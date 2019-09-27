FENTON – Summit senior running back Kamarin Young has elusive feet and great vision.
But to him, the key to running the ball effectively is his knees.
“I try to emphasize keeping my knees high,” Young said. “It helps me break arm tackles.”
Young high-stepped his way to 189 yards and two touchdowns and senior quarterback Andrew Klump threw for 165 yards and two scores as Summit used a well-balanced offensive attack to defeat previously unbeaten Parkway West 34-14 on Friday.
Summit (4-1) used its physical offensive line to establish the run early in the first quarter. After Young shrugged off tacklers to gain 30 tough yards in the Falcons’ first two drives, Klump faked the handoff to Young and kept it himself for a 27-yard gain down to the 5-yard line. Young walked into the end zone untouched from there to give Summit a 7-0 lead.
I’m very impressed with our offensive line,” Klump said. “They’ve been very fast and they put a lot of good blocks on people.”
The next time Klump had the ball, he established the Falcons’ passing attack, hitting Deandre Knox for a 23-yard gain and tight end Blake Vaughn twice, the last time for an 8 -yard touchdown and an early 14-point cushion.
The touchdown play came as the result of a mistake.
“We had two receivers in the same spot. One of our guys ran the wrong route, but it kind of worked out because he was there to block for (Vaughn),” Klump said.
Parkway West (4-1) still had not earned a first down, but with time expiring in the first quarter, quarterback Isaac Kitrell laid off a screen pass into the left flat that Ja’Marion Wayne took 58 yards for a touchdown.
That play accounted for over half the yards the Longhorns gained in the half as Summit ran 44 offensive plays and had a commanding advantage in time of possession. The final two drives of the half for the Falcons consisted of 11 plays and 14 plays and despite generating only three points, set the tone for the second half.
“We like to do about 60 percent run, 40 percent pass, and once (the defense) commits on one thing, another thing opens up,” Young said. “We have athletes at every position.”
On the opening drive of the second half, Summit continued to exert its muscle behind the running of Young and Klump. The two combined for 51 rushing yards on the drive, setting up a play-action, slant pass from Klump to a wide-open Deandre Knox from eight yards away.
The touchdown was a run-pass option, a decision that Klump made masterfully the entire game.
“That was supposed to be a run up the middle, but they brought their backer off the edge for run support and the quick slant was just wide open.” Klump said. “I love all that responsibility.”
Wayne exploded for another big play on the first possession of the second half with a 63-yard touchdown run, but his two big plays accounted for almost half of the Longhorns’ offense as they were outgained 470-294.
“We were just overrunning plays on those, bad tackling, getting suckered in on a screen, but otherwise, I thought we controlled their offense pretty well,” Summit coach Eric Stewart said.
The Falcons answered right back on a long, time-consuming drive that Young punched in near the goal line and kicker Jacob Morris drilled a 40-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to round out the scoring.
With Young’s bruising running style, Klump’s wise decision making, and the play-making ability of Knox, who had nine receptions for 108 yards, the Summit offense looks to be clicking on all cylinders.
“We have a lot of playmakers on our team this year,” Klump said. “I’m really impressed with what we’re doing.”