AREA MISSOURI

Borgia 38, Pacific 0

Caruthersville 50, Miller Career 12

Duchesne 20, Clopton 7

Fort Zumwalt North 38, Francis Howell 24

Fort Zumwalt West 23, Eureka 22

Herculaneum 16, Cuba 14

Hermann 30, Montgomery County 12

Hickman 14, Pattonville 7

Holt 60, Fort Zumwalt South 6

Jackson 48, Webster Groves 0

Lafayette 14, Timberland 7

Liberty (Wentzville) 28, Warrenton 14

Lincoln 40, North Callaway 8

Lutheran St. Charles 75, West Hancock 0

Marquette 27, Parkway North 0

McCluer 8, Jennings 0

MICDS 34, Poplar Bluff 27

New Madrid County Central 65, Malden 18

O'Fallon Christian 19, Orchard Farm 0

Potosi 44, Owensville 28

Principia 21, Van-Far 0

Priory 21, St. Charles 0

Scott City 49, Grandview 0

Sikeston 24, Vashon 18

SLUH 52, Battle 47

St. Charles West 44, St. Dominic 14

St. Clair 17, Park Hills Central 14

Troy Buchanan 28, Roosevelt 24

Valle Catholic 36, St. Vincent 7

Warrensburg 42, Lift For Life 7

Washington 7, Seckman 6

Wright City 23, Winfield 0

AREA ILLINOIS

Carbondale 32, Murphysboro 29

Civic Memorial 22, Alton Marquette 0

Greenville 37, Litchfield 0

Marion 34, Mahomet-Seymour 13

Red Bud 25, Pinckneyville 14

Taylorville 28, Mount Vernon, Illinois 24

OTHER MISSOURI

Adrian 31, Butler 0

Ash Grove 44, Diamond 12

Ava 38, Buffalo 36

Blair Oaks 23, Maryville 14

Blue Springs 37, William Chrisman 13

Bolivar 54, Eldon 8

Boonville 19, Pleasant Hill 14

Branson 42, Republic 29

Cabool 52, Doniphan 2

Carthage 35, Nixa 0

Cassville 42, Aurora 0

Charleston 48, Portageville 8

Chillicothe 20, Marshall 7

Cole Camp 41, Concordia 7

Crest Ridge 20, Archie 14

Excelsior Springs 51, KC Southeast 20

Fair Grove 29, Mountain Grove 7

Gallatin 32, North Platte 12

Grain Valley 14, Savannah 12

Hamilton 40, Maysville 20

Holden 35, Sherwood 0

Hollister 23, East Newton 16

Jasper 38, Greenfield 6

Joplin 36, Willard 13

KC Center 59, KC Central Academy 0

Kearney 34, Harrisonville 14

Kelly 21, East Prairie 18

Kennett 49, Fredericktown 0

Knob Noster 50, Versailles 14

Lafayette County 19, South Callaway 14

Lathrop 42, Trenton 14

Lebanon 28, Kickapoo 7

Liberty North 23, Lee's Summit North 21

Macon 28, Kirksville 20 (2OT)

Marionville 52, Pleasant Hope 0

Mark Twain 26, Louisiana 0

Marshfield 31, McDonald County 14

Mid-Buchanan 35, Princeton 0

Moberly 35, Smith-Cotton 28

Oak Grove 28, Lawson 10

Odessa 49, St. Pius X (Kansas City) 0

Osage 14, Fulton 6

Palmyra 7, Brookfield 6

Paris 28, Harrisburg, Missouri 18

Park Hill 19, Lee's Summit West 6

Parkview 49, Springfield Central 6

Pembroke Hill 31, El Dorado Springs 6

Pierce City 27, Lockwood 14

Platte County 38, Oak Park 15

Raymore-Peculiar 35, Park Hill South 0

Reeds Spring 61, Nevada 6

Rockhurst 16, Rock Bridge 14

Rolla 32, Glendale 24

Ruskin 18, Belton 13

Skyline 49, Forsyth 8

Slater 41, Santa Fe 0

South Shelby 16, Bowling Green 12

Southern Boone 20, Mexico 0

Springfield Catholic 41, Seneca 26

Ste. Genevieve 49, Dexter 7

Strafford 20, Willow Springs 0

Thayer 30, Hayti 12

Van Horn 28, KC East 27

Warsaw 14, Cass Midway 6

Webb City 34, Carl Junction 0

Wellington-Napoleon 44, University Academy 12

West Plains 42, Hillcrest 14

West Platte 20, Lone Jack 0

Westran 40, Salisbury 15

Windsor (Sedalia) 38, Sweet Springs 30

