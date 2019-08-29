Notre Dame-bound and the top-rated prospect in Missouri, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound beast caught 28 passes for 721 yards and nine touchdowns.
Most popular
-
No. 1: Ohio State recruit Cooper withdraws from Trinity, enrolls at Pattonville; senior season in doubt
-
No. 2 large school: Gutted by graduation, CBC keeps on rolling
-
Softball season preview spotlight: Hazelwood West outfielder Nilges can't wait to lay down the law
-
Preseason softball notebook: Hallowell helps make difference at St. Charles; Sullivan will lean on seniors for success
-
Waterloo earns rare rivalry victory against Gibault