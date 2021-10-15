 Skip to main content
Week 8 high school football scores
0 comments

Week 8 high school football scores

From the 2021 weekly high school football scores series
Seckman vs. Fox football

The Fox Warriors take the field in a game at Seckman High School in Imperial, Missouri on Friday, October 15, 2021. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

 Paul Baillargeon

Area Missouri

Brentwood 48, Roosevelt 6

CBC 41, Rockhurst 10

Chaminade 42, Lift For Life 12

Crystal City 52, Missouri Military Academy 0

De Smet 48, SLUH 21

Duchesne 62, Winfield 0

Eureka 40, Mehlville 0

Farmington 28, Festus 20

Fort Zumwalt North 45, Liberty (Wentzville) 14

Francis Howell 56, Timberland 38

Francis Howell North 44, Fort Zumwalt South 21

Grandview 47, St. Vincent 25

Herculaneum 20, Paris 8

Hillsboro 50, Borgia 0

Holt 54, Francis Howell Central 6

Jackson 28, Cardinal Ritter 8

Jefferson 54, Chaffee 0

Jennings 74, Affton 6

John Burroughs 38, Clayton 20

Ladue 58, Riverview Gardens 0

Lafayette 35, Parkway Central 0

Lutheran North 50, Bishop Miege (Kan.) 36

Lutheran St. Charles 67, Lutheran South 0

Marquette 51, Oakville 0

New Madrid County Central 44, Sikeston 0

North County 27, Potosi 7

Northwest Cedar Hill 29, Ritenour 20

Orchard Farm 56, Warrenton 18

Owensville 35, Sullivan 6

Pacific 49, Hermann 43

Park Hills Central 69, University City 26

Parkway North 33, Parkway South 6

Parkway West 43, Webster Groves 0

Priory 35, Principia 0

Seckman 20, Fox 13

St. Charles West 33, St. Charles 22

St. Clair 26, Cape Girardeau Central 13

St. Mary's 22, Louisville Trinity (Ky.) 19

St. Pius X 37, Bayless 14

Ste. Genevieve 55, De Soto 15

Summit 27, Pattonville 7

Sweet Springs 33, Windsor (Imperial) 13

Union 30, St. James 23

Valle Catholic 51, Westminster 14

Vianney 42, DuBourg 0

Washington 47, Fort Zumwalt East 18

Area Illinois

Breese Central 20, Columbia 0

Cahokia 46, Althoff 8

Carlinville 37, Greenville 7

Centralia, Illinois 14, Mount Vernon, Illinois 7

Chester 21, Red Bud 0

Civic Memorial 42, Jerseyville 14

Dupo 22, Sparta 14

East St. Louis 58, Edwardsville 0

Freeburg 35, Salem, Illinois 6

Gillespie 24, Staunton 21

Highland 29, Mascoutah 27

Hillsboro, Illinois 41, Piasa Southwestern 14

Marion 41, Carbondale 8

Mater Dei 41, Effingham 13

Nashville 37, Du Quoin 14

O'Fallon 43, Alton 0

Quincy Notre Dame 49, Granite City 7

Triad 22, Waterloo 19

Vandalia 49, Litchfield 6

Wesclin 15, Carlyle 14

Wood River 34, Roxana 0

Other Missouri

Adrian 41, Cass Midway 12

Aurora 28, Reeds Spring 14

Ava 48, Cabool 9

Belton 42, William Chrisman 28

Blair Oaks 71, Southern Boone 34

Blue Springs 49, Blue Springs South 35

Boonville 50, Eldon 22

Bowling Green 62, South Callaway 14

Buffalo 43, Springfield Central 31

Butler 28, El Dorado Springs 0

Camdenton 26, Glendale 25

Cameron 20, St. Joseph Benton 14

Carthage 35, Republic 14

Caruthersville 42, East Prairie 0

Cassville 42, East Newton 6

Chillicothe 62, KC East 0

Cole Camp 40, Slater 14

Crest Ridge 66, Lone Jack 21

Diamond 28, Sarcoxie 14

East Buchanan 41, Lawson 18

Excelsior Springs 36, Odessa 20

Fair Grove 55, Clever 7

Fayette 44, Salisbury 12

Forsyth 56, Agape Boarding School 15

Fort Osage 51, Truman 0

Gallatin 37, Trenton 6

Grain Valley 21, Raytown 14

Hallsville 46, California 6

Hannibal 55, Marshall 0

Harrisburg, Missouri 34, Scotland County 30

Harrisonville 12, Oak Grove 8

Hayti 78, Malden 12

Helias 35, Smith-Cotton 3

Highland, Missouri 24, Brookfield 18

Holden 58, Carrollton 0

Hollister 38, Mount Vernon 0

Jefferson City 55, Battle 52

Joplin 21, Branson 16

KC Center 28, Pleasant Hill 17

Kearney 53, Grandview K.C. 21

Kickapoo 21, Bolivar 7

Kirksville 20, Fulton 0

Lafayette County 69, Lexington 0

Lamar 41, Seneca 0

Lathrop 49, North Platte 7

Lee's Summit North 38, Park Hill 0

Liberty North 38, Lee's Summit West 14

Lincoln College Prep 46, KC Central Academy 6

Logan-Rogersville 57, Marshfield 28

Macon 28, Centralia, Mo. 22

Marceline 28, Westran 12

Marionville 48, Ash Grove 8

Maryville 42, Savannah 0

Maysville 51, Putnam County 8

McDonald County 39, Nevada 34

Mexico 41, Moberly 14

Mid-Buchanan 56, Plattsburg 7

Milan 17, Polo 8

Miller 34, Pierce City 20

Monett 24, Springfield Catholic 17

Monroe City 58, Clark County 16

Montgomery County 38, Van-Far 8

Mountain Grove 2, Houston 0

Mountain View-Liberty 48, Salem 8

Neosho 21, Willard 14

Nixa 49, Carl Junction 21

Oak Park 21, North Kansas City 9

Osage 34, Versailles 24

Palmyra 27, South Shelby 8

Park Hill South 34, Lee's Summit 27 (OT)

Pembroke Hill 48, KC Northeast 7

Platte County 48, Raytown South 8

Poplar Bluff 41, Kennett 15

Portageville 28, Kelly 2

Raymore-Peculiar 49, Liberty (KC) 17

Rock Bridge 28, Hickman 7

Rolla 28, Lebanon 20

Scott City 41, Charleston 0

Sherwood 28, Russellville 7

South Harrison 48, Princeton 0

Springfield Hillcrest 21, Parkview 20

St. Michael the Archangel 41, Hogan Prep 16

St. Pius X (Kansas City) 40, St. Joseph Lafayette 7

Staley 54, St. Joseph Central 6

Strafford 27, Stockton 6

Summit Christian 21, Warrensburg 20

Thayer 37, Willow Springs 0

Tolton Catholic 33, Cuba 20

Warsaw 30, Skyline 29

Webb City 63, Ozark 48

West Plains 56, Waynesville 0

West Platte 38, Hamilton 29

Windsor (Sedalia) 45, Tipton 0

Winnetonka 47, Capital City 21

