AREA MISSOURI
Affton 42, DuBourg 12
Cape Girardeau Central 49, Normandy 0
CBC 44, Edwardsville 27
De Smet 50, Rock Bridge 7
Duchesne 52, Wright City 0
Eureka 10, Timberland 0
Farmington 48, North County 6
Festus 21, Sullivan 15
Fort Zumwalt North 37, Fort Zumwalt West 20
Fox 21, Lindbergh 7
Francis Howell 24, Kirkwood 14
Francis Howell Central 32, Fort Zumwalt South 0
Fredericktown 34, Herculaneum 0
Gateway STEM 40, Jennings 38
Hazelwood Central 28, Webster Groves 14
Hermann 40, South Callaway 27
Holt 23, Pattonville 21
Jackson 57, Parkway North 13
Kelly 62, Crystal City 0
Ladue 48, SLUH 36
Lafayette 33, Hazelwood East 24
Liberty (Wentzville) 34, Westminster 28 (OT)
Lift For Life 46, Confluence 0
Lutheran St. Charles 61, Tolton Catholic 12
Marquette 41, Parkway Central 0
McCluer 48, Lutheran South 0
McCluer North 38, Sikeston 0
MICDS 34, Park Hills Central 21
Montgomery County 35, Winfield 13
New Madrid County Central 46, East Prairie 6
North Callaway 60, Tipton 16
Northwest Cedar Hill 31, Parkway South 7
O'Fallon Christian 48, Vashon 20
Owensville 36, Eldon 30
Parkway West 28, Oakville 0
Perryville 51, St. James 0
Poplar Bluff 48, Riverview Gardens 8
Portageville 40, Grandview 15
Ritenour 42, Francis Howell North 34
Scott City 49, St. Vincent 35
St. Charles 34, Dupo 26
St. Charles West 34, Hillsboro 22
St. Clair 23, Potosi 6
St. Dominic 48, Orchard Farm 7
St. Pius X 49, Bayless 12
Summit 63, Fort Zumwalt East 0
Troy Buchanan 48, Warrenton 12
Union 14, Borgia 12
Valle Catholic 41, Ste. Genevieve 6
Vianney 34, Althoff 20
Washington 42, Pacific 13
Windsor (Imperial) 20, Seckman 19
AREA ILLINOIS
Alton 22, Quincy 12
Benton, Illinois 42, Sparta 6
Carbondale 38, Granite City 18
Civic Memorial 43, Wood River 6
Columbia 35, Waterloo 10
Freeburg 44, Carlyle 0
Gillespie 49, Litchfield 6
Greenville 21, Piasa Southwestern 6
Highland 33, Belleville East 18
Marion 24, Jerseyville 17
Mascoutah 56, Mount Vernon, Illinois 26
Mater Dei 28, Alton Marquette 10
Nashville 63, Massac County 34
O'Fallon 40, Bradley-Bourbonnais 36
Pana 38, Roxana 14
Red Bud 29, Wesclin 0
Salem, Illinois 27, Breese Central 7
Staunton 40, Hillsboro, Illinois 14
Triad 38, Collinsville 7
Triopia 38, Hardin Calhoun 16
Vandalia 48, Carlinville 7
OTHER MISSOURI
Adrian 41, Archie 14
Aurora 18, East Newton 13
Ava 28, Hallsville 26
Battle 61, Smith-Cotton 21
Blair Oaks 44, Oak Grove 21
Blue Springs 17, Rockhurst 16
Bolivar 38, Mountain View-Liberty 14
Boonville 33, Holden 13
Buffalo 56, Versailles 26
Cabool 46, Chaffee 0
Camdenton 63, Parkview 7
Cameron 34, KC East 21
Carrollton 24, Westran 6
Carthage 35, Carl Junction 7
Caruthersville 54, Malden 6
Cassville 49, Springfield Catholic 21
Centralia (Mo.) 14, Clark County 12
Chillicothe 50, Kirksville 21
Clopton 42, Missouri Military Academy 7
Crest Ridge 44, Santa Fe 6
East Buchanan 43, St. Joseph Christian 7
El Dorado Springs 41, Sherwood 0
Excelsior Springs 24, St. Joseph Benton 14
Fair Grove 42, Skyline 14
Forsyth 24, Jasper 13
Frontenac (Kan.) 20, Richmond 14
Gallatin 20, Hamilton 14
Glendale 36, Hillcrest 12
Grain Valley 6, Grandview K.C. 3
Harrisburg, Missouri 38, Schuyler County 0
Hayti 36, Charleston 7
Helias 24, Hickman 0
Houston 48, Cuba 0
Jefferson City 21, Hannibal 12
KC Center 35, St. Joseph Lafayette 21
KC Central Academy 32, KC Northeast 16
Kennett 44, Gosnell (Ark.) 8
Knob Noster 44, Warsaw 42
Lamar 34, Hollister 3
Lathrop 50, Hogan Prep 6
Lawson 13, Lafayette County 7
Lebanon 61, Springfield Central 0
Lee's Summit 57, Belton 13
Lee's Summit North 42, St. Joseph Central 0
Lee's Summit West 45, Fort Osage 7
Lexington 38, Trenton 6
Liberty North 49, Truman 3
Lighthouse Christian 36, Cass Midway 22
Lincoln 56, Concordia 26
Lincoln College Prep 43, KC Southeast 6
Lockwood 23, Sarcoxie 6
Logan-Rogersville 53, McDonald County 20
Macon 46, Highland, Missouri 36
Marceline 50, Knox County 16
Maryville 56, Harrisonville 20
Mexico 48, California 6
Mid-Buchanan 42, Maysville 0
Milan 52, Mark Twain 20
Miller 63, Pleasant Hope 20
Moberly 17, Osage 7
Monett 49, Marshfield 20
Monroe City 30, Brookfield 14
Mount Vernon 43, Nevada 22
Neosho 21, Branson 14
North Kansas City 35, William Chrisman 16
Oak Park 13, Raytown 7
Odessa 67, Clinton 0
Palmyra 34, Bowling Green 14
Paris 28, Salisbury 6
Park Hill 21, Liberty (KC) 10
Park Hill South 31, Platte County 19
Pembroke Hill 52, University Academy 24
Pierce City 44, Diamond 0
Plattsburg 36, Sumner, Kansas 6
Princeton 41, North Platte 14
Raymore-Peculiar 45, Blue Springs South 37
Republic 25, Nixa 14
Salem 19, Dexter 6
Savannah 27, Pleasant Hill 20
Scotland County 38, Fayette 12
Seneca 28, Reeds Spring 16
Slater 38, Polo 20
Smithville 47, Ruskin 0
South Harrison 42, West Platte 14
South Shelby 28, Putnam County 7
Southern Boone 48, Fulton 18
St. Pius X (Kansas City) 14, St. Michael the Archangel 0
Staley 52, Kearney 19
Stockton 18, Ash Grove 0
Strafford 21, Mountain Grove 6
Summit Christian 55, Bishop Ward (Kan.) 0
Sweet Springs 54, St. Paul Lutheran 6
Thayer 50, Doniphan 19
Van Horn 61, Butler 12
Van-Far 34, Louisiana 12
Warrensburg 44, Marshall 6
Waynesville 30, Kickapoo 7
Wellington-Napoleon 33, Lone Jack 13
West Plains 55, Rolla 7
Willard 40, Ozark 3
Willow Springs 33, Marionville 24
Winnetonka 27, Raytown South 12