Wuebbeling and defense grinds Holt past Helias for district title

"I think today's a great statement, but he's such a great teammate," Place said. "He's such a great overall player. He's a hard physical runner."

Wuebbeling has been the featured back in the last two playoff games, going for 490 yards in the two games and scoring six times. While he has been the featured back the past two weeks, he was the first to point to his offensive line as the reason to his success.

"It's a team effort," Wuebbeling said. "We play for each other and we succeed with each other."

The Indians rolled up nearly 500 yards of offense, and 334 came on the ground and scored 34 points against a Helias defense that hadn't given up more than 22 points during a nine-game winning streak.

As good as the ground attack was, the defense was more than up to the challenge. The Indians stonewalled the Crusaders' attack in the first half, only giving up 89 yards of total offense.

"I think we put a lot of time in watching the film and I think it really paid off," Holt junior defensive back Caden Duke said. "I think it really helped us out. We basically knew what they were doing the whole time."