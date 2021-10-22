Week 9 high school football roundup: Summit posts first unbeaten regular season; Borgia gets first win

Hughes threw for two scores and ran for two others for Union (9-0), which is off to its best start since the 2011 team won its first 10 games.

Hermann (3-6) took a 21-20 lead on a 35-yard scoring strike from Kenny Hoener to Parker Andreson. The Bearcats have lost four in a row.

Fort Zumwalt North 42, Alton 20: Payton Hoker threw touchdown passes to Braden Miller and Zach McGee to triggered a three-TD explosion in the second period as the Panthers won at home.

North (6-3) has won six in a row after an 0-3 start that included losses to Francis Howell and Timberland.

Julian Caffey returned the second-half kickoff 85 yards for Alton (1-8).

CBC 48, Edwardsville 21: Senior quarterback Patrick Heitert hit Jeremiah McClellan on a 49-yard scoring toss in the second quarter to break open this game in Edwardsville.

Dylan Van scored on a 2-yard run late in the first quarter to get the Cadets off and running.

Josh Kacich added 23-yard field goal and Heitert scored on a 5-yard run to put CBC up 24-7 right before the halftime break.