Class 5 District 2 semifinal: Vianney 23, Mehlville 10

Chris Caldwell of Vianney holds the ball up after recovering a fumble by Mehlville in the Class 5 District 2 semifinal football game at Mehlville High School on Friday, November 8, 2019. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

 Paul Baillargeon

AREA MISSOURI

Borgia 20, St. Clair 13

Brentwood 43, Harrisburg, Missouri 0

Cape Girardeau Central 48, Hillsboro 8

Caruthersville 40, St. Pius X 29

Chaminade 35, Webster Groves 21

De Smet 35, CBC 14

Eureka 43, Oakville 0

Farmington 16, Festus 0

Fort Zumwalt North 63, Smith-Cotton 14

Fort Zumwalt West 20, Blue Springs 17

Fox 41, Poplar Bluff 25

Francis Howell 42, Hazelwood Central 6

Hallsville 42, Hermann 0

Hannibal 40, St. Dominic 15

Hayti 60, St. Vincent 14

Jackson 55, Seckman 14

Kennett 30, Potosi 12

Ladue 38, Westminster 0

Liberty (Wentzville) 35, Kirksville 6

Lift For Life 38, Duchesne 18

Lutheran North 68, Cuba 0

Lutheran St. Charles 41, Moberly 0

Marquette 31, Lindbergh 21

McCluer North 50, Parkway West 25

Mexico 28, St. Charles West 20

O'Fallon Christian 46, Centralia (Mo.) 40

Scott City 52, New Madrid County Central 14

St. Mary's 41, Affton 20

Ste. Genevieve 24, Park Hills Central 22

Summit 40, MICDS 26

Trinity 49, University City 6

Troy Buchanan 26, Blue Springs South 21

Valle Catholic 73, Malden 6

Vianney 23, Mehlville 10

OTHER MISSOURI

Adrian 48, Wellington-Napoleon 12

Ava 34, East Newton 6

Blair Oaks 48, Salem 0

Bolivar 36, West Plains 21

Buffalo 49, Logan-Rogersville 28

Carthage 48, Branson 10

Cassville 19, Monett 6

Chillicothe 44, St. Joseph Benton 14

Clark County 52, Macon 14

Fair Grove 56, Versailles 28

Fort Osage 52, Truman 12

Glendale 56, Parkview 0

Grain Valley 36, Grandview K.C. 7

Hamilton 42, Plattsburg 16

Harrisonville 29, Warrensburg 14

KC Center 33, Southern Boone 32

Lafayette County 48, Hogan Prep 6

Lamar 50, Warsaw 6

Lathrop 42, Richmond 6

Lebanon 43, Helias 13

Liberty North 17, Rockhurst 14

Lincoln 42, Cole Camp 13

Lincoln College Prep 41, Excelsior Springs 38

Marceline 49, Carrollton 12

Maryville 48, Lawson 0

Mid-Buchanan 49, East Buchanan 22

Nixa 40, Ozark 12

North Kansas City 41, Park Hill South 35

Odessa 55, Boonville 7

Palmyra 44, Monroe City 22

Pierce City 45, Miller 13

Platte County 23, Smithville 20

Putnam County 29, Scotland County 0

Raymore-Peculiar 24, Park Hill 14

Raytown 26, William Chrisman 7

Savannah 56, Cameron 14

Seneca 14, Mount Vernon 12

Skyline 44, Lockwood 12

South Callaway 43, South Shelby 36

South Harrison 32, Milan 8

Staley 19, Oak Park 7

Summit Christian 38, Knob Noster 6

Sweet Springs 44, Slater 32

Thayer 20, Cabool 14

Waynesville 83, Springfield Central 0

Webb City 58, Willard 18

Willow Springs 27, Mountain View-Liberty 19

Windsor (Sedalia) 42, Crest Ridge 14

