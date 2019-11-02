AREA MISSOURI
Affton 55, Soldan 20
Blair Oaks 68, St. James 7
Borgia 57, Bayless 0
Brentwood 41, Louisiana 0
Cape Girardeau Central 42, North County 6
CBC 27, SLUH 14
De Smet 49, Pattonville 7
Duchesne 13, Cardinal Ritter 0
Farmington 63, Windsor (Imperial) 7
Festus 41, De Soto 7
Fort Zumwalt West 38, Timberland 14
Francis Howell 44, Francis Howell Central 0
Hannibal 56, Fort Zumwalt East 0
Hermann 28, Montgomery County 24
Hillsboro 23, Sikeston 6
Kirksville 35, Warrenton 34
Kirkwood 54, Northwest Cedar Hill 7
Ladue 73, Clayton 7
Lebanon 56, Union 18
Liberty (Wentzville) 42, Fort Zumwalt South 7
Lift For Life 41, Carnahan 0
Lindbergh 31, Lafayette 7
Lutheran North 62, Grandview 0
Lutheran St. Charles 78, Orchard Farm 0
Marquette 42, Kickapoo 7
Mexico 40, Wright City 6
New Madrid County Central 48, Kelly 18
O'Fallon Christian 49, North Callaway 22
Oakville 34, Parkway South 26
Park Hills Central 20, Dexter 0
Potosi 20, Perryville 14
Scott City 49, Herculaneum 8
St. Charles West 51, Winfield 22
St. Clair 42, Lutheran South 6
St. Dominic 38, Marshall 14
St. Mary's 46, Riverview Gardens 0
St. Pius X 29, Jefferson 16
St. Vincent 48, Portageville 22
Sullivan 27, Owensville 0
Summit 54, St. Charles 0
Trinity 42, Vashon 0
Troy Buchanan 14, Hickman 6
Valle Catholic 53, Crystal City 8
Washington 20, Marshfield 14
Webster Groves 49, Ritenour 6
Westminster 34, Parkway North 13
AREA ILLINOIS
Bunker Hill 14, Alden-Hebron 12
Edwardsville 44, St. Charles East 17
Lowpoint-Washburn 44, Metro-East Lutheran 28
OTHER MISSOURI
Adrian 53, Archie 21
Ava 60, Mountain Grove 20
Blue Springs 17, Rock Bridge 10
Bolivar 73, Springfield Hillcrest 0
Boonville 47, Oak Grove 26
Branson 33, Republic 27
Buffalo 41, Eldon 6
Cabool 28, Sarcoxie 8
Cameron 51, KC Central Academy 22
Carrollton 29, Fayette 8
Caruthersville 67, East Prairie 20
Cassville 48, Aurora 6
Centralia (Mo.) 52, Missouri Military Academy 6
Chillicothe 61, KC Southeast 12
Clark County 59, Van-Far 14
Cole Camp 44, Tipton 6
Crest Ridge 42, Sherwood 8
East Buchanan 52, North Platte 28
East Newton 21, Houston 20
Excelsior Springs 28, St. Joseph Lafayette 24
Fair Grove 54, Butler 6
Grain Valley 46, Raytown South 12
Grandview K.C. 31, Belton 6
Hallsville 41, Tolton Catholic 18
Hamilton 35, Maysville 21
Harrisburg, Missouri 30, Paris 24
Harrisonville 58, Van Horn 14
Hayti 64, Chaffee 0
Helias 34, Rolla 21
Joplin 68, Jefferson City 16
KC Center 35, Pleasant Hill 19
Kennett 56, Doniphan 0
Knob Noster 49, St. Pius X (Kansas City) 6
Lafayette County 40, Holden 3
Lamar 49, California 14
Lathrop 62, Trenton 13
Lawson 48, Lexington 10
Liberty North 31, Lee's Summit West 0
Lincoln 13, Pleasant Hope 0
Lincoln College Prep 38, KC East 10
Lockwood 50, Jasper 34
Logan-Rogersville 26, Springfield Catholic 7
Macon 42, Bowling Green 34
Malden 18, Charleston 13
Marceline 48, St. Paul Lutheran 14
Maryville 62, St. Joseph Christian 0
Milan 8, Gallatin 7
Miller 20, Marionville 14
Moberly 35, Fulton 0
Monett 38, Hollister 14
Monroe City 44, Clopton 36
Mount Vernon 33, Nevada 6
Mountain View-Liberty 55, Forsyth 0
Oak Park 35, St. Joseph Central 14
Odessa 76, Clinton 8
Palmyra 44, Highland, Missouri 12
Park Hill 8, Liberty (KC) 3
Pierce City 41, Ash Grove 0
Platte County 36, Winnetonka 13
Plattsburg 20, West Platte 6
Polo 55, Mid-Buchanan 8
Princeton 61, North Boone 26
Putnam County 10, Princeton 7
Raymore-Peculiar 21, Lee's Summit North 14
Richmond 48, Brookfield 22
Rockhurst 17, Lee's Summit 14
Salem 23, Osage 12
Savannah 60, KC Northeast 0
Scotland County 44, Schuyler County 6
Seneca 21, Reeds Spring 14
Skyline 51, Greenfield, Missouri 12
Slater 40, Salisbury 0
Smithville 60, Kearney 45
South Callaway 55, Westran 7
South Harrison 56, Knox County 0
South Shelby 28, Mark Twain 20
Southern Boone 48, St. Michael the Archangel 3
St. Joseph Benton 40, Pembroke Hill 27
Ste. Genevieve 31, Fredericktown 7
Summit Christian 55, Lone Jack 6
Sweet Springs 54, Santa Fe 20
Thayer 45, Diamond 7
Versailles 49, El Dorado Springs 22
Warrensburg 46, Ruskin 7
Warsaw 52, Stockton 26
Webb City 49, McDonald County 14
Wellington-Napoleon 11, Cass Midway 7
West Plains 27, Neosho 6
Willard 41, Carl Junction 14
Willow Springs 41, Strafford 18
Windsor (Sedalia) 61, Concordia 13