Week 8 high school football scores
Week 8 high school football scores

Lindbergh vs. Summit football

Summit's Elijah Stevens runs the ball during a football game against Lindbergh on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Summit High School in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

 Randy Kemp

AREA MISSOURI

Borgia 35, Hillsboro 8

CBC 42, Vianney 3

Chaminade 9, Trinity 7

Cuba 43, Tolton 14 

De Smet 38, SLUH 22

Dexter 35, Perryville 7

Duchesne 49, Winfield 0

Eureka 54, Mehlville 17

Farmington 10, Festus 7

Fort Zumwalt North 55, Liberty 6

Fort Zumwalt South 44, Francis Howell North 7

Fort Zumwalt West 28, Troy Buchanan 16

Fox 49, De Soto 7

Francis Howell 41, Timberland 13

Holt 42, Francis Howell Central 0

Jackson 56, Cardinal Ritter 32

Jefferson 50, Chaffee 6

Kirkwood 20, Ladue 7

Lafayette 40, Parkway Central 7

Lindbergh 27, Summit 23

Lutheran North 33, St. Mary's 20

Marquette 38, Oakville 0

MICDS 56, St. Dominic 40

Missouri Military Academy 64, Crystal City 28

North Callaway 47, Mark Twain 12

Northwest Cedar Hill 56, Affton 7

O'Fallon Christian 48, Westminster 21

Orchard Farm 38, Warrenton 7

Owensville 34, Lutheran South 7

Parkway North 24, Parkway South 20

Parkway West 55, Webster Groves 20

Potosi 34, Fredericktown 18

Scott City 34, St. James 21

Seckman 35, Park Hills Central 33

St. Clair 35, Cape Girardeau Central 7

St. Vincent 49, Grandview 0

Sweet Springs 34, Windsor (Imperial) 33

Thayer 34, St. Pius X 13

Valle Catholic 67, Herculaneum 12

Washington 48, Fort Zumwalt East 20

Wright City 55, Louisiana 20

STATEWIDE MISSOURI

Adrian 40, Cass Midway 6

Aurora 22, Reeds Spring 20

Battle 39, Jefferson City 21

Belton 38, William Chrisman 12

Blair Oaks 42, Southern Boone 21

Blue Springs 28, Blue Springs South 13

Bolivar 34, Kickapoo 14

Bowling Green 55, South Callaway 14

Brookfield 32, Highland, Missouri 14

Buffalo 55, Springfield Central 13

Cabool 34, Ava 18

Camdenton 48, Glendale 32

Cameron 42, St. Joseph Benton 0

Carrollton 42, Holden 14

Carthage 63, Republic 29

Cassville 42, East Newton 0

Centralia (Mo.) 34, Macon 18

Clopton 19, Paris 14

Crest Ridge 50, Lone Jack 0

East Prairie 40, Caruthersville 26

Fair Grove 69, Clever 19

Fayette 63, Salisbury 12

Forsyth 56, Pleasant Hope 0

Fort Osage 29, Truman 20

Gallatin 54, Trenton 14

Hallsville 50, California 21

Hamilton 49, West Platte 14

Hannibal 48, Marshall 14

Harrisburg, Missouri 22, Scotland County 6

Harrisonville 75, Winnetonka 41

Hayti 58, Malden 6

Helias 45, Smith-Cotton 3

Hollister 20, Mount Vernon 13

Joplin 45, Branson 24

Kelly 42, Portageville 0

Kennett 41, Poplar Bluff 19

Kirksville 33, Fulton 0

Lamar 37, Seneca 6

Lathrop 43, North Platte 27

Lawson 13, East Buchanan 12

Lebanon 48, Rolla 41

Lexington 36, Lafayette County 25

Liberty North 22, Lee's Summit West 15

Lincoln 14, Wellington-Napoleon 7

Lockwood 56, Greenfield, Missouri 0

Logan-Rogersville 28, Marshfield 14

Marceline 45, Westran 6

Marionville 38, Ash Grove 28

Maryville 39, Savannah 17

Mid-Buchanan 63, Plattsburg 7

Milan 49, Polo 3

Moberly 28, Mexico 21

Montgomery County 51, Van-Far 6

Mountain Grove 27, Houston 0

Mountain View-Liberty 32, Salem 28

Nevada 14, McDonald County 13

Nixa 49, Carl Junction 0

North Kansas City 28, Oak Park 27

Odessa 47, Excelsior Springs 0

Osage 43, Versailles 21

Park Hill 27, Lee's Summit North 10

Park Hill South 37, Lee's Summit 34

Pembroke Hill 54, KC Northeast 8

Pierce City 41, Miller 0

Pleasant Hill 28, KC Center 21

Princeton 28, South Harrison 6

Raymore-Peculiar 35, Liberty (KC) 7

Raytown 21, Grain Valley 14

Richmond 42, Knob Noster 0

Sarcoxie 42, Diamond 14

Skyline 52, Warsaw 8

Smithville 57, Ruskin 12

Springfield Catholic 21, Monett 6

Springfield Hillcrest 48, Parkview 13

St. Pius X (Kansas City) 16, St. Joseph Lafayette 14

Staley 48, St. Joseph Central 0

Strafford 51, Stockton 8

University Academy 42, Van Horn 41

Warrensburg 69, Clinton 7

Webb City 48, Ozark 13

West Plains 56, Waynesville 20

Willard 27, Neosho 20

Windsor (Sedalia) 55, Tipton 20

