Team up with us for 99¢
St. Charles East at Edwardsville Class 8A football first-round playoff game

Edwardsville players Justin Johnson Jr (left) and Noah Goldsmith do a victory leap after Johnson ran in a touchdown.St. Charles East competed at Edwardsville in a Class 8A first-round football playoff game on November 1, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

AREA MISSOURI

Affton 55, Soldan 20

Blair Oaks 68, St. James 7

Borgia 57, Bayless 0

Brentwood 41, Louisiana 0

Cape Girardeau Central 42, North County 6

CBC 27, SLUH 14

De Smet 49, Pattonville 7

Duchesne 13, Cardinal Ritter 0

Farmington 63, Windsor (Imperial) 7

Festus 41, De Soto 7

Fort Zumwalt West 38, Timberland 14

Francis Howell 44, Francis Howell Central 0

Hannibal 56, Fort Zumwalt East 0

Hermann 28, Montgomery County 24

Hillsboro 23, Sikeston 6

Kirksville 35, Warrenton 34

Kirkwood 54, Northwest Cedar Hill 7

Ladue 73, Clayton 7

Lebanon 56, Union 18

Liberty (Wentzville) 42, Fort Zumwalt South 7

Lift For Life 41, Carnahan 0

Lindbergh 31, Lafayette 7

Lutheran North 62, Grandview 0

Lutheran St. Charles 78, Orchard Farm 0

Marquette 42, Kickapoo 7

Mexico 40, Wright City 6

New Madrid County Central 48, Kelly 18

O'Fallon Christian 49, North Callaway 22

Oakville 34, Parkway South 26

Park Hills Central 20, Dexter 0

Potosi 20, Perryville 14

Scott City 49, Herculaneum 8

St. Charles West 51, Winfield 22

St. Clair 42, Lutheran South 6

St. Dominic 38, Marshall 14

St. Mary's 46, Riverview Gardens 0

St. Pius X 29, Jefferson 16

St. Vincent 48, Portageville 22

Sullivan 27, Owensville 0

Summit 54, St. Charles 0

Trinity 42, Vashon 0

Troy Buchanan 14, Hickman 6

Valle Catholic 53, Crystal City 8

Washington 20, Marshfield 14

Webster Groves 49, Ritenour 6

Westminster 34, Parkway North 13

AREA ILLINOIS

Bunker Hill 14, Alden-Hebron 12

Edwardsville 44, St. Charles East 17

Lowpoint-Washburn 44, Metro-East Lutheran 28

OTHER MISSOURI

Adrian 53, Archie 21

Ava 60, Mountain Grove 20

Blue Springs 17, Rock Bridge 10

Bolivar 73, Springfield Hillcrest 0

Boonville 47, Oak Grove 26

Branson 33, Republic 27

Buffalo 41, Eldon 6

Cabool 28, Sarcoxie 8

Cameron 51, KC Central Academy 22

Carrollton 29, Fayette 8

Caruthersville 67, East Prairie 20

Cassville 48, Aurora 6

Centralia (Mo.) 52, Missouri Military Academy 6

Chillicothe 61, KC Southeast 12

Clark County 59, Van-Far 14

Cole Camp 44, Tipton 6

Crest Ridge 42, Sherwood 8

East Buchanan 52, North Platte 28

East Newton 21, Houston 20

Excelsior Springs 28, St. Joseph Lafayette 24

Fair Grove 54, Butler 6

Grain Valley 46, Raytown South 12

Grandview K.C. 31, Belton 6

Hallsville 41, Tolton Catholic 18

Hamilton 35, Maysville 21

Harrisburg, Missouri 30, Paris 24

Harrisonville 58, Van Horn 14

Hayti 64, Chaffee 0

Helias 34, Rolla 21

Joplin 68, Jefferson City 16

KC Center 35, Pleasant Hill 19

Kennett 56, Doniphan 0

Knob Noster 49, St. Pius X (Kansas City) 6

Lafayette County 40, Holden 3

Lamar 49, California 14

Lathrop 62, Trenton 13

Lawson 48, Lexington 10

Liberty North 31, Lee's Summit West 0

Lincoln 13, Pleasant Hope 0

Lincoln College Prep 38, KC East 10

Lockwood 50, Jasper 34

Logan-Rogersville 26, Springfield Catholic 7

Macon 42, Bowling Green 34

Malden 18, Charleston 13

Marceline 48, St. Paul Lutheran 14

Maryville 62, St. Joseph Christian 0

Milan 8, Gallatin 7

Miller 20, Marionville 14

Moberly 35, Fulton 0

Monett 38, Hollister 14

Monroe City 44, Clopton 36

Mount Vernon 33, Nevada 6

Mountain View-Liberty 55, Forsyth 0

Oak Park 35, St. Joseph Central 14

Odessa 76, Clinton 8

Palmyra 44, Highland, Missouri 12

Park Hill 8, Liberty (KC) 3

Pierce City 41, Ash Grove 0

Platte County 36, Winnetonka 13

Plattsburg 20, West Platte 6

Polo 55, Mid-Buchanan 8

Princeton 61, North Boone 26

Putnam County 10, Princeton 7

Raymore-Peculiar 21, Lee's Summit North 14

Richmond 48, Brookfield 22

Rockhurst 17, Lee's Summit 14

Salem 23, Osage 12

Savannah 60, KC Northeast 0

Scotland County 44, Schuyler County 6

Seneca 21, Reeds Spring 14

Skyline 51, Greenfield, Missouri 12

Slater 40, Salisbury 0

Smithville 60, Kearney 45

South Callaway 55, Westran 7

South Harrison 56, Knox County 0

South Shelby 28, Mark Twain 20

Southern Boone 48, St. Michael the Archangel 3

St. Joseph Benton 40, Pembroke Hill 27

Ste. Genevieve 31, Fredericktown 7

Summit Christian 55, Lone Jack 6

Sweet Springs 54, Santa Fe 20

Thayer 45, Diamond 7

Versailles 49, El Dorado Springs 22

Warrensburg 46, Ruskin 7

Warsaw 52, Stockton 26

Webb City 49, McDonald County 14

Wellington-Napoleon 11, Cass Midway 7

West Plains 27, Neosho 6

Willard 41, Carl Junction 14

Willow Springs 41, Strafford 18

Windsor (Sedalia) 61, Concordia 13

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.