Kirkwood at Francis Howell Football

The Patriot Guard Riders wait to enter the stadium during the First Responders Night ceremony, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Francis Howell High School in Weldon Spring, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

 Michael R. Gulledge

AREA MISSOURI

Affton 42, DuBourg 12

Cape Girardeau Central 49, Normandy 0

CBC 44, Edwardsville 27

De Smet 50, Rock Bridge 7

Duchesne 52, Wright City 0

Eureka 10, Timberland 0

Farmington 48, North County 6

Festus 21, Sullivan 15

Fort Zumwalt North 37, Fort Zumwalt West 20

Fox 21, Lindbergh 7

Francis Howell 24, Kirkwood 14

Francis Howell Central 32, Fort Zumwalt South 0

Fredericktown 34, Herculaneum 0

Gateway STEM 40, Jennings 38

Hazelwood Central 28, Webster Groves 14

Hermann 40, South Callaway 27

Holt 23, Pattonville 21

Jackson 57, Parkway North 13

Kelly 62, Crystal City 0

Ladue 48, SLUH 36

Lafayette 33, Hazelwood East 24

Liberty (Wentzville) 34, Westminster 28 (OT)

Lift For Life 46, Confluence 0

Lutheran St. Charles 61, Tolton Catholic 12

Marquette 41, Parkway Central 0

McCluer 48, Lutheran South 0

McCluer North 38, Sikeston 0

MICDS 34, Park Hills Central 21

Montgomery County 35, Winfield 13

New Madrid County Central 46, East Prairie 6

North Callaway 60, Tipton 16

Northwest Cedar Hill 31, Parkway South 7

O'Fallon Christian 48, Vashon 20

Owensville 36, Eldon 30

Parkway West 28, Oakville 0

Perryville 51, St. James 0

Poplar Bluff 48, Riverview Gardens 8

Portageville 40, Grandview 15

Ritenour 42, Francis Howell North 34

Scott City 49, St. Vincent 35

St. Charles 34, Dupo 26

St. Charles West 34, Hillsboro 22

St. Clair 23, Potosi 6

St. Dominic 48, Orchard Farm 7

St. Pius X 49, Bayless 12

Summit 63, Fort Zumwalt East 0

Troy Buchanan 48, Warrenton 12

Union 14, Borgia 12

Valle Catholic 41, Ste. Genevieve 6

Vianney 34, Althoff 20

Washington 42, Pacific 13

Windsor (Imperial) 20, Seckman 19

AREA ILLINOIS

Alton 22, Quincy 12

Benton, Illinois 42, Sparta 6

Carbondale 38, Granite City 18

Civic Memorial 43, Wood River 6

Columbia 35, Waterloo 10

Freeburg 44, Carlyle 0

Gillespie 49, Litchfield 6

Greenville 21, Piasa Southwestern 6

Highland 33, Belleville East 18

Marion 24, Jerseyville 17

Mascoutah 56, Mount Vernon, Illinois 26

Mater Dei 28, Alton Marquette 10

Nashville 63, Massac County 34

O'Fallon 40, Bradley-Bourbonnais 36

Pana 38, Roxana 14

Red Bud 29, Wesclin 0

Salem, Illinois 27, Breese Central 7

Staunton 40, Hillsboro, Illinois 14

Triad 38, Collinsville 7

Triopia 38, Hardin Calhoun 16

Vandalia 48, Carlinville 7

OTHER MISSOURI

Adrian 41, Archie 14

Aurora 18, East Newton 13

Ava 28, Hallsville 26

Battle 61, Smith-Cotton 21

Blair Oaks 44, Oak Grove 21

Blue Springs 17, Rockhurst 16

Bolivar 38, Mountain View-Liberty 14

Boonville 33, Holden 13

Buffalo 56, Versailles 26

Cabool 46, Chaffee 0

Camdenton 63, Parkview 7

Cameron 34, KC East 21

Carrollton 24, Westran 6

Carthage 35, Carl Junction 7

Caruthersville 54, Malden 6

Cassville 49, Springfield Catholic 21

Centralia (Mo.) 14, Clark County 12

Chillicothe 50, Kirksville 21

Clopton 42, Missouri Military Academy 7

Crest Ridge 44, Santa Fe 6

East Buchanan 43, St. Joseph Christian 7

El Dorado Springs 41, Sherwood 0

Excelsior Springs 24, St. Joseph Benton 14

Fair Grove 42, Skyline 14

Forsyth 24, Jasper 13

Frontenac (Kan.) 20, Richmond 14

Gallatin 20, Hamilton 14

Glendale 36, Hillcrest 12

Grain Valley 6, Grandview K.C. 3

Harrisburg, Missouri 38, Schuyler County 0

Hayti 36, Charleston 7

Helias 24, Hickman 0

Houston 48, Cuba 0

Jefferson City 21, Hannibal 12

KC Center 35, St. Joseph Lafayette 21

KC Central Academy 32, KC Northeast 16

Kennett 44, Gosnell (Ark.) 8

Knob Noster 44, Warsaw 42

Lamar 34, Hollister 3

Lathrop 50, Hogan Prep 6

Lawson 13, Lafayette County 7

Lebanon 61, Springfield Central 0

Lee's Summit 57, Belton 13

Lee's Summit North 42, St. Joseph Central 0

Lee's Summit West 45, Fort Osage 7

Lexington 38, Trenton 6

Liberty North 49, Truman 3

Lighthouse Christian 36, Cass Midway 22

Lincoln 56, Concordia 26

Lincoln College Prep 43, KC Southeast 6

Lockwood 23, Sarcoxie 6

Logan-Rogersville 53, McDonald County 20

Macon 46, Highland, Missouri 36

Marceline 50, Knox County 16

Maryville 56, Harrisonville 20

Mexico 48, California 6

Mid-Buchanan 42, Maysville 0

Milan 52, Mark Twain 20

Miller 63, Pleasant Hope 20

Moberly 17, Osage 7

Monett 49, Marshfield 20

Monroe City 30, Brookfield 14

Mount Vernon 43, Nevada 22

Neosho 21, Branson 14

North Kansas City 35, William Chrisman 16

Oak Park 13, Raytown 7

Odessa 67, Clinton 0

Palmyra 34, Bowling Green 14

Paris 28, Salisbury 6

Park Hill 21, Liberty (KC) 10

Park Hill South 31, Platte County 19

Pembroke Hill 52, University Academy 24

Pierce City 44, Diamond 0

Plattsburg 36, Sumner, Kansas 6

Princeton 41, North Platte 14

Raymore-Peculiar 45, Blue Springs South 37

Republic 25, Nixa 14

Salem 19, Dexter 6

Savannah 27, Pleasant Hill 20

Scotland County 38, Fayette 12

Seneca 28, Reeds Spring 16

Slater 38, Polo 20

Smithville 47, Ruskin 0

South Harrison 42, West Platte 14

South Shelby 28, Putnam County 7

Southern Boone 48, Fulton 18

St. Pius X (Kansas City) 14, St. Michael the Archangel 0

Staley 52, Kearney 19

Stockton 18, Ash Grove 0

Strafford 21, Mountain Grove 6

Summit Christian 55, Bishop Ward (Kan.) 0

Sweet Springs 54, St. Paul Lutheran 6

Thayer 50, Doniphan 19

Van Horn 61, Butler 12

Van-Far 34, Louisiana 12

Warrensburg 44, Marshall 6

Waynesville 30, Kickapoo 7

Wellington-Napoleon 33, Lone Jack 13

West Plains 55, Rolla 7

Willard 40, Ozark 3

Willow Springs 33, Marionville 24

Winnetonka 27, Raytown South 12

