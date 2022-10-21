Week 9 high school football scores

Area Missouri
Bayless 44, DuBourg 21
Borgia 13, Missouri Military Academy 0
Borgia 37, Lutheran South 29
Bowling Green 61, North Callaway 12
Brentwood 48, Sparta 0
Cape Girardeau Central 34, Potosi 27
Cardinal Ritter 44, SLUH 0
CBC 44, Edwardsville 17
Charleston, Illinois 14, Salem, Illinois 13
Clayton 41, Affton 40
Crystal City 32, Herculaneum 14
Eureka 39, Hazelwood Central 2
Fort Zumwalt West 42, Fort Zumwalt North 14
Francis Howell 59, Rock Bridge 21
Francis Howell Central 30, Washington 27
Francis Howell North 35, Fort Zumwalt South 13
Fredericktown 26, East Prairie 24
Fulton 28, Winfield 20
Grandview 26, Chaffee 21
Helias 59, Vianney 13
Hickman 22, Belleville West 20
Hillsboro 48, Poplar Bluff 14
Holt 42, Timberland 35
Jackson 52, Festus 0
Jefferson 46, St. Vincent 28
Kirkwood 61, Hazelwood West 0
Ladue 28, Fox 7
Lindbergh 17, Lafayette 14
Louisiana 50, Wright City 47
Lutheran St. Charles 63, Chaminade 28
Marquette 38, Pattonville 14
Mehlville 13, Northwest Cedar Hill 10
Mexico 33, Warrenton 19
MICDS 44, Duchesne 33
Normandy 30, Jennings 16
Oakville 35, Parkway South 7
Orchard Farm 35, De Soto 14
Pacific 29, St. James 12
Park Hills Central 48, Farmington 14
Parkway Central 32, Parkway North 30
Seckman 48, Webster Groves 6
St. Charles 55, North Point 20
St. Charles West 38, Fort Zumwalt East 10
St. Clair 21, Owensville 6
St. Mary's 51, Lutheran North 33
St. Pius X 27, Perryville 18
Sullivan 34, North County 13
Summit 22, Parkway West 21
Troy Buchanan 55, Liberty (Wentzville) 7
Union 21, Hermann 14
Valle Catholic 46, Kennett 16
Windsor (Imperial) 44, Cuba 6
Area Illinois
Althoff 17, Alton 14
Belleville East 66, Granite City 0
Breese Central 27, Herrin 9
Carlyle 45, Bridgeport Red Hill 38
Collinsville 35, Centralia, Illinois 31
Dupo 36, Nokomis 30
East St. Louis 40, De Smet 10
Highland 34, Effingham 20
Hillsboro, Illinois 48, Litchfield 36
Jerseyville 19, Columbia 0
Madison, Illinois 47, Wesclin 0
Marion 42, Mattoon 20
Mascoutah 50, Carbondale 23
Mount Vernon, Illinois 34, Mount Carmel, Illinois 33 (2OT)
Mount Zion 38, Mater Dei 35
O'Fallon 49, Cahokia 20
Pana 21, Carlinville 7
Piasa Southwestern 47, Gillespie 6
Red Bud 14, Wood River 12
Roxana 68, Alton Marquette 0
Taylorville 34, Civic Memorial 14
Triad 28, Lincoln, Illinois 0
Vandalia 41, Greenville 21
Virden North Mac 34, Staunton 6
Waterloo 45, Freeburg 14
Other Missouri
Ash Grove 46, Sarcoxie 44
Ava 50, Willow Springs 7
Blair Oaks 63, Southern Boone 6
Blue Springs 61, Raymore-Peculiar 48
Blue Springs South 38, Liberty (KC) 14
Boonville 34, Eldon 24
Brookfield 34, Highland, Missouri 6
Cabool 44, Salem 0
California 41, Hallsville 38
Cameron 24, Marshall 7
Capital City 68, Kirksville 21
Carthage 55, Willard 14
Charleston 32, Sikeston 14
Chillicothe 39, St. Joseph Benton 7
Cole Camp 50, Cass Midway 6
Crest Ridge 52, Slater 19
Diamond 43, Clever 0
East Buchanan 41, Lawson 0
Excelsior Springs 41, Ruskin 14
Fair Grove 30, El Dorado Springs 15
Fort Osage 35, Oak Park 30
Gallatin 13, Princeton 0
Glendale 37, Camdenton 35 (OT)
Grain Valley 28, Raytown 14
Hamilton 46, West Platte 8
Hannibal 27, Battle 21
Harrisburg, Missouri 56, Scotland County 6
Holden 44, Knob Noster 6
Jefferson City 58, Moberly 14
Joplin 68, Neosho 43
KC Center 55, Clinton 8
KC Southeast 38, KC Northeast 0
Kearney 33, Belton 21
Kickapoo 12, Bolivar 7
Lafayette County 79, Carrollton 12
Lamar 41, Hollister 0
Lebanon 42, Rolla 14
Lee's Summit North 40, Park Hill 34
Liberty North 36, Lee's Summit West 0
Lincoln 54, Wellington-Napoleon 14
Lincoln College Prep 59, KC Central Academy 0
Logan-Rogersville 45, Aurora 0
Macon 20, Centralia, Mo. 14
Malden 13, Dexter 0
Marceline 35, Paris 0
Marionville 42, Miller 6
Mark Twain 64, Van-Far 8
Marshfield 38, Springfield Catholic 7
Maryville 49, St. Joseph Lafayette 14
McDonald County 40, East Newton 14
Mid-Buchanan 63, Plattsburg 6
Milan 34, Maysville 26
Monett 27, Cassville 10
Monroe City 50, Clark County 0
Mountain Grove 43, Thayer 6
Mountain View-Liberty 43, Houston 8
Nevada 49, Seneca 14
New Madrid County Central 41, Portageville 30
Nixa 51, Ozark 7
North Platte 36, Lathrop 14
Odessa 29, Harrisonville 26
Osage 52, Versailles 0
Park Hill South 40, Lee's Summit 31
Parkview 40, Springfield Hillcrest 33
Pierce City 34, Stockton 28
Platte County 47, William Chrisman 14
Pleasant Hill 63, Summit Christian 14
Putnam County 42, Polo 8
Raytown South 31, Winnetonka 14
Reeds Spring 35, Mount Vernon 34
Republic 35, Carl Junction 17
Richmond 45, Lexington 0
Rockhurst 41, Harmon, Kan. 0
Russellville 13, Agape Boarding School 0
Savannah 28, St. Pius X (Kansas City) 13
Scott City 54, Doniphan 0
Smith-Cotton 47, Hogan Prep 8
Smithville 50, Grandview K.C. 8
South Callaway 28, Montgomery County 21
South Shelby 31, Palmyra 6
Springfield Central 57, Forsyth 11
St. Joseph Central 42, Truman 7
St. Michael the Archangel 41, University Academy 0
Staley 37, North Kansas City 0
Ste. Genevieve 42, Kelly 14
Strafford 62, Skyline 14
Sumner Academy, Kansas 38, KC East 0
Tipton 19, Adrian 16
Tolton Catholic 40, Fayette 36
Trenton 48, South Harrison 0
Van Horn 28, Pembroke Hill 22
Warrensburg 42, Oak Grove 28
Warsaw 61, Buffalo 24
Webb City 56, Branson 14
West Plains 43, Waynesville 18
Westran 44, Salisbury 0
Windsor (Sedalia) 13, Lone Jack 0