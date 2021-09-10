Wingo comes up big as SLUH knocks off Chaminade

On fourth down, Epps took a toss and swept around left end for 10 yards with 4:52 remaining. However, Thompson blocked the extra point attempt by Khai Colebrook to make it 21-10.

"That shows what a fine young man Thompson is," Jones said. "It speaks volumes about him. Some people take the extra point play off. Isaac didn't and he made a big play there. I think that really helped us win the game."

Thompson got hurt later in the game covering Epps on a pass to the end zone. Jones said he did not know the extent of Thompson's injury.

That set the stage for Wingo to do his thing. He caught the kickoff at 9 and after going up the middle, he broke to his left. He then trended back to the middle. He made a fake left and then turned right to scamper into the end zone. Thomas Ziegler converted one of his five extra points for a 28-20 advantage.

"I just followed my blockers and scored," Wingo said. "It was only the third time I've ever had the ball kicked to me. Derrik and Chris Brooks made two big blocks for me. After that, I knew I was secure. I used my vision of the field and I just ran. I was thinking of scoring and helping me team win."

All Wingo needs is a chance, Jones said.