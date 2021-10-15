Week 8 high school football scores

Area Missouri
Brentwood 48, Roosevelt 6
CBC 41, Rockhurst 10
Chaminade 42, Lift For Life 12
Crystal City 52, Missouri Military Academy 0
De Smet 48, SLUH 21
Duchesne 62, Winfield 0
Eureka 40, Mehlville 0
Farmington 28, Festus 20
Fort Zumwalt North 45, Liberty (Wentzville) 14
Francis Howell 56, Timberland 38
Francis Howell North 44, Fort Zumwalt South 21
Grandview 47, St. Vincent 25
Herculaneum 20, Paris 8
Hillsboro 50, Borgia 0
Holt 54, Francis Howell Central 6
Jackson 28, Cardinal Ritter 8
Jefferson 54, Chaffee 0
Jennings 74, Affton 6
John Burroughs 38, Clayton 20
Ladue 58, Riverview Gardens 0
Lafayette 35, Parkway Central 0
Lutheran North 50, Bishop Miege (Kan.) 36
Lutheran St. Charles 67, Lutheran South 0
Marquette 51, Oakville 0
New Madrid County Central 44, Sikeston 0
North County 27, Potosi 7
Northwest Cedar Hill 29, Ritenour 20
Orchard Farm 56, Warrenton 18
Owensville 35, Sullivan 6
Pacific 49, Hermann 43
Park Hills Central 69, University City 26
Parkway North 33, Parkway South 6
Parkway West 43, Webster Groves 0
Priory 35, Principia 0
Seckman 20, Fox 13
St. Charles West 33, St. Charles 22
St. Clair 26, Cape Girardeau Central 13
St. Mary's 22, Louisville Trinity (Ky.) 19
St. Pius X 37, Bayless 14
Ste. Genevieve 55, De Soto 15
Summit 27, Pattonville 7
Sweet Springs 33, Windsor (Imperial) 13
Union 30, St. James 23
Valle Catholic 51, Westminster 14
Vianney 42, DuBourg 0
Washington 47, Fort Zumwalt East 18
Area Illinois
Breese Central 20, Columbia 0
Cahokia 46, Althoff 8
Carlinville 37, Greenville 7
Centralia, Illinois 14, Mount Vernon, Illinois 7
Chester 21, Red Bud 0
Civic Memorial 42, Jerseyville 14
Dupo 22, Sparta 14
East St. Louis 58, Edwardsville 0
Freeburg 35, Salem, Illinois 6
Gillespie 24, Staunton 21
Highland 29, Mascoutah 27
Hillsboro, Illinois 41, Piasa Southwestern 14
Marion 41, Carbondale 8
Mater Dei 41, Effingham 13
Nashville 37, Du Quoin 14
O'Fallon 43, Alton 0
Quincy Notre Dame 49, Granite City 7
Triad 22, Waterloo 19
Vandalia 49, Litchfield 6
Wesclin 15, Carlyle 14
Wood River 34, Roxana 0
Other Missouri
Adrian 41, Cass Midway 12
Aurora 28, Reeds Spring 14
Ava 48, Cabool 9
Belton 42, William Chrisman 28
Blair Oaks 71, Southern Boone 34
Blue Springs 49, Blue Springs South 35
Boonville 50, Eldon 22
Bowling Green 62, South Callaway 14
Buffalo 43, Springfield Central 31
Butler 28, El Dorado Springs 0
Camdenton 26, Glendale 25
Cameron 20, St. Joseph Benton 14
Carthage 35, Republic 14
Caruthersville 42, East Prairie 0
Cassville 42, East Newton 6
Chillicothe 62, KC East 0
Cole Camp 40, Slater 14
Crest Ridge 66, Lone Jack 21
Diamond 28, Sarcoxie 14
East Buchanan 41, Lawson 18
Excelsior Springs 36, Odessa 20
Fair Grove 55, Clever 7
Fayette 44, Salisbury 12
Forsyth 56, Agape Boarding School 15
Fort Osage 51, Truman 0
Gallatin 37, Trenton 6
Grain Valley 21, Raytown 14
Hallsville 46, California 6
Hannibal 55, Marshall 0
Harrisburg, Missouri 34, Scotland County 30
Harrisonville 12, Oak Grove 8
Hayti 78, Malden 12
Helias 35, Smith-Cotton 3
Highland, Missouri 24, Brookfield 18
Holden 58, Carrollton 0
Hollister 38, Mount Vernon 0
Jefferson City 55, Battle 52
Joplin 21, Branson 16
KC Center 28, Pleasant Hill 17
Kearney 53, Grandview K.C. 21
Kickapoo 21, Bolivar 7
Kirksville 20, Fulton 0
Lafayette County 69, Lexington 0
Lamar 41, Seneca 0
Lathrop 49, North Platte 7
Lee's Summit North 38, Park Hill 0
Liberty North 38, Lee's Summit West 14
Lincoln College Prep 46, KC Central Academy 6
Logan-Rogersville 57, Marshfield 28
Macon 28, Centralia, Mo. 22
Marceline 28, Westran 12
Marionville 48, Ash Grove 8
Maryville 42, Savannah 0
Maysville 51, Putnam County 8
McDonald County 39, Nevada 34
Mexico 41, Moberly 14
Mid-Buchanan 56, Plattsburg 7
Milan 17, Polo 8
Miller 34, Pierce City 20
Monett 24, Springfield Catholic 17
Monroe City 58, Clark County 16
Montgomery County 38, Van-Far 8
Mountain Grove 2, Houston 0
Mountain View-Liberty 48, Salem 8
Neosho 21, Willard 14
Nixa 49, Carl Junction 21
Oak Park 21, North Kansas City 9
Osage 34, Versailles 24
Palmyra 27, South Shelby 8
Park Hill South 34, Lee's Summit 27 (OT)
Pembroke Hill 48, KC Northeast 7
Platte County 48, Raytown South 8
Poplar Bluff 41, Kennett 15
Portageville 28, Kelly 2
Raymore-Peculiar 49, Liberty (KC) 17
Rock Bridge 28, Hickman 7
Rolla 28, Lebanon 20
Scott City 41, Charleston 0
Sherwood 28, Russellville 7
South Harrison 48, Princeton 0
Springfield Hillcrest 21, Parkview 20
St. Michael the Archangel 41, Hogan Prep 16
St. Pius X (Kansas City) 40, St. Joseph Lafayette 7
Staley 54, St. Joseph Central 6
Strafford 27, Stockton 6
Summit Christian 21, Warrensburg 20
Thayer 37, Willow Springs 0
Tolton Catholic 33, Cuba 20
Warsaw 30, Skyline 29
Webb City 63, Ozark 48
West Plains 56, Waynesville 0
West Platte 38, Hamilton 29
Windsor (Sedalia) 45, Tipton 0
Winnetonka 47, Capital City 21
