Week 9 high school football roundup: Summit posts first unbeaten regular season; Borgia gets first win

Samuel Vu, Brandon Perks and Elijah Stevens scored on first-quarter runs to kick-start the Falcons to a 57-0 win over Riverview Gardens in a non-league football contest Friday in Fenton.
Mason Brown tossed a pair of touchdown passes in the second period to pump Summit's lead to 44-0 at the break.
Summit (9-0) recorded its first unbeaten regular season in school history. It has outscored its opponents 374-31 and heads into post-season play with a plethora of momentum.
The Falcons, who went 2-3 last season, have recorded four shutouts and have held opponents to eight runs or less in all nine games.
Riverview Gardens is 0-7.
IMG Academy 49, East St. Louis 8: Luther Burden, who committed to Mizzou earlier in the week, ran 54 yards out of the punt formation for a score for the Flyers’ lone highlight in this showcase game at Jackson State University.
IMG, based out of Bradenton, Florida, reeled off 35 successive points with a 14-8 lead.
East St. Louis (7-2) had a five-game winning streak snapped.
Union 26, Hermann 21: Liam Hughes hit Hayden Burke on a 24-yard TD pass with 9:44 left to propel the Wildcats to a Four Rivers Conference win at home.
Hughes threw for two scores and ran for two others for Union (9-0), which is off to its best start since the 2011 team won its first 10 games.
Hermann (3-6) took a 21-20 lead on a 35-yard scoring strike from Kenny Hoener to Parker Andreson. The Bearcats have lost four in a row.
Fort Zumwalt North 42, Alton 20: Payton Hoker threw touchdown passes to Braden Miller and Zach McGee to triggered a three-TD explosion in the second period as the Panthers won at home.
North (6-3) has won six in a row after an 0-3 start that included losses to Francis Howell and Timberland.
Julian Caffey returned the second-half kickoff 85 yards for Alton (1-8).
CBC 48, Edwardsville 21: Senior quarterback Patrick Heitert hit Jeremiah McClellan on a 49-yard scoring toss in the second quarter to break open this game in Edwardsville.
Dylan Van scored on a 2-yard run late in the first quarter to get the Cadets off and running.
Josh Kacich added 23-yard field goal and Heitert scored on a 5-yard run to put CBC up 24-7 right before the halftime break.
CBC (8-1) has won eight in a row since a 48-44 loss to East St. Louis in the first week of the season. The Cadets had scored at least 41 points in all eight of their games.
Despite the loss, the Tigers (5-4) are in line for their 10th successive postseason berth
Borgia 34, Carnahan 12: The Knights posted their first win of the season in this non-league affair in Franklin County.
Sam Tuepker hit Trenton Volmert on a 63-yard strike late in the first period to give Borgia (1-8) its first lead of the season.
Koen Zeltmann added scoring runs of 36 and 18 yards for the winners. Volmert capped off the triumph with a 30-yard TD run late in the third period.
Carnahan (4-3) took a 6-0 lead on an 18-yard TD run by Tajai Lopes.
Mehlville 27, Webster Groves 0: Mark West scored on runs of 13 and 4 yards in the first half as the Panthers rolled on the road.
Eric Ohmer added a 7-yard run late in the third period to push the lead to 20-0. Josh Everding’s 31-yard run capped off the blitz
Mehlville (4-5) was coming off a 40-0 loss at Eureka.
Webster Groves is 0-8.
Columbia 47, Jerseyville 34: The Eagles used a 34-14 second-half blitz to become playoff eligible for the 10th successive season.
Kyle McConachie ran the second half kickoff back 86 yards for a touchdown to fuel the comeback. Dominic Voegele hit Colin Cygan on a 40-yard TD pass just eight seconds into the final period. Voegele then ran 44 yards for a score just four minutes later.
The Eagles are 5-4.
Logan Schultz scored twice in the second quarter to stake the Panthers (2-7) to a 20-13 lead.
University City 72, Affton 13: Mekhai Glover scored on a 54-yard run in the opening period to put the Lions up to stay in this contest in Affton.
Glover also tossed a pair of TD passes to Isaiah Harris to push the lead to 24-7. Harris returned a fumble 56 yards for a score.
University City (4-5) broke a two-game losing streak and had given up 107 points in the back-to-back losses.
Terran Mitchell returned a kickoff 92 yards for a score for Affton (1-8).
Mascoutah 42, Carbondale 15: Phoenix Mendola rambled 48 yards with a fumble to help the Indians to a win in Carbondale.
Mendola also tallied the first score of the game on an 8-yard run midway through the opening period.,
Zane Timon added 4-yard TD run for the winners.
The Indians (8-1) were coming off their first loss of the season, a 29-27 setback to Mississippi Valley Conference rival Highland.
Mascoutah has scored at 34 points in each victory this season.
Seckman 42, Parkway South 7: Cole Ruble ran for four scores, including TD gallops of 83 and 52 yards to lift the Jaguars to a road win.
Ty Kitchen scored on a 22-yard run in the opening period to get the offense percolating. Tommy Gibbar added 29-yard scoring run on the first possession of the second half.
The Jaguars (7-2) have won three in a row after a 35-27 loss to Ladue.
Parkway South (1-7) has lost six in a row.
Highland 42, Effingham 21: Brent Wuebbels ran for three scorers and threw for two others to lead the Bulldogs to a win in Effingham.
Wuebbels sealed the victory in the fourth quarter with a 3-yard scoring run and a 15-yard TD toss to Brode Lewis.
Travis Porter also scored on a 1-yard run for Highland. Wuebbels hit James Beard on a 50-yard catch-and-run with 19 seconds left in the first half break a 14-all tie.
The Bulldogs (5-4) are playoff eligible thanks to their fourth win in a row after a 1-4 start.
Troy 48, Moberly 14: Charos Sutton threw for three touchdowns, including two to Nathan Ryan, as the Trojans rolled in Lincoln County.
Sutton hit Ethan Lollar on a 65-yard TD pass just 14 seconds into the game to trigger a four-TD blitz over the first 8 minutes and 8 seconds.
Brett Smith and Nick Bova added TD runs to the early outburst.
Troy raced out to a 42-0 lead midway through the second quarter. The entire second half was played with a running clock.
Troy (7-2) has won three of four.
Chester 31, Mount Vernon 15: Freddie Alvarez returned a kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown and also caught a 28-yard TD pass for a score as the Yellow Jackets rolled at home.
Chester (7-2) has won seven of eight after a season opening loss to Du Quoin.