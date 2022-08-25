WR: Ryan Wingo, junior, SLUH

The 6-foot-2 and 195-pound Wingo scored 15 total touchdowns as a sophomore after he caught 32 passes for 638 yards and 10 touchdowns then rushed for four more. Among the top-rated receivers in the nation in his class.
David Kvidahl
David Kvidahl is a columnist for STL High School Sports.
