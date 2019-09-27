AREA MISSOURI
Jennings 30, University City 0
OTHER MISSOURI
Adrian 27, Cass Midway 12
Blue Springs 35, Blue Springs South 17
Blue Valley (Kan.) 21, Rockhurst 14
Bolivar 28, KC Center 12
Crest Ridge 26, Wellington-Napoleon 21
Fort Osage 24, Oak Park 14
Glendale 52, Parkview 8
Grain Valley 41, Winnetonka 20
Hannibal 41, Kirksville 27
Harrisonville 21, Excelsior Springs 14
Lathrop 47, West Platte 0
Lawson 41, North Platte 6
Lee's Summit 45, Park Hill South 35
Lee's Summit North 27, Liberty (KC) 14
Lee's Summit West 40, Staley 0
Liberty North 42, St. Joseph Central 7
Lone Jack 35, St. Paul Lutheran 14
Mid-Buchanan 35, Hamilton 0
Odessa 42, Oak Grove 10
Park Hill 13, Raymore-Peculiar 10
Platte County 35, Raytown South 6
Raytown 48, Ruskin 6
Smithville 48, Smith-Cotton 0
Van Horn 67, KC Northeast 0
Warrensburg 28, Pleasant Hill 24
William Chrisman 15, Truman 7