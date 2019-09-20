AREA MISSOURI
Borgia 33, St. Mary's 13
Cuba 14, Grandview 0
De Soto 17, North County 16
Eureka 24, Lafayette 22
Fort Zumwalt North 42, Liberty (Wentzville) 7
Fox 13, Mehlville 0
Francis Howell 45, Francis Howell Central 12
Hermann 56, Louisiana 14
Ladue 42, Parkway Central 0
Lift For Life 18, Jennings 12
Lutheran St. Charles 51, Duchesne 0
Marquette 42, Parkway South 0
Northwest Cedar Hill 20, Seckman 13
Perryville 21, Fredericktown 14 (OT)
SLUH 35, Jefferson City 14
St. Clair 17, Sullivan 6
St. Vincent 35, Herculaneum 0
Timberland 48, Fort Zumwalt South 18
Union 49, Pacific 13
Valle Catholic 68, Crystal City 0
Warrenton 21, St. Charles 14
Washington 49, Fort Zumwalt East 18
AREA ILLINOIS
Alton Marquette 35, Wood River 14
Breese Central 38, Carlyle 0
Civic Memorial 21, Jerseyville 14
Columbia 51, Wesclin 3
Greenville 40, Hillsboro, Illinois 8
Marion 26, Cahokia 20
Nashville 49, Anna-Jonesboro 14
Salem, Illinois 46, Red Bud 20
Sparta 30, Pinckneyville 19
Staunton 48, Litchfield 16
Taylorville 28, Collinsville 0
Triad 44, Waterloo 14
OTHER MISSOURI
Adrian 34, St. Joseph Benton 17
Ava 50, Mountain View-Liberty 14
Battle 30, Harrisonville 16
Blair Oaks 56, Versailles 8
Bolivar 59, Marshall 3
Boonville 48, California 7
Camdenton 88, Springfield Central 0
Clark County 14, Kirksville 12
East Buchanan 30, West Platte 14
Excelsior Springs 28, Richmond 14
Hallsville 47, Osage 0
Hannibal 46, Mexico 14
Hickman 40, Smith-Cotton 6
Knox County 14, Paris 12
Lathrop 49, Hamilton 13
Lawson 35, Plattsburg 0
Lee's Summit West 35, Rock Bridge 10
Liberty North 14, Liberty (KC) 3
Maryville 62, St. Pius X (Kansas City) 6
Mid-Buchanan 53, North Platte 6
Monroe City 46, Macon 41
North Kansas City 38, Fort Osage 21
Oak Grove 35, KC East 14
Odessa 76, KC Central Academy 12
Palmyra 28, South Shelby 8
Park Hill 10, Lee's Summit North 3
Putnam County 30, Trenton 26
Raymore-Peculiar 49, Belton 0
Rockhurst 35, Blue Springs South 0
Scotland County 42, Schuyler County 0
South Callaway 20, Mark Twain 12
South Harrison 32, Polo 0
St. Michael the Archangel 55, Lone Jack 23
Summit Christian 28, Lafayette County 7
Thayer 36, Salem 0
Warrensburg 42, Clinton 12
Willard 48, Carl Junction 6
Willow Springs 14, Mountain Grove 7