AREA MISSOURI
Borgia 20, St. Clair 13
Brentwood 43, Harrisburg, Missouri 0
Cape Girardeau Central 48, Hillsboro 8
Caruthersville 40, St. Pius X 29
Chaminade 35, Webster Groves 21
De Smet 35, CBC 14
Eureka 43, Oakville 0
Farmington 16, Festus 0
Fort Zumwalt North 63, Smith-Cotton 14
Fort Zumwalt West 20, Blue Springs 17
Fox 41, Poplar Bluff 25
Francis Howell 42, Hazelwood Central 6
Hallsville 42, Hermann 0
Hannibal 40, St. Dominic 15
Hayti 60, St. Vincent 14
Jackson 55, Seckman 14
Kennett 30, Potosi 12
Ladue 38, Westminster 0
Liberty (Wentzville) 35, Kirksville 6
Lift For Life 38, Duchesne 18
Lutheran North 68, Cuba 0
Lutheran St. Charles 41, Moberly 0
Marquette 31, Lindbergh 21
McCluer North 50, Parkway West 25
Mexico 28, St. Charles West 20
O'Fallon Christian 46, Centralia (Mo.) 40
Scott City 52, New Madrid County Central 14
St. Mary's 41, Affton 20
Ste. Genevieve 24, Park Hills Central 22
Summit 40, MICDS 26
Trinity 49, University City 6
Troy Buchanan 26, Blue Springs South 21
Valle Catholic 73, Malden 6
Vianney 23, Mehlville 10
OTHER MISSOURI
Adrian 48, Wellington-Napoleon 12
Ava 34, East Newton 6
Blair Oaks 48, Salem 0
Bolivar 36, West Plains 21
Buffalo 49, Logan-Rogersville 28
Carthage 48, Branson 10
Cassville 19, Monett 6
Chillicothe 44, St. Joseph Benton 14
Clark County 52, Macon 14
Fair Grove 56, Versailles 28
Fort Osage 52, Truman 12
Glendale 56, Parkview 0
Grain Valley 36, Grandview K.C. 7
Hamilton 42, Plattsburg 16
Harrisonville 29, Warrensburg 14
KC Center 33, Southern Boone 32
Lafayette County 48, Hogan Prep 6
Lamar 50, Warsaw 6
Lathrop 42, Richmond 6
Lebanon 43, Helias 13
Liberty North 17, Rockhurst 14
Lincoln 42, Cole Camp 13
Lincoln College Prep 41, Excelsior Springs 38
Marceline 49, Carrollton 12
Maryville 48, Lawson 0
Mid-Buchanan 49, East Buchanan 22
Nixa 40, Ozark 12
North Kansas City 41, Park Hill South 35
Odessa 55, Boonville 7
Palmyra 44, Monroe City 22
Pierce City 45, Miller 13
Platte County 23, Smithville 20
Putnam County 29, Scotland County 0
Raymore-Peculiar 24, Park Hill 14
Raytown 26, William Chrisman 7
Savannah 56, Cameron 14
Seneca 14, Mount Vernon 12
Skyline 44, Lockwood 12
South Callaway 43, South Shelby 36
South Harrison 32, Milan 8
Staley 19, Oak Park 7
Summit Christian 38, Knob Noster 6
Sweet Springs 44, Slater 32
Thayer 20, Cabool 14
Waynesville 83, Springfield Central 0
Webb City 58, Willard 18
Willow Springs 27, Mountain View-Liberty 19
Windsor (Sedalia) 42, Crest Ridge 14