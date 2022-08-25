 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WR: Ryan Wingo, junior, SLUH

  • 0
Ryan Wingo, SLUH

Ryan Wingo, SLUH football

The 6-foot-2 and 195-pound Wingo scored 15 total touchdowns as a sophomore after he caught 32 passes for 638 yards and 10 touchdowns then rushed for four more. Among the top-rated receivers in the nation in his class.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

We salute the 2021-2022 state high school champs

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News