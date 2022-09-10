Williams leads Parkway North to big win over McCluer

FLORISSANT — Quaran Williams was brilliant and splendid Saturday afternoon. He dazzled with scintillating athleticism.

A senior for the Parkway North High football team, Williams was sensational on a 99-yard touchdown run, one of four in the game, to lead the Vikings to a 48-22 victory over the McCluer Comets in a Suburban Conference Green Pool game in Florissant.

"We run that play all the time," Williams said. "It just worked."

Williams ran for 193 yards on 11 carries, completed one pass for 14 yards and returned kickoffs.

Moreover, Williams gave an encouraging halftime pep talk after McCluer scored its first two touchdowns of the season.

"Last year, we were in the same situation in a game, winning at half and we came out we gave it up," Williams said. "I said we have to be strong and play for each other and do everything the right way."

Parkway North sophomore Jordan Morgens-Clark was hurt with 11 minutes and 10 seconds left in the game while McCluer had the ball. The game was delayed about 50 minutes while medical personnel attended to him. He was taken off on a stretcher, but raised his arm and gave a thumbs-up gesture.

"Jordan's got feelings in his hands and legs, fingers and toes and all that good stuff," Vikings coach Karl Oldenwald said. "Taking him was a precautionary move. We'll check on it. The EMT's seemed optimistic."

The Vikings improved to 3-0, while the Comets, who played their first home game of the season, fell to 0-3. Parkway North hiked its record to 3-0 against McCluer. The teams last played in 2014 and '15.

McCluer coach Howard Brown liked some of what he saw from the Comets.

"We took another step in the right direction," Brown said. "We didn't get on the scoreboard in the first two weeks. Today, we got on the scoreboard. To see them score was extremely inspiring. We scored against a good team that I think will win our conference."

Williams' play of the game came late in the first half. He took the snap from his end zone, ran to his left and, around the 13-yard-line, cut back to his right. He raced to the sidelines before scoring 99 yards later.

"A dude came off my back end and he had me. I spun out of it and it was just daylight down the sideline," Williams said. "Jermaine Rodgers was running down the sideline with me. He was behind me and telling me there was a guy there chasing. So, I had to cut and get rid of him."

That play shows what an athlete Williams is, Oldenwald said.

"Whenever we have Ouaran back there, he's a home-run hitter," Oldenwald said. "He's liable to score on any play. Unfortunately, we put ourselves in a hole there on the 1-yard line. We called the play for him. He saw a lane and took it. He's got that kind of ability."

Parkway North jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter.

The Vikings needed just 54 seconds to score their first touchdown Sophomore running back Messiah Smith scored on a 10-yard run up the middle for a 7-0 lead.

A bad snap on a McCluer punt gave the Vikings possession at the Comets' 20. A touchdown pass to Zyan Royal was nullified by a holding penalty. Williams made it 13-0 a few plays later. (A bad snap foiled the extra point attempt).

Another errant snap handed the Vikings the ball on the Comets' 2. Sophomore Sam Boydston hit Rodgers for a 2-yard touchdown pass with 5:57 left in the first quarter. Williams ran in for two points to give Parkway North a 21-0 advantage.

"We were doing good and then we let our foot off the gas," Williams said. "The game was nowhere near over. We gave them life."

The Comets twice threatened but turned the ball on downs.

McCluer then found the end zone for the first time.

On a second-and-10 play, junior quarterback Martel Coleman Jr. hit classmate Brandon Johnson in stride for a 78-yard touchdown. Junior Andrew Bobo caught the two-point conversion pass with 9:28 left in the first half to make it 21-8.

"Brandon is an all-state high jumper and a basketball player," Brown said. "He's an amazing young man. He's been working his tail off and he got catch one and go yard. Good for him. I'm very happy about that.

"One thing I can say about this team. We will never give up. We continue to fight."

Boydston was picked off by senior Carl McCoy, but McCluer couldn't capitalize.

McCluer had to punt but Boydston was intercepted again with 1:12 showing. A TD pass to senior Terrance Watson was nullified by a penalty.

After a touchdown pass was nullified, the Comets struck again. Coleman found Jaylen Reynolds for a 10-yard touchdown with 11 seconds remaining in the half. Bobo caught another two-point pass to make it 27-16 at halftime.

"We came out strong and it ended being a little sloppy," Vikings junior linebacker Keylan Mitchell said. "At the end of the day, we made some stops on offense. We got the offense the ball and they went to work. We can be better."

Zyan Royal's 3-yard touchdown run gave the Vikings a 34-16 lead late in the third quarter.

The Vikings scored twice in the fourth quarter. Williams scored on runs of 4 and 8 yards, respectively.

With 42 seconds left, Coleman went around right end for a 75-yard touchdown gallop. Coleman finished with 113 yards rushing and was 12 of 19 passing for 162 yards.