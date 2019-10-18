Team up with us for 99¢
SLUH at Trinity football

Trinity tackler Dionnte White (right) brings down SLUH running back Isaac Thompson in a game at Trinity High School in St. Louis on October 18, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

 Tim Vizer

AREA MISSOURI

Affton 31, Jennings 20

Borgia 34, Festus 26

Brentwood 28, Confluence 0

Chaminade 62, Poplar Bluff 20

Cuba 45, Windsor (Imperial) 20

De Smet 63, Cape Girardeau Central 0

Duchesne 37, Winfield 13

Eureka 28, Marquette 13

Fort Zumwalt North 42, Timberland 0

Fort Zumwalt West 49, Francis Howell Central 20

Fox 41, Seckman 26

Francis Howell 55, Holt 14

Hermann 34, Pacific 14

Jackson 56, Hillsboro 0

Jefferson 62, Chaffee 22

Ladue 43, Pattonville 7

Lafayette 17, Lindbergh 0

Liberty (Wentzville) 21, Fort Zumwalt East 6

Lutheran North 38, Farmington 10

North Callaway 46, Mark Twain 8

Park Hills Central 34, Dexter 0

Parkway Central 41, Parkway West 28

Parkway North 55, Clayton 2

Potosi 14, North County 6

Rockhurst 31, CBC 14

Roosevelt 32, Miller Career 16

Sikeston 28, New Madrid County Central 20

SLUH 24, Trinity 16

St. Charles West 40, St. Charles 12

St. Clair 28, Lutheran St. Charles 0

St. Dominic 24, MICDS 21

St. Mary's 24, Vianney 14

St. Pius X 49, Crystal City 0

St. Vincent 46, Grandview 12

Ste. Genevieve 42, De Soto 7

Sullivan 52, Owensville 0

Summit 63, Ritenour 20

Troy Buchanan 56, Francis Howell North 21

Union 70, St. James 0

Valle Catholic 61, Herculaneum 14

Warrenton 35, Orchard Farm 18

Washington 59, Fort Zumwalt South 13

AREA ILLINOIS

Belleville West 28, Alton 21

Cahokia 54, Althoff 21

Carbondale 56, Marion 34

Carlinville 41, Piasa Southwestern 12

Centralia, Illinois 53, Mount Vernon, Illinois 43

Civic Memorial 21, Triad 20

Columbia 48, Red Bud 0

Edwardsville 26, O'Fallon 14

Flora 55, Carlyle 10

Granite City 13, Cardinal Ritter 0

Highland 42, Jerseyville 21

Mascoutah 42, Waterloo 17

Mater Dei 54, Lutheran South 0

Quincy Notre Dame 48, Alton Marquette 14

Roxana 43, Staunton 0

Salem, Illinois 20, Freeburg 14

OTHER MISSOURI

Adrian 41, Jasper 0

Ava 39, Cabool 6

Battle 54, Jefferson City 35

Blair Oaks 57, Osage 7

Blue Springs 24, Lee's Summit West 20

Bolivar 52, Fort Scott (Kan.) 0

Bowling Green 35, Clopton 6

Cameron 39, St. Joseph Benton 28

Carl Junction 36, Branson 7

Carthage 54, Republic 34

Cassville 42, Reeds Spring 7

Clark County 42, Monroe City 0

Cole Camp 35, Butler 22

Crest Ridge 56, Concordia 28

East Prairie 36, Charleston 0

Fair Grove 34, Buffalo 14

Fayette 54, Salisbury 16

Fredericktown 54, Doniphan 11

Gallatin 20, Princeton 14

Grain Valley 35, Ruskin 0

Hallsville 27, Boonville 14

Hannibal 63, Marshall 15

Harrisonville 20, Oak Grove 17

Hayti 26, Caruthersville 16

Helias 27, Rock Bridge 20

Holden 42, Carrollton 21

Joplin 45, Nixa 14

KC Center 35, St. Michael the Archangel 6

KC East 55, KC Southeast 14

Kearney 35, Raytown South 0

Kennett 51, Malden 0

Lafayette County 14, Lexington 6

Lathrop 61, Plattsburg 0

Lawson 36, Hamilton 7

Lebanon 60, Parkview 20

Liberty (KC) 49, St. Joseph Central 7

Liberty North 38, Lee's Summit 7

Mid-Buchanan 49, West Platte 0

Moberly 14, Kirksville 12

Mount Vernon 20, Springfield Catholic 14

Mountain View-Liberty 55, Salem 12

North Kansas City 50, Oak Park 20

Pierce City 13, Miller 7

Platte County 20, Winnetonka 14

Raymore-Peculiar 35, Lee's Summit North 23

Raytown 49, Belton 13

Scotland County 44, Harrisburg, Missouri 34

Scott City 49, Kelly 7

Smithville 17, Grandview K.C. 0

South Shelby 28, Brookfield 20

St. Joseph Lafayette 46, St. Pius X (Kansas City) 13

Staley 13, Park Hill 10

Stockton 80, Pleasant Hope 6

Summit Christian 55, Pembroke Hill 0

Sweet Springs 62, Lone Jack 0

Thayer 34, Willow Springs 20

Tipton 20, Santa Fe 8

Warrensburg 33, Excelsior Springs 27

Waynesville 28, Glendale 24

Webb City 65, Ozark 0

West Plains 69, Springfield Central 0

Windsor (Sedalia) 28, Slater 13

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.