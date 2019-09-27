Subscribe for 99¢
Roosevelt football practice

Roosevelt's Darrion White watches the defense during football practice at Roosevelt High School on Thursday, September 26, 2019 in St. Louis, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com

 Paul Halfacre

AREA MISSOURI

Jennings 30, University City 0

OTHER MISSOURI

Adrian 27, Cass Midway 12

Blue Springs 35, Blue Springs South 17

Blue Valley (Kan.) 21, Rockhurst 14

Bolivar 28, KC Center 12

Crest Ridge 26, Wellington-Napoleon 21

Fort Osage 24, Oak Park 14

Glendale 52, Parkview 8

Grain Valley 41, Winnetonka 20

Hannibal 41, Kirksville 27

Harrisonville 21, Excelsior Springs 14

Lathrop 47, West Platte 0

Lawson 41, North Platte 6

Lee's Summit 45, Park Hill South 35

Lee's Summit North 27, Liberty (KC) 14

Lee's Summit West 40, Staley 0

Liberty North 42, St. Joseph Central 7

Lone Jack 35, St. Paul Lutheran 14

Mid-Buchanan 35, Hamilton 0

Odessa 42, Oak Grove 10

Park Hill 13, Raymore-Peculiar 10

Platte County 35, Raytown South 6

Raytown 48, Ruskin 6

Smithville 48, Smith-Cotton 0

Van Horn 67, KC Northeast 0

Warrensburg 28, Pleasant Hill 24

William Chrisman 15, Truman 7

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.