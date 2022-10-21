 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Week 9 high school football scores

  • 0
Francis Howell vs. Rock Bridge football

Francis Howell's Brady Hultman takes a hand off from Francis Howell's Adam Shipley (9) during a boys football game against Rock Bridge on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Francis Howell High School in St. Charles County, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Area Missouri

Bayless 44, DuBourg 21

Borgia 13, Missouri Military Academy 0

Borgia 37, Lutheran South 29

Bowling Green 61, North Callaway 12

Brentwood 48, Sparta 0

Cape Girardeau Central 34, Potosi 27

Cardinal Ritter 44, SLUH 0

CBC 44, Edwardsville 17

Charleston, Illinois 14, Salem, Illinois 13

Clayton 41, Affton 40

Crystal City 32, Herculaneum 14

Eureka 39, Hazelwood Central 2

Fort Zumwalt West 42, Fort Zumwalt North 14

People are also reading…

Francis Howell 59, Rock Bridge 21

Francis Howell Central 30, Washington 27

Francis Howell North 35, Fort Zumwalt South 13

Fredericktown 26, East Prairie 24

Fulton 28, Winfield 20

Grandview 26, Chaffee 21

Helias 59, Vianney 13

Hickman 22, Belleville West 20

Hillsboro 48, Poplar Bluff 14

Holt 42, Timberland 35

Jackson 52, Festus 0

Jefferson 46, St. Vincent 28

Kirkwood 61, Hazelwood West 0

Ladue 28, Fox 7

Lindbergh 17, Lafayette 14

Louisiana 50, Wright City 47

Lutheran St. Charles 63, Chaminade 28

Marquette 38, Pattonville 14

Mehlville 13, Northwest Cedar Hill 10

Mexico 33, Warrenton 19

MICDS 44, Duchesne 33

Normandy 30, Jennings 16

Oakville 35, Parkway South 7

Orchard Farm 35, De Soto 14

Pacific 29, St. James 12

Park Hills Central 48, Farmington 14

Parkway Central 32, Parkway North 30

Seckman 48, Webster Groves 6

St. Charles 55, North Point 20

St. Charles West 38, Fort Zumwalt East 10

St. Clair 21, Owensville 6

St. Mary's 51, Lutheran North 33

St. Pius X 27, Perryville 18

Sullivan 34, North County 13

Summit 22, Parkway West 21

Troy Buchanan 55, Liberty (Wentzville) 7

Union 21, Hermann 14

Valle Catholic 46, Kennett 16

Windsor (Imperial) 44, Cuba 6

Area Illinois

Althoff 17, Alton 14

Belleville East 66, Granite City 0

Breese Central 27, Herrin 9

Carlyle 45, Bridgeport Red Hill 38

Collinsville 35, Centralia, Illinois 31

Dupo 36, Nokomis 30

East St. Louis 40, De Smet 10

Highland 34, Effingham 20

Hillsboro, Illinois 48, Litchfield 36

Jerseyville 19, Columbia 0

Madison, Illinois 47, Wesclin 0

Marion 42, Mattoon 20

Mascoutah 50, Carbondale 23

Mount Vernon, Illinois 34, Mount Carmel, Illinois 33 (2OT)

Mount Zion 38, Mater Dei 35

O'Fallon 49, Cahokia 20

Pana 21, Carlinville 7

Piasa Southwestern 47, Gillespie 6

Red Bud 14, Wood River 12

Roxana 68, Alton Marquette 0

Taylorville 34, Civic Memorial 14

Triad 28, Lincoln, Illinois 0

Vandalia 41, Greenville 21

Virden North Mac 34, Staunton 6

Waterloo 45, Freeburg 14

Other Missouri

Ash Grove 46, Sarcoxie 44

Ava 50, Willow Springs 7

Blair Oaks 63, Southern Boone 6

Blue Springs 61, Raymore-Peculiar 48

Blue Springs South 38, Liberty (KC) 14

Boonville 34, Eldon 24

Brookfield 34, Highland, Missouri 6

Cabool 44, Salem 0

California 41, Hallsville 38

Cameron 24, Marshall 7

Capital City 68, Kirksville 21

Carthage 55, Willard 14

Charleston 32, Sikeston 14

Chillicothe 39, St. Joseph Benton 7

Cole Camp 50, Cass Midway 6

Crest Ridge 52, Slater 19

Diamond 43, Clever 0

East Buchanan 41, Lawson 0

Excelsior Springs 41, Ruskin 14

Fair Grove 30, El Dorado Springs 15

Fort Osage 35, Oak Park 30

Gallatin 13, Princeton 0

Glendale 37, Camdenton 35 (OT)

Grain Valley 28, Raytown 14

Hamilton 46, West Platte 8

Hannibal 27, Battle 21

Harrisburg, Missouri 56, Scotland County 6

Holden 44, Knob Noster 6

Jefferson City 58, Moberly 14

Joplin 68, Neosho 43

KC Center 55, Clinton 8

KC Southeast 38, KC Northeast 0

Kearney 33, Belton 21

Kickapoo 12, Bolivar 7

Lafayette County 79, Carrollton 12

Lamar 41, Hollister 0

Lebanon 42, Rolla 14

Lee's Summit North 40, Park Hill 34

Liberty North 36, Lee's Summit West 0

Lincoln 54, Wellington-Napoleon 14

Lincoln College Prep 59, KC Central Academy 0

Logan-Rogersville 45, Aurora 0

Macon 20, Centralia, Mo. 14

Malden 13, Dexter 0

Marceline 35, Paris 0

Marionville 42, Miller 6

Mark Twain 64, Van-Far 8

Marshfield 38, Springfield Catholic 7

Maryville 49, St. Joseph Lafayette 14

McDonald County 40, East Newton 14

Mid-Buchanan 63, Plattsburg 6

Milan 34, Maysville 26

Monett 27, Cassville 10

Monroe City 50, Clark County 0

Mountain Grove 43, Thayer 6

Mountain View-Liberty 43, Houston 8

Nevada 49, Seneca 14

New Madrid County Central 41, Portageville 30

Nixa 51, Ozark 7

North Platte 36, Lathrop 14

Odessa 29, Harrisonville 26

Osage 52, Versailles 0

Park Hill South 40, Lee's Summit 31

Parkview 40, Springfield Hillcrest 33

Pierce City 34, Stockton 28

Platte County 47, William Chrisman 14

Pleasant Hill 63, Summit Christian 14

Putnam County 42, Polo 8

Raytown South 31, Winnetonka 14

Reeds Spring 35, Mount Vernon 34

Republic 35, Carl Junction 17

Richmond 45, Lexington 0

Rockhurst 41, Harmon, Kan. 0

Russellville 13, Agape Boarding School 0

Savannah 28, St. Pius X (Kansas City) 13

Scott City 54, Doniphan 0

Smith-Cotton 47, Hogan Prep 8

Smithville 50, Grandview K.C. 8

South Callaway 28, Montgomery County 21

South Shelby 31, Palmyra 6

Springfield Central 57, Forsyth 11

St. Joseph Central 42, Truman 7

St. Michael the Archangel 41, University Academy 0

Staley 37, North Kansas City 0

Ste. Genevieve 42, Kelly 14

Strafford 62, Skyline 14

Sumner Academy, Kansas 38, KC East 0

Tipton 19, Adrian 16

Tolton Catholic 40, Fayette 36

Trenton 48, South Harrison 0

Van Horn 28, Pembroke Hill 22

Warrensburg 42, Oak Grove 28

Warsaw 61, Buffalo 24

Webb City 56, Branson 14

West Plains 43, Waynesville 18

Westran 44, Salisbury 0

Windsor (Sedalia) 13, Lone Jack 0

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A golf breakthrough for Edwardsville, a record night at Kirkwood: Our Athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News