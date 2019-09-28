Westminster's Ben Straub scores the Wildcats first touchdown during a football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Priory School in Creve Coeur, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Priory's Jahaad Fort is unable to prevent Westminster's Josh Mayes from making a catch during a football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Priory School in Creve Coeur, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Westminster's Brandon Parker (35) and Westminster's Ben Straub (6) tackle Priory's Myles Kee during a football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Priory School in Creve Coeur, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Priory's Anthony Dixon takes a handoff from Priory's Harrison Wilmsen during a football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Priory School in Creve Coeur, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Priory's Luke Parent (87) gives out a rebel yell after sacking Westminster's Lane Davis during a football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Priory School in Creve Coeur, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Priory's Nick Blessing makes tackles Westminster's Ben Hicks during a football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Priory School in Creve Coeur, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Priory's Harrison Wilmsen just gets a pass passed the outstretched arm of Westminster's Ben Chereji during a football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Priory School in Creve Coeur, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Westminster's Ben Hicks crosses the goal line for a touchdown during a football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Priory School in Creve Coeur, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Westminster's Ben Hicks catches a pass for the Wildcats fourth touchdown during a football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Priory School in Creve Coeur, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Westminster's Ben Chereji catches a pass for the Wildcats third touchdown during a football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Priory School in Creve Coeur, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Westminster's LJ Minner puts a hand to the face of Priory's Jack Ramey during a football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Priory School in Creve Coeur, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
TOWN AND COUNTRY — The Town and Country Cup doesn't have a storied history.
In fact, the trophy was created this week by journalism students at Westminster Christian Academy as a way to motivate the winless Wildcats heading into Saturday's battle with neighbor Priory.
"Nothing wrong with extra motivation," Westminster senior quarterback Lane Davis said.
Especially when it works.
Davis threw for three touchdowns and ran for another to help Westminster knock off Priory 42-28 in the Metro League football contest at Priory.
Senior running back Ben Straub rushed for two scores in a span of 4 minutes and 29 seconds in the fourth quarter to break a 28-28 tie.
The Wildcats (1-4, 1-2) won their first game of the season after a pair of excruciating losses. Priory (4-0, 1-1) came into the contest with its fastest start since the 2010 team won its first five games.
But Westminster finally broke into the victory column, thanks in part to the desire to hoist a new, social media created trophy.
"Anything to get a win," said Straub who rushed for scores of 52 and 43 yards and also caught a 10-yard TD pass from Davis.
Westminster coach Keith Herring was clueless about the Town and Country Cup. But he was happy to see his players dance around with the hardware after the contest.
"I had no idea what it was," Herring said. "(The players) are enjoying it, so that's all that matters."
The Wildcats came close to grabbing their first win earlier in the season but came up just short in a 9-8 loss to John Burroughs and a 34-28 setback at Liberty.
Herring kept Westminster focused and promised that a hard week of practice would pay off.
"The word of the week was 'relentless,' and that's what we were," Straub said.
Explained Herring, "These guys knew they weren't an (0-4) team. We talked about continuing to knock at the door. We took matters into our own hands and I'm proud of them for it."
Westminster overcame an impressive four-TD performance by Priory senior workhorse Dalton Bingman, who rushed for 220 yards and had all four of the Rebels' scores.
The Wildcats bolted out to leads of 21-7 and 28-14 before Bingman pulled his team even. His 9-yard power ramble just nine seconds into the final period knotted the score 28-28.
It took Straub just 53 seconds to put his team back in front as he bounced off a pair of would-be tacklers at the line of scrimmage before jetting 52 yards for the score.
"Even though we lost the lead we made sure to stick to the plan," said Straub, who rushed for 179 yards on 14 carries. "All we had to do was keep doing our jobs."
The Westminster defense took over from there, forcing Priory to punt after just one first down.
Taking over at their own 40-yard-line, the Rebels needed just three plays to score again as Straub found the end zone on a sweep to the right side.
Westminster regained control of the contest on just five plays from scrimmage.
"Their strong power offense just beat us down," Bingman said.
The Wildcats are hoping the win can serve a springboard for the rest of the season. Plus, they were getting tired of answering questions about their 0-4 start.
"I was hearing it in the halls at school," said Davis, who hit on 13 of 19 passes for 249 yards. "No one was criticizing us, they were just anxious for us to get a win."
Davis hit Ben Chereji on a 37-yard TD strike and Ben Hicks on a 40-yard scoring toss in a three-minute span in the third period.
Westminster has won the last nine games between the rivals, who sit three miles apart in Town and Country.
Despite the loss, the Priory program is on the rise. The Rebels went 0-10 in 2016 and 1-9 in 2017 before winning seven of 11 games last year.
