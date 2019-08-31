Lutheran North's Ali Wells (front) causes Trinity's Lake Wilson to miss during a kickoff return during a football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Lutheran North High School in North St. Louis County, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lutheran North's Jordan Smith (3) looks to pass to a cutting Antonio Doyle during a football game against Trinity on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Lutheran North High School in North St. Louis County, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lutheran North's Caldra Williford runs back his interception during a football game against Trinity on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Lutheran North High School in North St. Louis County, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lutheran North's Ali Wells breaks into open field during a football game against Trinity on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Lutheran North High School in North St. Louis County, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Trinity's Darion Smith (50) wraps up Lutheran North's Ali Wells during a football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Lutheran North High School in North St. Louis County, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Trinity's Scott Presson (19) holds off Lutheran North's Aubrey Parker on the line during a football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Lutheran North High School in North St. Louis County, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Trinity's James Frenchie scrambles in the backfield during a football game against Lutheran North on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Lutheran North High School in North St. Louis County, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lutheran North's Cameron Griffin (right) knocks the punt loose during a football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Lutheran North High School in North St. Louis County, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lutheran North's Jaylin Knox celebrates his tackle for a loss during a football game against Trinity on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Lutheran North High School in North St. Louis County, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lutheran North's Itavyion Brown (4) attempts to drag down Trinity's Reggie Love during a football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Lutheran North High School in North St. Louis County, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Trinity's James Frenchie runs the ball during a football game against Lutheran North on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Lutheran North High School in North St. Louis County, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Trinity's Xavier Cunningham (5) makes a move on Lutheran North's Toriano Pride during a football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Lutheran North High School in North St. Louis County, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Trinity's Reggie Love (front) drags a Lutheran North defender for a first down during a football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Lutheran North High School in North St. Louis County, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lutheran North's Ali Wells (right) blocks the field goal attempt by Trinity's Austin Franklin during a football game against on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Lutheran North High School in North St. Louis County, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Trinity's Xavier Cunningham keeps the ball ant turns the conner during a football game against Lutheran North Trinity on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Lutheran North High School in North St. Louis County, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Trinity's Dionnte White (51) and Derrick Brooks provide a wall of defense during the pass block during a football game against Lutheran North on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Lutheran North High School in North St. Louis County, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lutheran North coach Carl Reed watches his offense during a football game against Trinity on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Lutheran North High School in North St. Louis County, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
When the Lutheran North football team hosted rival Trinity in a highly anticipated opening night showdown Saturday, it was missing some sizzle.
Lutheran North senior linebacker Antonio Doyle and junior defensive end Travion Ford were in street clothes. Ohio State recruit Teriyon “Mookie” Cooper withdrew from Trinity on Tuesday.
With the most recognizable names not on the field, new names were made. Here's one you'll need to know — Ali Wells.
The Lutheran North sophomore running back broke off two huge touchdown runs to lock up a 25-6 win over Trinity at LaMothe Field on the campus of Lutheran North.
“Trinity has a great defense, but Ali Wells is a great back,” Lutheran North coach Carl Reed said.
The No. 2 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings and the top-ranked team in the Class 2 Missouri Media poll, Lutheran North (1-0) has won its last two meetings with Trinity and since 2003 leads the all-time series 15-2.
It was tough sledding for both teams early on. The Crusaders kept the ball on the ground as they are wont to do, but the Titans bottled them up.
The No. 1 small school and No. 1 team in Class 3, Trinity (0-1) hurt itself with turnovers in the first half. The Titans forced a punt by the Crusaders on the first series of the game, but two plays into their first series junior quarterback Xavier Cunningham was intercepted.
There would be two miscues on punts deep in their own territory that gave the Crusaders a short field. The first gave Lutheran North the ball at the Trinity 2-yard-line. Senior running back Jalen Head punched in the short touchdown and then ran in the 2-point conversion for an 8-0 lead with 3 minutes and 36 seconds to play in the first.
Head finished with 28 yards on 12 carries.
Lutheran North led 8-0 at halftime.
Trinity's second bad punt set Lutheran North up inside the 10-yard-line. On the third play of the series Wells was stripped and Trinity recovered to end the threat.
Wells was determined to make up for his error.
“I had to keep my head in the game and keep pushing,” Wells said.
The 5-foot-10 and 170-pounder finally broke through early in the fourth quarter. He took the ball on a counter play, broke through the scrum and first contact to speed down the left sideline for a 66-yard touchdown to put Lutheran North ahead 18-0 with 9:29 to play.
Trinity stuck back on the second play of its next possession. Cunningham connected with junior receiver Tam Williams for a 69-yard strike down the middle of the field with 9:01 to play.
Cunningham completed four of 18 passes for 86 yards and was intercepted three times, one late in the game when the score was out of hand.
Freshman Chris Cotton took a spin at quarterback for Trinity in the third quarter. He completed one of his four passes for seven yards and was sacked.
“Both guys have never played varsity. It was a new experience for them,” Trinity coach Terrence Curry said. “Lutheran North had a great game plan and played great. I feel we left a lot on the field.”
Senior running back Reggie Love was a bright spot for a Trinity offense that could not get any traction. The Illinois-bound bruiser rushed for a hard 97 yards on 20 carries. Senior James Frenchie showed his versatility as he lined up at receiver and took direct snaps out of the backfield. He was unable to break through for a big play as he rushed for 12 yards and caught one pass.
“Offensively it was a mess,” Curry said. “We're going to continue to grind it out and get better.”
Wells put the game out of reach with his second touchdown run, this one 67 yards with 1:27 to play. The young speedster finished the night with 158 rushing yards, two scores and huge Week 1 victory.
“I knew it was going to be a hard-fought game,” Wells said. “We had to come harder.”
Reed was happy to get the win but was already thinking about next week. Lutheran North plays Cardinal Ritter at the Gateway Scholars Classic at East St. Louis. Ritter is coming off a big-time win over Nazareth Academy, the defending Illinois 7A champion and the top-ranked team in Chicago. The Lions and Crusaders share a district. The winner of Saturday's showdown will give itself a leg up for home field advantage should they meet in the district tournament.
“All of that stuff (that went wrong) is correctable on film,” Reed said. “We have to play a really good team next week and so how we played today will not be good enough to beat Cardinal Ritter.”
