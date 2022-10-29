Wright City rallies past Normandy to open district play, end four-game losing streak

WELLSTON — Roman Adaway was supposed to play it safe, but when the ball was bobbled in the end zone he went for it Saturday afternoon.

A senior offensive and defensive lineman for the Wright City football team, Adaway broke into the backfield and blocked Normandy senior Maury Sullivan’s punt and then recovered the loose ball for a touchdown to give Wright City a lead late in the third quarter as it rallied for a 42-32 win in a Class 3 District 3 first-round game at Normandy High.

“I was sitting there waiting to see if he tried to run it,” Adaway said. “I saw him bobble it, I saw my chance and I took it.”

The No. 5 seed, Wright City (5-5) advanced to play at No. 1 seed St. Charles West (7-2) at 7 p.m. Friday.

It was a welcome win for the Wildcats, who ended the regular season on a four-game losing streak.

“Credit to our guys. They played a really gritty game,” Wright City coach Tyler Rickard said. “A lot of perseverance through these last five weeks to respond after four straight losses and get this win and propel us into the next round of the playoffs.”

The No. 4 seed, Normandy (5-5) looked like it was ready to extend Wright City’s misery. The Vikings trailed 20-8 with 2 minutes and 23 seconds to play in the second quarter only to score two touchdowns before the period was over.

A senior athlete, Sullivan scored a 6-yard touchdown and the two-point conversion to cut Wright City's lead to 20-14 with 36 seconds remaining in the half. On the second play of Wright City’s ensuing drive, junior L’Monte Green stepped in front of a screen pass and returned it 41 yards for a touchdown. Sullivan scored another two-point conversion and in the blink of an eye Normandy took a 24-20 lead into the locker room.

“They got a lot of momentum,” Wright City sophomore running back and defensive back Duan McRoberts said. “We were down, but Coach had a good speech. It brought us our energy back and we came out punching.”

Wright City was on the cusp of taking the lead back when senior receiver Jeremiah Davis was stuffed on fourth-and-goal at the 3. The Vikings held the Wildcats out but were unable to move the ball when it was their turn.

When Sullivan stood deep in the end zone and bobbled the snap just a bit, Adaway took off and made the momentum turning play of the afternoon.

“It gave the whole team spirit,” McRoberts said. “Our defense knew we had to do something.”

But Normandy didn’t go quietly. Sullivan was dynamic on his feet all afternoon. Alternating between receiver and quarterback he scrambled 28 yards for a touchdown to push the Vikings ahead 32-24 with 11:11 to play in the fourth quarter. On the afternoon Sullivan rushed for 71 yards and two touchdowns He caught four passes for 59 yards and completed 6 of his 10 passes for 72 yards and was intercepted twice.

With McRoberts stepping in at Wildcat quarterback, Wright City retook the lead five plays later when junior Carle’on Jones scored a 12-yard touchdown, his second of the afternoon, to push the Wildcats ahead 35-32 with 8:48 remaining.

Normandy ran five plays before Wright City junior linebacker Joseph Gendron leaped and intercepted Sullivan’s pass over the middle and went down at the Wright City 44. Gendron started at quarterback where he completed 10 of 15 passes for 124 yards and connected with Davis for a 64-yard touchdown. He was intercepted twice.

The Wildcats proceeded to bleed the clock with a 10-play drive that last nearly four and a half minutes.

On third-and-10 at the 19, McRoberts picked up nine yards. On fourth-and-1 at the 10 he churned his legs for four-yard gain. Two plays later he punched in his first touchdown of the afternoon to put Wright City ahead 42-32 with 1:59 remaining.

McRoberts rushed for 116 yards on 19 carries and converted the biggest third and fourth downs of the season.

“Just a credit to our offensive line and our backs for bringing home a win for us,” Rickard said. “It was huge for us to churn it out, bleed the clock and get some scores to bring home the win.”

Normandy heads into the offseason with a sour taste in its mouth. The Vikings entered the postseason surging with three successive wins. Normandy’s five wins this season were the most for the program since it went 10-2 in 2009. There were a lot of positives for the Vikings this season, but those were hard to focus on Saturday afternoon.