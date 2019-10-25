AREA MISSOURI
Borgia 24, Sullivan 21 (OT)
Caruthersville 52, New Madrid County Central 30
Charleston 35, Herculaneum 14
De Smet 49, Helias 3
Duchesne 36, Orchard Farm 6
Eureka 42, Seckman 2
Farmington 49, Park Hills Central 14
Fort Zumwalt North 49, Francis Howell Central 0
Fox 42, Northwest Cedar Hill 14
Francis Howell 14, Rock Bridge 7
Grandview 47, Crystal City 0
Jackson 52, Parkway Central 6
John Burroughs 21, North County 6
Liberty (Wentzville) 42, Holt 32
Lindbergh 35, Parkway South 6
Lutheran North 14, Chaminade 6
Lutheran St. Charles 53, Jennings 0
Marquette 34, Lafayette 13
North Callaway 26, South Callaway 23
Pacific 35, St. James 0
Parkway West 35, Fort Zumwalt South 7
Pattonville 63, Ritenour 8
Perryville 41, Confluence 0
Poplar Bluff 39, Hillsboro 26
Potosi 20, De Soto 14
Principia 25, Cuba 20
St. Clair 52, Owensville 6
St. Vincent 41, Jefferson 28
Ste. Genevieve 55, Brentwood 14
Summit 22, Webster Groves 19
Troy Buchanan 31, Festus 7
Union 54, Hermann 32
University City 25, St. Charles 14
Valle Catholic 24, St. Pius X 6
Warrenton 31, Fort Zumwalt East 22
Washington 22, Francis Howell North 21
Westminster 42, St. Charles West 35
Windsor (Imperial) 48, Bayless 0
Wright City 40, Mark Twain 0
AREA ILLINOIS
Althoff 13, Cardinal Ritter 0 (forfeit)
Breese Central 25, Herrin 21
Carbondale 62, Harrisburg, Illinois 7
Centralia, Illinois 28, Collinsville 0
Civic Memorial 42, Taylorville 6
Columbia 41, Jerseyville 7
DeKalb, Illinois 48, Alton 20
East St. Louis 66, Naperville Central 21
Highland 42, Charleston, Illinois 14
Marion 29, Mattoon 7
Mascoutah 62, Carterville 10
Mater Dei 35, Waterloo 28
Mount Carmel, Illinois 44, Mount Vernon, Illinois 14
Mount Zion 29, Triad 10
Pana 61, Hillsboro, Illinois 14
Pinckneyville 38, Carlyle 14
Roxana 42, Piasa Southwestern 0
OTHER MISSOURI
Adrian 26, El Dorado Springs 21
Ava 54, Willow Springs 32
Battle 34, Hannibal 28
Blair Oaks 41, California 0
Bowling Green 45, Van-Far 7
Camdenton 35, Kickapoo 0
Carthage 42, Ozark 27
Cass Midway 28, Butler 8
Centralia (Mo.) 21, Macon 7
Grain Valley 37, Raytown South 0
Grandview K.C. 29, Platte County 23
Hallsville 50, Versailles 24
Joplin 48, Carl Junction 17
Kelly 55, Chaffee 0
Kennett 36, Sikeston 0
Knob Noster 33, Holden 14
Lafayette County 49, Carrollton 6
Lamar 14, Cassville 10
Lathrop 56, East Buchanan 12
Lebanon 44, Hillcrest 7
Lee's Summit North 28, Blue Springs South 21
Lincoln 42, Cole Camp 13
Lincoln College Prep 35, Summit Christian 21
Lockwood 40, Diamond 6
Maysville 42, Trenton 29
Mid-Buchanan 28, Lawson 6
Monett 49, Nevada 0
Monroe City 40, Palmyra 22
Montgomery County 42, Clopton 24
Mount Vernon 34, Hollister 13
Oak Grove 20, Warrensburg 14
Park Hill 12, Blue Springs 0
Pembroke Hill 20, Van Horn 6
Pierce City 13, Pleasant Hope 0
Plattsburg 26, West Platte 8
Rolla 58, Springfield Central 6
Salisbury 28, Schuyler County 0
Sarcoxie 14, Ash Grove 12
Scotland County 60, Louisiana 6
Scott City 49, Doniphan 6
Seneca 34, McDonald County 27
Southern Boone 32, Boonville 21
St. Michael the Archangel 31, Clinton 12
Staley 23, Liberty (KC) 0
Stockton 41, Greenfield, Missouri 6
Sweet Springs 48, Wellington-Napoleon 6
Thayer 27, Mountain Grove 8
Waynesville 50, Parkview 0
Webb City 34, Nixa 0
William Chrisman 30, Belton 14
Windsor (Sedalia) 46, Archie 30
Winnetonka 46, St. Joseph Central 22