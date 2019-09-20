Subscribe for 99¢
Week Four High School Football: Parkway West vs. Parkway North

Parkway West's Ja'Marion Wayne (2) makes a move with the ball during the four week of high-school football in Missouri and Illinois on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Parkway North High School in Maryland Heights, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

AREA MISSOURI

Borgia 33, St. Mary's 13

Cuba 14, Grandview 0

De Soto 17, North County 16

Eureka 24, Lafayette 22

Fort Zumwalt North 42, Liberty (Wentzville) 7

Fox 13, Mehlville 0

Francis Howell 45, Francis Howell Central 12

Hermann 56, Louisiana 14

Ladue 42, Parkway Central 0

Lift For Life 18, Jennings 12

Lutheran St. Charles 51, Duchesne 0

Marquette 42, Parkway South 0

Northwest Cedar Hill 20, Seckman 13

Perryville 21, Fredericktown 14 (OT)

SLUH 35, Jefferson City 14

St. Clair 17, Sullivan 6

St. Vincent 35, Herculaneum 0

Timberland 48, Fort Zumwalt South 18

Union 49, Pacific 13

Valle Catholic 68, Crystal City 0

Warrenton 21, St. Charles 14

Washington 49, Fort Zumwalt East 18

AREA ILLINOIS

Alton Marquette 35, Wood River 14

Breese Central 38, Carlyle 0

Civic Memorial 21, Jerseyville 14

Columbia 51, Wesclin 3

Greenville 40, Hillsboro, Illinois 8

Marion 26, Cahokia 20

Nashville 49, Anna-Jonesboro 14

Salem, Illinois 46, Red Bud 20

Sparta 30, Pinckneyville 19

Staunton 48, Litchfield 16

Taylorville 28, Collinsville 0

Triad 44, Waterloo 14

OTHER MISSOURI

Adrian 34, St. Joseph Benton 17

Ava 50, Mountain View-Liberty 14

Battle 30, Harrisonville 16

Blair Oaks 56, Versailles 8

Bolivar 59, Marshall 3

Boonville 48, California 7

Camdenton 88, Springfield Central 0

Clark County 14, Kirksville 12

East Buchanan 30, West Platte 14

Excelsior Springs 28, Richmond 14

Hallsville 47, Osage 0

Hannibal 46, Mexico 14

Hickman 40, Smith-Cotton 6

Knox County 14, Paris 12

Lathrop 49, Hamilton 13

Lawson 35, Plattsburg 0

Lee's Summit West 35, Rock Bridge 10

Liberty North 14, Liberty (KC) 3

Maryville 62, St. Pius X (Kansas City) 6

Mid-Buchanan 53, North Platte 6

Monroe City 46, Macon 41

North Kansas City 38, Fort Osage 21

Oak Grove 35, KC East 14

Odessa 76, KC Central Academy 12

Palmyra 28, South Shelby 8

Park Hill 10, Lee's Summit North 3

Putnam County 30, Trenton 26

Raymore-Peculiar 49, Belton 0

Rockhurst 35, Blue Springs South 0

Scotland County 42, Schuyler County 0

South Callaway 20, Mark Twain 12

South Harrison 32, Polo 0

St. Michael the Archangel 55, Lone Jack 23

Summit Christian 28, Lafayette County 7

Thayer 36, Salem 0

Warrensburg 42, Clinton 12

Willard 48, Carl Junction 6

Willow Springs 14, Mountain Grove 7

