Notre Dame 48, Granite City 0

Roxana 35, Wood River 27

Salem, Illinois 21, Freeburg 14

Staunton 27, Gillespie 12

Triad 28, Waterloo 13

Vandalia 57, Litchfield 18

Wesclin 20, Carlyle 19

Other Missouri

Adrian 36, Cole Camp 0

Aurora 12, East Newton 7

Ava 37, Cabool 8

Blair Oaks 55, Hallsville 0

Blue Springs South 44, Blue Springs 21

Bolivar 53, Springfield Hillcrest 14

Brookfield 26, Clark County 13

Butler 62, Forsyth 36

California 61, Eldon 21

Camdenton 45, Lebanon 28

Cameron 28, St. Joseph Benton 19

Capital City 49, Truman 6

Carl Junction 42, Willard 0

Carthage 34, Joplin 28

Caruthersville 41, East Prairie 26

Centralia, Mo. 28, South Shelby 12

Chaffee 51, Doniphan 6

Diamond 27, Sarcoxie 24

East Buchanan 48, Mid-Buchanan 12

Excelsior Springs 34, Raytown South 27

Fair Grove 52, Clever 6

Fort Osage 25, North Kansas City 14

Gallatin 46, Trenton 6

Grain Valley 40, William Chrisman 7

Hamilton 58, Plattsburg 14

Hannibal 59, Marshall 14

Harrisburg, Missouri 30, Fayette 24

Harrisonville 40, Oak Grove 29

Hayti 42, Malden 7

Helias 45, Smith-Cotton 21

Holden 52, Carrollton 0

Jefferson City 48, Battle 41 (OT)

KC Center 53, Pleasant Hill 27

Kearney 63, Grandview K.C. 12

Kickapoo 22, Glendale 2

Kirksville 42, Fulton 0

Lafayette County 58, Lexington 8

Lamar 41, Cassville 13

Lawson 37, Lathrop 6

Lee's Summit North 21, Lee's Summit West 0

Liberty (KC) 48, Lee's Summit 28

Liberty North 44, Raymore-Peculiar 14

Lincoln College Prep 56, KC Southeast 0

Louisiana 36, Van-Far 6

Marceline 13, Westran 12

Marionville 28, Ash Grove 22

Maryville 39, Savannah 28

Milan 38, Polo 6

Moberly 28, Mexico 14

Monroe City 32, Macon 8

Mount Vernon 44, Marshfield 13

Mountain Grove 28, Houston 8

Mountain View-Liberty 50, Salem 0

Nevada 48, Monett 7

New Madrid County Central 48, Sikeston 0

North Platte 18, West Platte 7

Oak Park 45, St. Joseph Central 0

Odessa 36, Chillicothe 35

Osage 54, Southern Boone 39

Ozark 28, Branson 7

Palmyra 22, Highland, Missouri 14 (OT)

Park Hill South 49, Platte County 23

Pembroke Hill 34, Summit Christian 7

Pierce City 34, Miller 8

Poplar Bluff 35, Kennett 14

Portageville 42, Kelly 0

Putnam County 48, Maysville 24

Raytown 28, Belton 21

Reeds Spring 28, Logan-Rogersville 14

Republic 36, Nixa 35 (OT)

Richmond 48, Knob Noster 0

Rock Bridge 49, Hickman 0

Rolla 21, Waynesville 20

Ruskin 6, Winnetonka 2

Scotland County 26, Paris 7

Scott City 49, Charleston 14

Seneca 28, McDonald County 21

Sherwood 58, Russellville 41

Smithville 35, Pittsburg, Kansas 7

South Callaway 46, Mark Twain 8

South Harrison 28, Princeton 19

Springfield Central 40, Buffalo 14

St. Michael the Archangel 47, Hogan Prep 20

St. Pius X (Kansas City) 40, St. Joseph Lafayette 0

Staley 48, Park Hill 33

Stockton 30, El Dorado Springs 14

Strafford 43, Lighthouse Christian 27

Thayer 22, Willow Springs 21

Tipton 72, Lone Jack 6

Topeka Highland Park, Kan. 63, KC Northeast 0

Van Horn 23, University Academy 0

Versailles 21, Boonville 20

Warrensburg 65, Clinton 7

Warsaw 27, Skyline 6

Webb City 42, Neosho 21

Wellington-Napoleon 41, Slater 20

West Plains 41, Parkview 8

Windsor (Sedalia) 44, Crest Ridge 14

