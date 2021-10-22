 Skip to main content
Week 9 high school football scores
Week 9 high school football scores

From the 2021 weekly high school football scores series
10/22/2021 - Red Bud at Wood River

Red Bud Musketeers junior Noah Tepe (64) blocks out Wood River Oilers A’Vion Lunsford (88) during a regular season game on Friday October 22, 2021 at Wood River High School in Wood River, IL. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

 Rick Ulreich

Area Missouri

Borgia 34, Carnahan 12

Bowling Green 24, Cardinal Ritter 20

Cape Girardeau Central 33, Francis Howell North 29

CBC 48, Edwardsville 21

Cuba 56, Principia 6

Duchesne 33, Orchard Farm 7

Festus 49, St. Charles West 7

Fort Zumwalt East 50, St. Charles 29

Fort Zumwalt North 42, Alton 20

Francis Howell 33, Rock Bridge 0

Grandview 41, Chaffee 26

Helias 47, Vianney 9

Herculaneum 24, Perryville 10

Hickman 40, Belleville West 28

Hillsboro 45, Poplar Bluff 19

Holt 49, Liberty (Wentzville) 7

Jackson 31, O'Fallon 10

Jefferson 20, St. Vincent 14

Jefferson City 50, Fort Zumwalt West 37

Jennings 40, Clayton 13

Kelly 13, Bayless 6

Kirkwood 30, Eureka 29 (OT)

Ladue 40, Fox 7

Lafayette 35, Ritenour 6

Lift For Life 38, Winfield 0

Lindbergh 56, Hazelwood West 14

Lutheran North 22, Soldan 0

Lutheran South 19, Windsor (Imperial) 18

Mehlville 27, Webster Groves 0

Mexico 60, Warrenton 14

Montgomery County 32, North Callaway 16

New Madrid County Central 64, Charleston 8

North County 37, Sullivan 0

Northwest Cedar Hill 35, Oakville 9

Owensville 48, St. Clair 44

Pacific 46, St. James 40

Park Hills Central 49, Farmington 14

Parkway West 36, Parkway North 15

Pattonville 27, Hazelwood East 12

Portageville 52, Crystal City 22

Potosi 48, De Soto 0

Seckman 42, Parkway South 7

South Callaway 27, Wright City 8

St. Dominic 21, Westminster 7

Ste. Genevieve 55, Brentwood 14

Summit 57, Riverview Gardens 0

Timberland 35, Fort Zumwalt South 28

Troy Buchanan 48, Moberly 14

Union 26, Hermann 21

University City 72, Affton 13

Valle Catholic 63, St. Pius X 0

Washington 35, Francis Howell Central 21

Area Illinois

Althoff 42, Gateway STEM 14

Belleville East 28, Granite City 21

Breese Central 54, Herrin 22

Chester 31, Mount Vernon, Illinois 15

Civic Memorial 56, Taylorville 12

Collinsville 59, Centralia, Illinois 21

Columbia 47, Jerseyville 34

Freeburg 24, Waterloo 14

Greenville 42, Vandalia 21

Highland 42, Effingham 21

Hillsboro, Illinois 48, Litchfield 6

Marion 59, Mattoon 8

Mascoutah 42, Carbondale 15

Mater Dei 28, Mount Zion 14

Nashville 54, West Frankfort 0

Nokomis 47, Dupo 0

Pana 27, Carlinville 13

Piasa Southwestern 48, Gillespie 24

Quincy Notre Dame 51, Alton Marquette 6

Roxana 54, Sparta 12

Salem, Illinois 28, Charleston, Illinois 23

Staunton 19, Carlyle 6

Triad 46, Lincoln, Illinois 28

Wesclin 42, Madison, Illinois 24

Wood River 38, Red Bud 21

Other Missouri

Adrian 41, Wellington-Napoleon 15

Ash Grove 52, Sarcoxie 32

Ava 51, Willow Springs 14

Blair Oaks 71, Osage 43

Butler 53, Lone Jack 6

California 66, Southern Boone 39

Carthage 49, Nixa 14

Cass Midway 53, Sherwood 20

Centralia, Mo. 12, Palmyra 0

Chillicothe 50, St. Joseph Benton 21

Clever 26, Agape Boarding School 16

De Soto (Kansas) 45, Kearney 28

Dexter 13, Malden 0

East Buchanan 57, North Platte 8

Eldon 42, Versailles 41

Excelsior Springs 41, Pleasant Hill 40

Fair Grove 54, El Dorado Springs 6

Fayette 66, Tolton Catholic 24

Fort Osage 49, William Chrisman 14

Fredericktown 50, East Prairie 14

Gallatin 48, Princeton 8

Glendale 57, Waynesville 20

Grain Valley 34, Belton 26

Hallsville 36, Boonville 30

Hamilton 41, Lawson 0

Hannibal 42, Battle 26

Hayti 60, Caruthersville 8

Holden 34, Knob Noster 6

Hollister 48, Springfield Catholic 0

Joplin 63, Neosho 0

KC Center 29, Lincoln College Prep 14

KC Northeast 61, Harmon, Kan. 0

Kennett 56, Sikeston 6

Kickapoo 35, Springfield Hillcrest 6

Kirksville 28, Capital City 6

Lafayette County 71, Carrollton 0

Lamar 48, East Newton 0

Lathrop 51, Plattsburg 7

Lebanon 55, Parkview 22

Lee's Summit 56, Staley 28

Lee's Summit North 38, Lee's Summit West 6

Liberty (KC) 20, North Kansas City 14

Liberty North 27, Blue Springs South 0

Lincoln 32, Cole Camp 14

Lockwood 57, Pleasant Hope 6

Logan-Rogersville 45, Reeds Spring 7

Macon 54, Clark County 30

Marceline 30, Harrisburg, Missouri 16

Marionville 64, Miller 8

Mark Twain 40, Louisiana 13

Marshall 30, Cameron 0

Marshfield 26, Mount Vernon 14

Maryville 36, St. Joseph Lafayette 6

McDonald County 20, Cassville 0

Mid-Buchanan 28, West Platte 12

Milan 28, Maysville 12

Monroe City 54, Highland, Missouri 22

Mountain Grove 21, Thayer 14

Mountain View-Liberty 43, Houston 14

Nevada 41, Aurora 16

Oak Grove 35, Warrensburg 28

Oak Park 35, Grandview K.C. 21

Odessa 55, Harrisonville 14

Ozark 38, Carl Junction 16

Park Hill South 51, St. Joseph Central 27

Platte County 39, Lansing, Kansas 3

Putnam County 20, Polo 16

Raymore-Peculiar 43, Park Hill 40

Raytown 56, Truman 7

Republic 42, Branson 3

Richmond 41, Lexington 8

Rockhurst 10, Blue Springs 3

Rolla 36, Camdenton 14

Ruskin 26, Raytown South 24

Salem 30, Cabool 26

Salisbury 50, Missouri Military Academy 0

Scotland County 58, Van-Far 26

Scott City 42, Doniphan 6

Seneca 26, Monett 21

Skyline 27, Strafford 6

Slater 13, Russellville 0

Smithville 42, Winnetonka 7

South Harrison 25, Trenton 24

South Shelby 28, Brookfield 14

Springfield Central 34, Forsyth 15

St. Pius X (Kansas City) 35, Savannah 0

Stockton 42, Pierce City 0

Summit Christian 63, KC Central Academy 0

Sweet Springs 37, Fulton 7

Tipton 45, Crest Ridge 20

University Academy 49, KC East 0

Van Horn 47, Pembroke Hill 19

Warsaw 19, Buffalo 14

Webb City 55, Willard 0

West Plains 56, Bolivar 7

Westran 35, Paris 0

Windsor (Sedalia) 30, St. Michael the Archangel 21

