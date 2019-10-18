AREA MISSOURI
Affton 31, Jennings 20
Borgia 34, Festus 26
Brentwood 28, Confluence 0
Chaminade 62, Poplar Bluff 20
Cuba 45, Windsor (Imperial) 20
De Smet 63, Cape Girardeau Central 0
Duchesne 37, Winfield 13
Eureka 28, Marquette 13
Fort Zumwalt North 42, Timberland 0
Fort Zumwalt West 49, Francis Howell Central 20
Fox 41, Seckman 26
Francis Howell 55, Holt 14
Hermann 34, Pacific 14
Jackson 56, Hillsboro 0
Jefferson 62, Chaffee 22
Ladue 43, Pattonville 7
Lafayette 17, Lindbergh 0
Liberty (Wentzville) 21, Fort Zumwalt East 6
Lutheran North 38, Farmington 10
North Callaway 46, Mark Twain 8
Park Hills Central 34, Dexter 0
Parkway Central 41, Parkway West 28
Parkway North 55, Clayton 2
Potosi 14, North County 6
Rockhurst 31, CBC 14
Roosevelt 32, Miller Career 16
Sikeston 28, New Madrid County Central 20
SLUH 24, Trinity 16
St. Charles West 40, St. Charles 12
St. Clair 28, Lutheran St. Charles 0
St. Dominic 24, MICDS 21
St. Mary's 24, Vianney 14
St. Pius X 49, Crystal City 0
St. Vincent 46, Grandview 12
Ste. Genevieve 42, De Soto 7
Sullivan 52, Owensville 0
Summit 63, Ritenour 20
Troy Buchanan 56, Francis Howell North 21
Union 70, St. James 0
Valle Catholic 61, Herculaneum 14
Warrenton 35, Orchard Farm 18
Washington 59, Fort Zumwalt South 13
AREA ILLINOIS
Belleville West 28, Alton 21
Cahokia 54, Althoff 21
Carbondale 56, Marion 34
Carlinville 41, Piasa Southwestern 12
Centralia, Illinois 53, Mount Vernon, Illinois 43
Civic Memorial 21, Triad 20
Columbia 48, Red Bud 0
Edwardsville 26, O'Fallon 14
Flora 55, Carlyle 10
Granite City 13, Cardinal Ritter 0
Highland 42, Jerseyville 21
Mascoutah 42, Waterloo 17
Mater Dei 54, Lutheran South 0
Quincy Notre Dame 48, Alton Marquette 14
Roxana 43, Staunton 0
Salem, Illinois 20, Freeburg 14
OTHER MISSOURI
Adrian 41, Jasper 0
Ava 39, Cabool 6
Battle 54, Jefferson City 35
Blair Oaks 57, Osage 7
Blue Springs 24, Lee's Summit West 20
Bolivar 52, Fort Scott (Kan.) 0
Bowling Green 35, Clopton 6
Cameron 39, St. Joseph Benton 28
Carl Junction 36, Branson 7
Carthage 54, Republic 34
Cassville 42, Reeds Spring 7
Clark County 42, Monroe City 0
Cole Camp 35, Butler 22
Crest Ridge 56, Concordia 28
East Prairie 36, Charleston 0
Fair Grove 34, Buffalo 14
Fayette 54, Salisbury 16
Fredericktown 54, Doniphan 11
Gallatin 20, Princeton 14
Grain Valley 35, Ruskin 0
Hallsville 27, Boonville 14
Hannibal 63, Marshall 15
Harrisonville 20, Oak Grove 17
Hayti 26, Caruthersville 16
Helias 27, Rock Bridge 20
Holden 42, Carrollton 21
Joplin 45, Nixa 14
KC Center 35, St. Michael the Archangel 6
KC East 55, KC Southeast 14
Kearney 35, Raytown South 0
Kennett 51, Malden 0
Lafayette County 14, Lexington 6
Lathrop 61, Plattsburg 0
Lawson 36, Hamilton 7
Lebanon 60, Parkview 20
Liberty (KC) 49, St. Joseph Central 7
Liberty North 38, Lee's Summit 7
Mid-Buchanan 49, West Platte 0
Moberly 14, Kirksville 12
Mount Vernon 20, Springfield Catholic 14
Mountain View-Liberty 55, Salem 12
North Kansas City 50, Oak Park 20
Pierce City 13, Miller 7
Platte County 20, Winnetonka 14
Raymore-Peculiar 35, Lee's Summit North 23
Raytown 49, Belton 13
Scotland County 44, Harrisburg, Missouri 34
Scott City 49, Kelly 7
Smithville 17, Grandview K.C. 0
South Shelby 28, Brookfield 20
St. Joseph Lafayette 46, St. Pius X (Kansas City) 13
Staley 13, Park Hill 10
Stockton 80, Pleasant Hope 6
Summit Christian 55, Pembroke Hill 0
Sweet Springs 62, Lone Jack 0
Thayer 34, Willow Springs 20
Tipton 20, Santa Fe 8
Warrensburg 33, Excelsior Springs 27
Waynesville 28, Glendale 24
Webb City 65, Ozark 0
West Plains 69, Springfield Central 0
Windsor (Sedalia) 28, Slater 13