Week 9 high school football scores
Week 9 high school football scores

Football Week 9 - Vianney at SLUH

SLUH's Pierston Sanders (right) and teammates bring down a Vianney runner in the ninth week of football on Friday, October 23, 2020 at SLUH in St. Louis, Mo. Benjamen Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

AREA MISSOURI

Borgia 42, Hermann 7

Cape Girardeau Central 38, Francis Howell North 21

CBC 49, Chaminade 19

Crystal City 34, Portageville 32

Cuba 53, Winfield 26

De Soto 33, Potosi 6

Duchesne 19, Orchard Farm 14

Eldon 21, St. James 18

Festus 55, St. Charles West 0

Fort Zumwalt East 35, St. Charles 0

Fort Zumwalt North 35, Marquette 16

Fort Zumwalt West 23, Jefferson City 20

Fox 28, Ladue 26

Francis Howell 27, Rock Bridge 21 (OT)

Grandview 37, Chaffee 20

Helias 27, Cardinal Ritter 18

Jefferson 35, St. Vincent 28

Kelly 28, Affton 0

Kirkwood 28, Eureka 17

Lafayette 33, Summit 23

Lindbergh 49, Parkway Central 6

Lutheran South 29, Windsor (Imperial) 28

Lutheran St. Charles 40, Troy Buchanan 7

New Madrid County Central 60, Charleston 20

North Callaway 27, Montgomery County 14

Northwest Cedar Hill 42, Oakville 7

Park Hills Central 17, Farmington 14

Parkway North 42, Parkway West 7

Seckman 33, Parkway South 0

SLUH 20, Vianney 3

St. Clair 58, Owensville 20

St. Mary's 36, Trinity 35

Timberland 35, Fort Zumwalt South 6

Valle Catholic 52, St. Pius X 13

Warrenton 29, Mexico 26

Washington 41, Francis Howell Central 14

STATEWIDE MISSOURI

Adrian 33, Wellington-Napoleon 0

Ava 38, Willow Springs 6

Battle 27, Hannibal 14

Blair Oaks 61, Osage 14

Bolivar 42, West Plains 21

Boonville 30, Hallsville 14

Bowling Green 54, Clopton 0

Brookfield 54, South Shelby 10

Buffalo 42, Warsaw 38

Butler 51, Lone Jack 6

Cameron 27, Marshall 20

Capital City 13, Kirksville 7

Carl Junction 33, Ozark 28

Carthage 35, Nixa 12

Cass Midway 46, Stockton 35

Cassville 44, McDonald County 21

Crest Ridge 35, Tipton 18

Dexter 34, Malden 12

East Buchanan 59, North Platte 13

East Prairie 18, Fredericktown 0

Excelsior Springs 26, Pleasant Hill 6

Fair Grove 51, El Dorado Springs 25

Fayette 20, Knox County 0

Forsyth 52, Springfield Central 8

Fort Osage 48, William Chrisman 39

Fulton 48, Sweet Springs 14

Glendale 47, Waynesville 32

Grain Valley 22, Belton 0

Hamilton 40, Lawson 12

Hayti 58, Caruthersville 6

Jackson 56, Hickman 7

Joplin 48, Neosho 0

KC Center 41, Clinton 0

Kennett 53, Sikeston 14

Kickapoo 39, Springfield Hillcrest 20

Knob Noster 42, Holden 0

Lafayette County 49, Carrollton 10

Lamar 53, East Newton 14

Lee's Summit West 21, Lee's Summit North 7

Liberty (KC) 31, North Kansas City 14

Liberty North 34, Blue Springs South 10

Lincoln College Prep 20, Shawnee Mission South 19

Lockwood 49, Diamond 14

Logan-Rogersville 42, Reeds Spring 7

Macon 49, Clark County 28

Marceline 56, Harrisburg, Missouri 8

Marionville 60, Miller 0

Mark Twain 28, Louisiana 6

Marshfield 33, Mount Vernon 22

Maryville 28, St. Joseph Lafayette 14

Mid-Buchanan 60, West Platte 6

Milan 43, Maysville 6

Monett 27, Seneca 6

Monroe City 46, Highland, Missouri 6

Mountain View-Liberty 14, Houston 0

Nevada 39, Aurora 20

Oak Park 26, Grandview K.C. 22

Odessa 51, Harrisonville 8

Palmyra 19, Centralia (Mo.) 14

Park Hill 19, Raymore-Peculiar 13

Park Hill South 56, St. Joseph Central 0

Pembroke Hill 44, Van Horn 6

Pierce City 53, Pleasant Hope 0

Platte County 27, Lansing (Kan.) 0

Princeton 28, Gallatin 18

Putnam County 40, Polo 8

Raytown 44, Truman 12

Raytown South 39, Ruskin 30

Republic 34, Branson 28

Richmond 32, Lexington 16

Rockhurst 42, Blue Springs 20

Rolla 28, Camdenton 10

Salem 19, Cabool 18

Salisbury 48, Missouri Military Academy 46

Sarcoxie 34, Ash Grove 14

Scotland County 28, Van-Far 14

Skyline 50, Strafford 14

Slater 63, Russellville 16

Smithville 33, Winnetonka 7

South Harrison 48, Trenton 16

Southern Boone 21, California 0

Springfield Catholic 41, Hollister 27

St. Michael the Archangel 33, Lathrop 13

St. Pius X (Kansas City) 41, Savannah 6

Staley 21, Lee's Summit 14

Thayer 43, Mountain Grove 14

Webb City 55, Willard 0

Westran 33, Paris 6

Windsor (Sedalia) 53, Scott City 8

