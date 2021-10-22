Week 9 high school football scores

Area Missouri
Borgia 34, Carnahan 12
Bowling Green 24, Cardinal Ritter 20
Cape Girardeau Central 33, Francis Howell North 29
CBC 48, Edwardsville 21
Cuba 56, Principia 6
Duchesne 33, Orchard Farm 7
Festus 49, St. Charles West 7
Fort Zumwalt East 50, St. Charles 29
Fort Zumwalt North 42, Alton 20
Francis Howell 33, Rock Bridge 0
Grandview 41, Chaffee 26
Helias 47, Vianney 9
Herculaneum 24, Perryville 10
Hickman 40, Belleville West 28
Hillsboro 45, Poplar Bluff 19
Holt 49, Liberty (Wentzville) 7
Jackson 31, O'Fallon 10
Jefferson 20, St. Vincent 14
Jefferson City 50, Fort Zumwalt West 37
Jennings 40, Clayton 13
Kelly 13, Bayless 6
Kirkwood 30, Eureka 29 (OT)
Ladue 40, Fox 7
Lafayette 35, Ritenour 6
Lift For Life 38, Winfield 0
Lindbergh 56, Hazelwood West 14
Lutheran North 22, Soldan 0
Lutheran South 19, Windsor (Imperial) 18
Mehlville 27, Webster Groves 0
Mexico 60, Warrenton 14
Montgomery County 32, North Callaway 16
New Madrid County Central 64, Charleston 8
North County 37, Sullivan 0
Northwest Cedar Hill 35, Oakville 9
Owensville 48, St. Clair 44
Pacific 46, St. James 40
Park Hills Central 49, Farmington 14
Parkway West 36, Parkway North 15
Pattonville 27, Hazelwood East 12
Portageville 52, Crystal City 22
Potosi 48, De Soto 0
Seckman 42, Parkway South 7
South Callaway 27, Wright City 8
St. Dominic 21, Westminster 7
Ste. Genevieve 55, Brentwood 14
Summit 57, Riverview Gardens 0
Timberland 35, Fort Zumwalt South 28
Troy Buchanan 48, Moberly 14
Union 26, Hermann 21
University City 72, Affton 13
Valle Catholic 63, St. Pius X 0
Washington 35, Francis Howell Central 21
Area Illinois
Althoff 42, Gateway STEM 14
Belleville East 28, Granite City 21
Breese Central 54, Herrin 22
Chester 31, Mount Vernon, Illinois 15
Civic Memorial 56, Taylorville 12
Collinsville 59, Centralia, Illinois 21
Columbia 47, Jerseyville 34
Freeburg 24, Waterloo 14
Greenville 42, Vandalia 21
Highland 42, Effingham 21
Hillsboro, Illinois 48, Litchfield 6
Marion 59, Mattoon 8
Mascoutah 42, Carbondale 15
Mater Dei 28, Mount Zion 14
Nashville 54, West Frankfort 0
Nokomis 47, Dupo 0
Pana 27, Carlinville 13
Piasa Southwestern 48, Gillespie 24
Quincy Notre Dame 51, Alton Marquette 6
Roxana 54, Sparta 12
Salem, Illinois 28, Charleston, Illinois 23
Staunton 19, Carlyle 6
Triad 46, Lincoln, Illinois 28
Wesclin 42, Madison, Illinois 24
Wood River 38, Red Bud 21
Other Missouri
Adrian 41, Wellington-Napoleon 15
Ash Grove 52, Sarcoxie 32
Ava 51, Willow Springs 14
Blair Oaks 71, Osage 43
Butler 53, Lone Jack 6
California 66, Southern Boone 39
Carthage 49, Nixa 14
Cass Midway 53, Sherwood 20
Centralia, Mo. 12, Palmyra 0
Chillicothe 50, St. Joseph Benton 21
Clever 26, Agape Boarding School 16
De Soto (Kansas) 45, Kearney 28
Dexter 13, Malden 0
East Buchanan 57, North Platte 8
Eldon 42, Versailles 41
Excelsior Springs 41, Pleasant Hill 40
Fair Grove 54, El Dorado Springs 6
Fayette 66, Tolton Catholic 24
Fort Osage 49, William Chrisman 14
Fredericktown 50, East Prairie 14
Gallatin 48, Princeton 8
Glendale 57, Waynesville 20
Grain Valley 34, Belton 26
Hallsville 36, Boonville 30
Hamilton 41, Lawson 0
Hannibal 42, Battle 26
Hayti 60, Caruthersville 8
Holden 34, Knob Noster 6
Hollister 48, Springfield Catholic 0
Joplin 63, Neosho 0
KC Center 29, Lincoln College Prep 14
KC Northeast 61, Harmon, Kan. 0
Kennett 56, Sikeston 6
Kickapoo 35, Springfield Hillcrest 6
Kirksville 28, Capital City 6
Lafayette County 71, Carrollton 0
Lamar 48, East Newton 0
Lathrop 51, Plattsburg 7
Lebanon 55, Parkview 22
Lee's Summit 56, Staley 28
Lee's Summit North 38, Lee's Summit West 6
Liberty (KC) 20, North Kansas City 14
Liberty North 27, Blue Springs South 0
Lincoln 32, Cole Camp 14
Lockwood 57, Pleasant Hope 6
Logan-Rogersville 45, Reeds Spring 7
Macon 54, Clark County 30
Marceline 30, Harrisburg, Missouri 16
Marionville 64, Miller 8
Mark Twain 40, Louisiana 13
Marshall 30, Cameron 0
Marshfield 26, Mount Vernon 14
Maryville 36, St. Joseph Lafayette 6
McDonald County 20, Cassville 0
Mid-Buchanan 28, West Platte 12
Milan 28, Maysville 12
Monroe City 54, Highland, Missouri 22
Mountain Grove 21, Thayer 14
Mountain View-Liberty 43, Houston 14
Nevada 41, Aurora 16
Oak Grove 35, Warrensburg 28
Oak Park 35, Grandview K.C. 21
Odessa 55, Harrisonville 14
Ozark 38, Carl Junction 16
Park Hill South 51, St. Joseph Central 27
Platte County 39, Lansing, Kansas 3
Putnam County 20, Polo 16
Raymore-Peculiar 43, Park Hill 40
Raytown 56, Truman 7
Republic 42, Branson 3
Richmond 41, Lexington 8
Rockhurst 10, Blue Springs 3
Rolla 36, Camdenton 14
Ruskin 26, Raytown South 24
Salem 30, Cabool 26
Salisbury 50, Missouri Military Academy 0
Scotland County 58, Van-Far 26
Scott City 42, Doniphan 6
Seneca 26, Monett 21
Skyline 27, Strafford 6
Slater 13, Russellville 0
Smithville 42, Winnetonka 7
South Harrison 25, Trenton 24
South Shelby 28, Brookfield 14
Springfield Central 34, Forsyth 15
St. Pius X (Kansas City) 35, Savannah 0
Stockton 42, Pierce City 0
Summit Christian 63, KC Central Academy 0
Sweet Springs 37, Fulton 7
Tipton 45, Crest Ridge 20
University Academy 49, KC East 0
Van Horn 47, Pembroke Hill 19
Warsaw 19, Buffalo 14
Webb City 55, Willard 0
West Plains 56, Bolivar 7
Westran 35, Paris 0
Windsor (Sedalia) 30, St. Michael the Archangel 21
