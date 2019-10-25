Team up with us for 99¢
Lutheran North at Chaminade

Lutheran North quarterback Brian Brown (left) outruns a tackle attempt by Chaminade player John Kuntz. Lutheran North played football at Chaminade on Friday October 25, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

AREA MISSOURI

Borgia 24, Sullivan 21 (OT)

Caruthersville 52, New Madrid County Central 30

Charleston 35, Herculaneum 14

De Smet 49, Helias 3

Duchesne 36, Orchard Farm 6

Eureka 42, Seckman 2

Farmington 49, Park Hills Central 14

Fort Zumwalt North 49, Francis Howell Central 0

Fox 42, Northwest Cedar Hill 14

Francis Howell 14, Rock Bridge 7

Grandview 47, Crystal City 0

Jackson 52, Parkway Central 6

John Burroughs 21, North County 6

Liberty (Wentzville) 42, Holt 32

Lindbergh 35, Parkway South 6

Lutheran North 14, Chaminade 6

Lutheran St. Charles 53, Jennings 0

Marquette 34, Lafayette 13

North Callaway 26, South Callaway 23

Pacific 35, St. James 0

Parkway West 35, Fort Zumwalt South 7

Pattonville 63, Ritenour 8

Perryville 41, Confluence  0

Poplar Bluff 39, Hillsboro 26

Potosi 20, De Soto 14

Principia 25, Cuba 20

St. Clair 52, Owensville 6

St. Vincent 41, Jefferson 28

Ste. Genevieve 55, Brentwood 14

Summit 22, Webster Groves 19

Troy Buchanan 31, Festus 7

Union 54, Hermann 32

University City 25, St. Charles 14

Valle Catholic 24, St. Pius X 6

Warrenton 31, Fort Zumwalt East 22

Washington 22, Francis Howell North 21

Westminster 42, St. Charles West 35

Windsor (Imperial) 48, Bayless 0

Wright City 40, Mark Twain 0 

AREA ILLINOIS

Althoff 13, Cardinal Ritter 0 (forfeit)

Breese Central 25, Herrin 21

Carbondale 62, Harrisburg, Illinois 7

Centralia, Illinois 28, Collinsville 0

Civic Memorial 42, Taylorville 6

Columbia 41, Jerseyville 7

DeKalb, Illinois 48, Alton 20

East St. Louis 66, Naperville Central 21

Highland 42, Charleston, Illinois 14

Marion 29, Mattoon 7

Mascoutah 62, Carterville 10

Mater Dei 35, Waterloo 28

Mount Carmel, Illinois 44, Mount Vernon, Illinois 14

Mount Zion 29, Triad 10

Pana 61, Hillsboro, Illinois 14

Pinckneyville 38, Carlyle 14

Roxana 42, Piasa Southwestern 0 

OTHER MISSOURI

Adrian 26, El Dorado Springs 21

Ava 54, Willow Springs 32

Battle 34, Hannibal 28

Blair Oaks 41, California  0

Bowling Green 45, Van-Far 7

Camdenton 35, Kickapoo 0

Carthage 42, Ozark 27

Cass Midway  28, Butler 8

Centralia (Mo.) 21, Macon 7

Grain Valley 37, Raytown South 0

Grandview K.C. 29, Platte County 23

Hallsville 50, Versailles 24

Joplin 48, Carl Junction 17

Kelly 55, Chaffee 0

Kennett 36, Sikeston 0

Knob Noster 33, Holden 14

Lafayette County 49, Carrollton 6

Lamar 14, Cassville 10

Lathrop 56, East Buchanan 12

Lebanon 44, Hillcrest 7

Lee's Summit North 28, Blue Springs South 21

Lincoln 42, Cole Camp 13

Lincoln College Prep 35, Summit Christian 21

Lockwood 40, Diamond 6

Maysville 42, Trenton 29

Mid-Buchanan 28, Lawson 6

Monett 49, Nevada 0

Monroe City 40, Palmyra 22

Montgomery County 42, Clopton 24

Mount Vernon 34, Hollister 13

Oak Grove 20, Warrensburg 14

Park Hill  12, Blue Springs 0

Pembroke Hill 20, Van Horn 6

Pierce City 13, Pleasant Hope 0

Plattsburg 26, West Platte 8

Rolla 58, Springfield Central 6

Salisbury 28, Schuyler County 0

Sarcoxie 14, Ash Grove 12

Scotland County 60, Louisiana 6

Scott City 49, Doniphan 6

Seneca 34, McDonald County 27

Southern Boone 32, Boonville 21

St. Michael the Archangel 31, Clinton 12

Staley 23, Liberty (KC) 0

Stockton 41, Greenfield, Missouri 6

Sweet Springs 48, Wellington-Napoleon 6

Thayer 27, Mountain Grove 8

Waynesville 50, Parkview 0

Webb City 34, Nixa 0

William Chrisman 30, Belton 14

Windsor (Sedalia) 46, Archie 30

Winnetonka 46, St. Joseph Central 22

