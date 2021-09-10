Wingo comes up big as SLUH knocks off Chaminade

ST. LOUIS — In a game filled with big moments and big plays, St. Louis University High sophomore Ryan Wingo flashed his speed and moves in the play that defined the game.
Chaminade had pulled within a point in the fourth quarter before Wingo gave SLUH some much-needed breathing room.
"I knew I wanted to try and change the momentum there," Wingo said.
Change it he did.
Wingo returned a kickoff 91 yards and senior Derrik Baker rushed for 203 yards, sparking the Junior Billikens to a 35-26 victory over the Chaminade on Friday night.
"My, this felt good," the 6-foot, 202-pound Baker said. "I was hurt last year and I wanted to do everything I could this year. I think I may have worn them down. I'm big and I think they got tired of hitting me."
Senior Cam Epps, an Oklahoma State recruit, scored all four touchdowns for the Red Devils. Epps scored on runs of 2 and 10 yards and caught touchdown passes of 9 and 24 yards.
It was the Metro Catholic Conference opener for both teams. SLUH improved to 1-1. The Junior Billikens were unable to find an opponent after Roosevelt canceled on them last week. Chaminade fell to 1-2.
"SLUH really wanted it," Chaminade coach Antoine Torrey said. "They got the ball to guys who needed to get the ball. I think they were getting tired of losing to Chaminade. They found a way to get it done. I take my hat off to them. We just didn't get it done."
The Junior Billikens outscored Chaminade 28-19 in the second half to earn the hard-fought victory.
"Man, what a roller coaster," SLUH coach Mike Jones said. "Since I've been here, it's like 14-14 or 7-7, low scoring games with Chaminade. This game came down to the second half and whoever played the best would win the game. There were a lot of big plays by big players on both teams."
SLUH finally slayed the Red Devils. Chaminade had won seven in a row and nine of the last 11 against the Junior Billikens.
"We hadn't beaten them in so long," Baker said. "This was a good win for us. SLUH can play. We're coming for everybody."
SLUH went ahead 21-14 on a 50-yard run by senior Isaac Thompson, a Missouri recruit, with 10 minutes, 36 seconds to play in the fourth quarter.
"Isaac is a big playmaker for us," Jones said. "He's done that his whole career. I told him earlier in the week he'd had a big game for us."
The Red Devils answered with 13-play scoring drive. On a third-and-26, Epps leaped and caught a 32-yard pass along the sideline to keep Chaminade alive.
"That was a crazy play," Epps said. "My team really needed me there to make a play. Our coach trusted me to throw it to me and I was able to come down with it."
On fourth down, Epps took a toss and swept around left end for 10 yards with 4:52 remaining. However, Thompson blocked the extra point attempt by Khai Colebrook to make it 21-10.
"That shows what a fine young man Thompson is," Jones said. "It speaks volumes about him. Some people take the extra point play off. Isaac didn't and he made a big play there. I think that really helped us win the game."
Thompson got hurt later in the game covering Epps on a pass to the end zone. Jones said he did not know the extent of Thompson's injury.
That set the stage for Wingo to do his thing. He caught the kickoff at 9 and after going up the middle, he broke to his left. He then trended back to the middle. He made a fake left and then turned right to scamper into the end zone. Thomas Ziegler converted one of his five extra points for a 28-20 advantage.
"I just followed my blockers and scored," Wingo said. "It was only the third time I've ever had the ball kicked to me. Derrik and Chris Brooks made two big blocks for me. After that, I knew I was secure. I used my vision of the field and I just ran. I was thinking of scoring and helping me team win."
All Wingo needs is a chance, Jones said.
"We tell Ryan all the time that he gets the ball in his hands, he has a chance to score," Jones said. "He did that today."
Chaminade did not roll over. On a third-and-16 play, junior quarterback Drew Faust found Epps at the goal line for a touchdown. Going for two to tie, Epps played quarterback. He took the snap and went to his right but SLUH gave him no room to make the play.
After SLUH recovered an onside kick, Baker raced 67 yards to the Chaminade 1. Senior quarterback Luke Johnson sneaked in from there for the insurance touchdown with 2:20 to play.
"I just wanted to help my team," Baker said. "I didn't get tired. My legs got a little cramped there. Isaac got hurt and told him I'd handle it. I wanted to close out the game."
Jones was happy for Baker, who was hobbled by an ankle injury last year.
"He had almost 150 yards last week and he had a big game tonight," Jones said. "Baker knows what to do."
SLUH rushed for 310 yards as a team and added 89 passing yards.
"Our offensive line really did a great job," Jones said. "I can't give them enough credit for what they did out there. They were phenomenal. Hats off to the lineman."
Chaminade had 119 yards rushing from six different backs. The Red Devils threw for 226 yards. Faust finished 9-of-23 for 193 yards. Epps accounted for the other passing yards.
"We played hard," Epps said. "We just didn't come out with the win. It was a heartbreaker."
The teams were tied 7-7 at halftime after a scoreless first quarter.
The Junior Billikens took a 7-0 lead when Baker romped 68 yards. Epps tied it with 20 seconds left in the half on a 2-yard run.
Each team scored a touchdown in the third quarter. Chris Brooks Jr. scored on a 1-yard run out of the Wildcat formation after a bad snap, but he picked it up and went in. Epps caught a 9-yard touchdown pass on a fourth-down play after the clock expired to end the period.
"We've got to find ways to get better," Torrey said. "We've got to work on areas where we're struggling and get better. We don't have time to mope. We've got to go to De Smet next."