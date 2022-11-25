West Plains Zizzers at St. Dominic Crusaders

On West Plains: Makes first semifinal appearance in school history. … Won five games in a row since losing three in a row against Camdenton, Kickapoo and Lebanon. … Plays first road game since Week 8. … Has played four previous road games this season. … Advanced to quarterfinals for the second consecutive year. Lost at Hannibal last season. … Defense has been solid during five-game win streak as it has allowed an average of 10.5 points in the stretch.

On St. Dominic: Makes first semifinal appearance in school history. … Won four games in a row since losing four in a row and five of six during the regular season. … Was defeated by St. Mary’s, Duchesne, MICDS, Borgia and Lutheran St. Charles. … Defense posted its second shutout of the postseason and third of the season in last week’s victory. … Senior running back Jackson Overton returned from a preseason injury to rush for 65 yards and a touchdown on five carries. … Senior running back Sam Cross has rushed for 1,173 yards and scored 18 touchdowns. Junior running back Thomas Pulliam has rushed for 889 yards and scored 11 touchdowns. Senior quarterback Kelly Welby has passed for 983 yards, 10 touchdowns and been intercepted six times. … Junior defensive lineman Owen Reinsch 60 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and three sacks. Junior defensive back Connor Beerman has made 52 tackles and six sacks. Senior defensive lineman Sam Birkenmeier has made 36 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and six sacks. Junior defensive lineman Will Maloney has made 37 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and seven sacks.