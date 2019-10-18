Devin Wills takes his time to pick out just the right spots to churn out yards behind Mascoutah High's offensive line.
Though the senior running back has the speed to break it to the outside and outrun defenders, Mascoutah coach Josh Lee is quick to point out Wills' willingness to fight for tough yards up the middle.
"I'm so proud of him that he's so patient," Lee said. "He trusts the linemen. Once he gets through there, he's ripping off long runs. We thought he'd be a big-time running back, but his willingness to learn and be patient and stick it up in there has been really impressive."
Wills recently had to be just as deliberate off the football field so he could get back on it.
He suffered a concussion Sept. 27 in Mascoutah's 14-11 loss to Civic Memorial and sat out a 22-12 loss against Triad the next week while recovering.
"I just listen to what they tell me," Wills said of Mascoutah's trainers and medical staff. "Just focus on the process (of returning) and it'll be faster than if you don't listen."
One thing Wills had to do was lay low on social media.
Part of the recovery orders was avoiding computer and phone screens.
"It was the dedication for the game that I wanted to come back and play for my brothers," Wills said. "I wanted to make a mark with them."
Wills returned last week in a 48-28 victory at Jerseyville by rushing for 206 yards and four touchdowns along with catching four passes for 77 yards.
His performance helped Mascoutah (4-3 overall, 2-2 Mississippi Valley Conference) stay in control of its postseason destiny. Mascoutah plays host to Waterloo (1-6, 0-4) at 7 p.m. Friday, looking to become playoff eligible in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2008-10.
"It felt amazing," Wills said. "I was waiting to come back since that first practice I was held out. It just feels weird not being able to perform with the guys I've been with for years."
Wills has battled injuries the last three seasons.
His sophomore season was cut short with a broken collarbone, and he suffered a concussion in the first half of Mascoutah's playoff game against Mattoon as a junior.
"Those are not injuries where he's got a nagging pull or anything," Mascoutah coach Josh Lee said. "Those are legit injuries that you can't do much about."
Despite the injuries, Wills hasn't changed his bruising and grind it out style.
He has rushed for 1,075 yards and 15 touchdowns this season on 127 carries after running for 1,483 yards and 15 TDs last season on 182 carries.
Wills is quick to credit Mascoutah's line for helping him produce prolific numbers that have Mascoutah one victory from playoff eligibility.
"We think it's a combination of both," Lee said. "We're big and physical up front. But Wills is a bit of a specimen. He hovers around 200 pounds and a 10.5 100-meter track kid. With that size and speed, and you're running into that all game long, eventually, that takes a toll on you a little bit."
Wills takes pride in helping Mascoutah's program return to prominence after it won only four games between 2015-17.
"The senior class has been together since we've been like 7 years old," Wills said. "Since we were younger and watching older guys play. We kept saying 'Someday, we're going to play there and we're going to make a change. We're going to change the culture and make everyone believe that we can win games and that we can be great.' "