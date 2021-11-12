Wuebbeling and defense grinds Holt past Helias for district title

WENTZVILLE — Kyle Wuebbeling has quietly gone about his business throughout the year.
The reserved senior running back has been content doing the ugly work on the ground while the high-flying passing attack stole the spotlight.
"I don't want to call myself underrated, but I'll grind on my own and let time prove it," Wuebbeling said.
On Friday night, he ripped the spotlight back to himself.
Wuebbeling powered Holt past Helias 34-6 to capture the Class 5 District 4 football title. Helias won the Class 4 state championship last season.
"This is special," Wuebbeling said. "We have a special group."
Holt (11-0) will face off against Chaminade (7-5) in the Class 5 quarterfinal round next week at a location to be determined.
It's the first district championship for the Indians since 2011.
"I feel awesome for the kids and the coaches and everyone who's worked so hard over the past years," Holt coach Ethan Place said. "To get back to this point and to finish against a great Helias team, it was awesome to see the kids play as well as they did."
Wuebbeling ran for a career-high 260 yards on a career-high 37 carries and scored twice as he gashed Helias (9-2) repeatedly for four quarters.
"I think today's a great statement, but he's such a great teammate," Place said. "He's such a great overall player. He's a hard physical runner."
Wuebbeling has been the featured back in the last two playoff games, going for 490 yards in the two games and scoring six times. While he has been the featured back the past two weeks, he was the first to point to his offensive line as the reason to his success.
"It's a team effort," Wuebbeling said. "We play for each other and we succeed with each other."
The Indians rolled up nearly 500 yards of offense, and 334 came on the ground and scored 34 points against a Helias defense that hadn't given up more than 22 points during a nine-game winning streak.
As good as the ground attack was, the defense was more than up to the challenge. The Indians stonewalled the Crusaders' attack in the first half, only giving up 89 yards of total offense.
"I think we put a lot of time in watching the film and I think it really paid off," Holt junior defensive back Caden Duke said. "I think it really helped us out. We basically knew what they were doing the whole time."
The Crusaders only crossed into the Holt red zone twice, scoring its lone touchdown in the third quarter on a 10-yard pass from Drew Miller to Kaden Hampson.
The first time, Duke came away with his fourth interception of the season. Senior Isaiah Slaughter picked off another pass for his fourth interception of the season in the fourth quarter to all but seal the deal.
The defense has forced 18 interceptions on the year.
"Our kids have worked all week and been going through the film all week and they played everything so great," Place said. "I think Caden Duke and Isaiah Slaughter played their butts off tonight."