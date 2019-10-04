Red October special: Subscribe now
Chaminade at De Smet Football

Chaminade's Amar Johnson (1) runs the ball against De Smet, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at De Smet Jesuit High School in Creve Coeur, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

 Michael R. Gulledge

AREA MISSOURI

Borgia 41, St. Dominic 21

Brentwood 30, Principia 15

Cardinal Ritter 46, St. Mary's 20

De Smet 32, Chaminade 31

De Soto 39, Fredericktown 28

Duchesne 33, DuBourg 0

Eureka 37, Lindbergh 14

Festus 27, Windsor (Imperial) 0

Fort Zumwalt East 20, Fort Zumwalt South 14 (OT)

Fort Zumwalt North 56, Washington 13

Francis Howell Central 42, Francis Howell North 35

Grandview 28, Herculaneum 22

Jackson 35, Farmington 14

Kennett 50, New Madrid County Central 6

Ladue 27, Parkway North 7

Lafayette 47, Parkway South 0

Liberty (Wentzville) 14, Timberland 3

Lutheran North 61, MICDS 0

Marquette 37, Fox 7

Montgomery County 34, Wright City 12

North Callaway 22, Bowling Green 21

North County 42, Hillsboro 36

O'Fallon Christian 27, Jennings 26

Owensville 40, Pacific 2

Park Hills Central 38, Potosi 15

Parkway West 49, Clayton 0

Seckman 35, Oakville 13

SLUH 48, Vianney 28

St. Charles 26, Winfield 12

St. Charles West 42, Orchard Farm 6

St. Clair 62, St. James 8

St. Pius X 43, Cuba 22

St. Vincent 42, Crystal City 0

Ste. Genevieve 42, Perryville 27

Sullivan 21, Hermann 6

Summit 21, Pattonville 14

Trinity 34, Lutheran St. Charles 14 (OT)

Valle Catholic 44, Jefferson 13

Webster Groves 35, Parkway Central 0

AREA ILLINOIS

Alton 41, O'Fallon 36

Breese Central 21, Red Bud 20

Cahokia 21, Centralia, Illinois 7

Carbondale 61, Mount Vernon, Illinois 14

Columbia 42, Freeburg 0

Du Quoin 41, Sparta 12

East St. Louis 43, Edwardsville 21

Granite City 54, Collinsville 49

Highland 64, Civic Memorial 28

Jerseyville 33, Waterloo 28

Marion 42, Althoff 35

Mater Dei 43, Quincy Notre Dame 20

Pana 53, Greenville 27

Roxana 47, Litchfield 14

Triad 22, Mascoutah 12

Vandalia 54, Hillsboro, Illinois 14

Wesclin 45, Carlyle 21

OTHER MISSOURI

Adrian 45, Diamond 0

Archie 22, Sherwood 0

Ash Grove 28, Lockwood 26

Ava 46, Houston 8

Battle 67, Hickman 37

Bishop Miege (Kan.) 34, Rockhurst 7

Blair Oaks 35, Hallsville 0

Blue Springs South 50, William Chrisman 13

Boonville 48, Versailles 21

Buffalo 42, Cole Camp 15

Camdenton 28, Lebanon 0

Cape Girardeau Central 36, Poplar Bluff 0

Carthage 16, Branson 7

Caruthersville 56, Dexter 7

Cass Midway 28, St. Michael the Archangel 6

Cassville 48, McDonald County 6

Centralia (Mo.) 13, Mexico 10

Chillicothe 14, St. Joseph Lafayette 13

Clark County 20, Macon 0

Concordia 45, Wellington-Napoleon 23

Crest Ridge 52, St. Paul Lutheran 16

East Prairie 53, Chaffee 2

El Dorado Springs 48, Stockton 34

Eldon 44, California 36

Fayette 21, Paris 8

Glendale 26, Kickapoo 21

Grandview K.C. 27, Oak Park 6

Greenfield, Missouri 54, Pleasant Hope 24

Hamilton 7, Plattsburg 2

Hannibal 69, Fulton 20

Harrisonville 14, Warrensburg 13

Hayti 56, Malden 14

Helias 38, Tolton Catholic 0

Hillcrest 54, Springfield Central 12

Joplin 56, Neosho 21

KC Center 47, Clinton 0

Kearney 38, Belton 7

Kelly 42, Doniphan 6

Knob Noster 22, Lexington 14

Lafayette County 42, Holden 14

Lamar 49, East Newton 14

Lathrop 38, Lawson 13

Lawrence Free State (Kan.) 48, Smith-Cotton 6

Lee's Summit North 21, Lee's Summit West 14

Liberty North 24, Staley 12

Lighthouse Christian 50, Skyline 32

Lincoln 49, Tipton 0

Lincoln College Prep 27, KC East 7

Mark Twain 26, Van-Far 14

Marshfield 38, Nevada 6

Maryville 47, St. Joseph Benton 7

Maysville 49, Polo 0

Miller 31, Sarcoxie 12

Moberly 10, Marshall 7

Monett 35, Seneca 28

Mount Vernon 32, Logan-Rogersville 7

Mountain View-Liberty 46, Mountain Grove 7

Nixa 21, Carl Junction 14

North Kansas City 52, Truman 18

North Platte 44, West Platte 26

Oak Grove 42, Pleasant Hill 7

Odessa 49, Excelsior Springs 7

Ozark 51, Republic 40

Palmyra 33, Kirksville 6

Park Hill 35, Fort Osage 0

Pierce City 40, Marionville 0

Platte County 15, Smithville 0

Raymore-Peculiar 41, Blue Springs 29

Raytown 33, Grain Valley 7

Raytown South 26, Ruskin 6

Reeds Spring 35, Hollister 14

Richmond 57, Carrollton 8

Rock Bridge 41, Jefferson City 28

Salem 22, Willow Springs 21

Salisbury 21, Knox County 0

Scott City 62, Portageville 16

Sikeston 27, Charleston 12

Slater 24, Lone Jack 0

South Callaway 49, Clopton 43

South Harrison 22, Gallatin 14

Southern Boone 40, Osage 21

Springfield Catholic 34, Aurora 14

St. Pius X (Kansas City) 48, St. Joseph Christian 7

Summit Christian 63, University Academy 6

Sumner, Kansas 52, KC Northeast 7

Sweet Springs 56, Santa Fe 6

Thayer 27, Cabool 0

Warsaw 54, Butler 26

Waynesville 49, Rolla 35

Webb City 49, Willard 21

West Plains 68, Parkview 0

Windsor (Sedalia) 52, Jasper 12

