Week 9 football roundup: Parkway Central rallies past Parkway North; late TD lifts Howell Central to win

Parkway Central junior tight end Jacob Padratzik hauled in a 17-yard scoring toss from Sam Sailors with 32 seconds left Friday as the Colts charged back for a 32-30 win over rival Parkway North in a Suburban Conference Green Pool football game.

D.J. Burgess added a pair of short touchdown runs in the second half for the winners and also hauled in a 58-yard strike from Sailors in the first half.

Central (7-2, 4-1) has won four in a row after a 45-14 loss to Hazelwood Central on Sept. 24.

Senior Quaran Williams ran for three scores for North (5-4, 3-2).

Francis Howell Central 30, Washington 27: Nick Ortinau hit Keith Johnson on a 6-yard strike with 26 seconds left to lift the Spartans to a win at home.

Hanon Jarvis, Landon Boston and Devon Deckelman scored on short runs in the third period as the Blue Jays wiped out a 16-point halftime deficit and took a 27-23 lead.

“It was really special,” Howell Central coach Malac Radigan said. “I told our guys we haven’t had a good four quarter game all year. Now we have.”

The Spartans led 23-7 in the first half.

Thomas Stulman returned a fumble 40 yards for a score to push the Central lead to 20-7 late in the first half. Kicker Connor Casler banged a 35-yard field goal through off the crossbar to end the second period.

“Our kids had to battle,” Radigan said. “The emotion and intensity was high. The kids stayed consistent and banded together. It was great to see that pay off.”

Central (4-5) beat Washington for the first time since a 42-39 triumph on Sept. 23, 2005, at Lindenwood University.

“Bringing up records against teams in the past will deflate the kind of culture we are trying to create,” Radigan said.

Boston scored on a 3-yard run in the first quarter to get the Blue Jays off and running.

Dupo 36, Nokomis 30: Deegan Prater scored on a 1-yard run with 8.9 seconds left to likely put the Tigers in the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

Logan Stevens scored on a 2-yard run with 2:15 left in the fourth quarter to give Dupo a 28-24 lead.

But Nokomis rallied 37 seconds later to go up 30-28 on a 52-yard pass from Brody Steele to Brenton Lyons.

Both Dupo (5-4), which has only 24 players on its roster, and Nokomis (4-5) needed to win the regular-season finale to become playoff eligible.

The Tigers were 0-5 against Nokomis since the teams began playing in 2017, including Nokomis' 47-0 victory last season in Dupo.

Union 21, Hermann 14: Hayden Burke hauled on a 51-yard TD strike from Liam Hughes with 1:13 left to lift the Wildcats to a win in this Four Rivers Conference showdown in Gasconade County.

Hughes tied the game 14-14 on a 40-yard run with 3:11 left in the fourth quarter.

Union (9-0, 6-0) nailed down the conference title and recorded its second successive unbeaten regular-season campaign.

Hermann, which led for the majority of the contest, fell to 7-2 and 4-2.

Troy 55, Liberty 7: Brett Smith scored on runs of 25 and 12 yards in the opening 11 minutes, 12 seconds as the Trojans rolled in Wentzville.

Charos Sutton added a 1-yard scoring run to a three-touchdown blitz in the first period.

Troy (7-2), which reached the Class 6 state semifinals last season, has won four in a row following a 35-19 loss to Francis Howell on Sept. 23.

Triad 28, Lincoln 0: Nic Funk hit Colin Qualls on a 27-yard touchdown strike early in the second quarter to lift the Knights to a win at home.

Triad, traditionally a ground-and-pound style team, has thrown for 14 scores this season.

The Knights (7-2) have won four in a row.

Lincoln (4-5) was hoping to reach the postseason for the first time since 1984.

Kirkwood 61, Hazelwood West 0: Deion Brown had nine carries for 140 yards and three scores as the Pioneers romped at home in a Suburban Conference Yellow Pool game.

Brown scored on a 54-yard run early in the second period as the hosts raced out to a 40-0 lead at the break. Patrick Fortune closed the second quarter with a 21-yard interception return for a score.

The entire second half was played with a running clock.

Red Bud 14, Wood River 12: Chase Lucht returned a fumble 19 yards for a TD to lead the Musketeers to a nonconference win at home.

Thomas Friess hit Owen Liefer on a 14-yard scoring strike to push the lead to 14-0 midway through the second quarter.

Red Bud (7-2) has won five of six heading into postseason play.

Wood River also will move on with a 6-3 mark.

Francis Howell 59, Rock Bridge 21: Junior quarterback Adam Shipley hit Taj Gurley on a 16-yard scoring strike midway through the opening period to kick-start the Vikings to a win at home.

Jude James scored on a 9-yard reverse just more than three minutes later to push the lead to 17-0.

James also hauled in TD passes of 68 and 41 yards in a span of 2:02 in the third period to break the game open.

Kendall Gurley added a 75-yard punt return for a score.

Howell (9-0) has won the last four games against Rock Bridge (7-2).

The Vikings have scored at least 35 points in all nine games this season.

Howell won its first nine games for the first time since the 2015 team captured its first 10 contests.

Lindbergh 17, Lafayette 14: Victor Wheaton scored on a 9-yard run with 7:58 left in the fourth to lead the Flyers to a win on the road.

Owen Norman kept the go-ahead drive alive with a short run on fourth-and-1. Norman also scored on a 5-yard late in the third period to put the visitors up to stay 10-7.

Jeremy Lewis scored on a short run midway through the first period for the Lancers.

Oakville 35, Parkway South 7: Joey Bradley hit Drew Lanzarini on a 12-yard TD pass late in the first quarter and Ethan Venable added a 5-yard scoring run to help the Tigers to a win on the road.

Oakville (5-4, 4-1) snapped a two-game losing streak in this Suburban Conference Orange Pool contest.

Parkway South (5-4, 3-2) had won four of the previous five games between the teams.

Damien Moore added a pair short TD runs in the final period.

Emir Mustajbegovic added five extra points for the winners.

Eureka 39, Hazelwood Central 2: Kevin Emmanuel rushed for three scores in the opening half as the Wildcats rolled at home in the Suburban Conference Yellow Pool showdown.

Jace Peterson hit Allen Brown on a 28-yard TD pass to add to the six-TD opening half as the hosts led 39-0 at the break.

Eureka (8-1, 5-0) has won two in a row after a 20-13 loss to Lafayette.

Central (3-6, 1-4) has lost three in a row.

Fort Zumwalt West 42, Fort Zumwalt North 14: Mike Ludwig scored three times in the second quarter to help the Jaguars to a win at home.

Kyle Nunn got the ball rolling with a 75-yard TD gallop just two minutes into the contest.

Darius Jones scored from 10 yards away as the Jaguars rolled to a 35-7 lead at the break.

West (4-5) beat North (5-4) for the first time since recording a 42-7 triumph on Aug. 31, 2001.

Seckman 48, Webster Groves 6: Cole Ruble scored on a 63-yard TD run just 19 seconds into the game to lead the Jaguars to a win at home.

Kade Heinemeier added a 10-yard run just over three minutes later in this Suburban Conference Orange Pool game.

Ruble added a 71-yard scoring run early in the third period.

Seckman (8-1, 5-0) has won eight in a row after a season-opening loss to small-school power Valle Catholic.

Webster Groves (1-7, 1-4) snapped a 21-game losing streak last week with a 27-13 win over Northwest Cedar Hill.

Monroe City, 50 Clark County 0: The Panthers completed a unbeaten regular season with this non-league affair at home.