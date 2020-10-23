Week 9 high school football scores

AREA MISSOURI
Borgia 42, Hermann 7
Cape Girardeau Central 38, Francis Howell North 21
CBC 49, Chaminade 19
Crystal City 34, Portageville 32
Cuba 53, Winfield 26
De Soto 33, Potosi 6
Duchesne 19, Orchard Farm 14
Eldon 21, St. James 18
Festus 55, St. Charles West 0
Fort Zumwalt East 35, St. Charles 0
Fort Zumwalt North 35, Marquette 16
Fort Zumwalt West 23, Jefferson City 20
Fox 28, Ladue 26
Francis Howell 27, Rock Bridge 21 (OT)
Grandview 37, Chaffee 20
Helias 27, Cardinal Ritter 18
Jefferson 35, St. Vincent 28
Kelly 28, Affton 0
Kirkwood 28, Eureka 17
Lafayette 33, Summit 23
Lindbergh 49, Parkway Central 6
Lutheran South 29, Windsor (Imperial) 28
Lutheran St. Charles 40, Troy Buchanan 7
New Madrid County Central 60, Charleston 20
North Callaway 27, Montgomery County 14
Northwest Cedar Hill 42, Oakville 7
Park Hills Central 17, Farmington 14
Parkway North 42, Parkway West 7
Seckman 33, Parkway South 0
SLUH 20, Vianney 3
St. Clair 58, Owensville 20
St. Mary's 36, Trinity 35
Timberland 35, Fort Zumwalt South 6
Valle Catholic 52, St. Pius X 13
Warrenton 29, Mexico 26
Washington 41, Francis Howell Central 14
STATEWIDE MISSOURI
Adrian 33, Wellington-Napoleon 0
Ava 38, Willow Springs 6
Battle 27, Hannibal 14
Blair Oaks 61, Osage 14
Bolivar 42, West Plains 21
Boonville 30, Hallsville 14
Bowling Green 54, Clopton 0
Brookfield 54, South Shelby 10
Buffalo 42, Warsaw 38
Butler 51, Lone Jack 6
Cameron 27, Marshall 20
Capital City 13, Kirksville 7
Carl Junction 33, Ozark 28
Carthage 35, Nixa 12
Cass Midway 46, Stockton 35
Cassville 44, McDonald County 21
Crest Ridge 35, Tipton 18
Dexter 34, Malden 12
East Buchanan 59, North Platte 13
East Prairie 18, Fredericktown 0
Excelsior Springs 26, Pleasant Hill 6
Fair Grove 51, El Dorado Springs 25
Fayette 20, Knox County 0
Forsyth 52, Springfield Central 8
Fort Osage 48, William Chrisman 39
Fulton 48, Sweet Springs 14
Glendale 47, Waynesville 32
Grain Valley 22, Belton 0
Hamilton 40, Lawson 12
Hayti 58, Caruthersville 6
Jackson 56, Hickman 7
Joplin 48, Neosho 0
KC Center 41, Clinton 0
Kennett 53, Sikeston 14
Kickapoo 39, Springfield Hillcrest 20
Knob Noster 42, Holden 0
Lafayette County 49, Carrollton 10
Lamar 53, East Newton 14
Lee's Summit West 21, Lee's Summit North 7
Liberty (KC) 31, North Kansas City 14
Liberty North 34, Blue Springs South 10
Lincoln College Prep 20, Shawnee Mission South 19
Lockwood 49, Diamond 14
Logan-Rogersville 42, Reeds Spring 7
Macon 49, Clark County 28
Marceline 56, Harrisburg, Missouri 8
Marionville 60, Miller 0
Mark Twain 28, Louisiana 6
Marshfield 33, Mount Vernon 22
Maryville 28, St. Joseph Lafayette 14
Mid-Buchanan 60, West Platte 6
Milan 43, Maysville 6
Monett 27, Seneca 6
Monroe City 46, Highland, Missouri 6
Mountain View-Liberty 14, Houston 0
Nevada 39, Aurora 20
Oak Park 26, Grandview K.C. 22
Odessa 51, Harrisonville 8
Palmyra 19, Centralia (Mo.) 14
Park Hill 19, Raymore-Peculiar 13
Park Hill South 56, St. Joseph Central 0
Pembroke Hill 44, Van Horn 6
Pierce City 53, Pleasant Hope 0
Platte County 27, Lansing (Kan.) 0
Princeton 28, Gallatin 18
Putnam County 40, Polo 8
Raytown 44, Truman 12
Raytown South 39, Ruskin 30
Republic 34, Branson 28
Richmond 32, Lexington 16
Rockhurst 42, Blue Springs 20
Rolla 28, Camdenton 10
Salem 19, Cabool 18
Salisbury 48, Missouri Military Academy 46
Sarcoxie 34, Ash Grove 14
Scotland County 28, Van-Far 14
Skyline 50, Strafford 14
Slater 63, Russellville 16
Smithville 33, Winnetonka 7
South Harrison 48, Trenton 16
Southern Boone 21, California 0
Springfield Catholic 41, Hollister 27
St. Michael the Archangel 33, Lathrop 13
St. Pius X (Kansas City) 41, Savannah 6
Staley 21, Lee's Summit 14
Thayer 43, Mountain Grove 14
Webb City 55, Willard 0
Westran 33, Paris 6
Windsor (Sedalia) 53, Scott City 8
