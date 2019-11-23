EAST ST. LOUIS — DaMonta Witherspoon wasn't feeling like himself when he stepped onto the field for a Class 6A semifinal against Chatham Glenwood on Saturday.
The junior running back battled a cold throughout the biggest game of his career, but that was never evident on the stat sheet.
Witherspoon piled up 180 rushing yards and scored five touchdowns to lead the Flyers back to the Class 6A state championship with a 50-28 victory over Chatham Glenwood.
"Our linemen were just very physical up front and creating holes for us," Witherspoon said.
East St. Louis (13-0) will play Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (12-1) at 1 p.m. next Saturday at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. Prairie Ridge defeated Deerfield 49-16 in its semifinal.
This Flyers will play for a state title for the 12th time in program history and go for their eighth championship and first since claiming the Class 7A crown in 2016.
Witherspoon, despite playing under the weather, scored early and often for the Flyers. He scored three touchdowns in the first half, while junior quarterback Tyler Macon scored the fourth rushing touchdown of the half.
"That was the game plan," East St. Louis coach Darren Sunkett said. "We thought we were a lot more physical up front. We thought that we could really establish 'Spoon and Tyler on the ground. When they took that away from us, we hit them with those play-action passes."
The Flyers offense rolled up 582 total yards, including 366 on the ground.
With his career-high five rushing touchdowns, the 5-foot-9 Witherspoon now has 34 on the season.
East St. Louis' defense didn't pitch a shutout for a consecutive week, but the Flyers were able to shutout Chatham Glenwood (12-1) in the first half, limiting the Titans to just 50 yards of total offense.
"They're just really good," Chatham Glenwood coach David Hay said. "They run, tackle and cover and are athletic. They did everything they could do and executed well against us."
Trailing 28-0 at the start of the second half, Glenwood found its rhythm on offense as senior quarterback Luke Lehnen scored three rushing touchdowns and hit Jason Hansbrough for a 33-yard touchdown.
"We found some things that we could do and responded. I'm proud of the way the kids responded in the second half," Hay said. "None of those guys were going to quit. The senior class is a bunch of competitors in every sport they play."
But East St. Louis' punishing running attack was too much and never let the Titans get within 20 points for the remainder of the game.
"That's always our game plan — to run it down their throat and be physical," Witherspoon said.
Sunkett will lead the Flyers to the state championship for the third time in his career at the helm. This time, they'll be playing for two players — Jaylon McKenzie and Jermaine Falconer — who passed away earlier this year.
"We feel like we have two angels watching and we're going to keep doing what we're doing," Sunkett said.