Fort Zumwalt South: By the numbers

Boys soccer

Won the Class 3 state championship for the second time in three seasons, finishing 23-4. Karson Gibbs was named All-Metro player of the year after scoring area-leading 49 goals and 113 points.

Girls soccer

Completed Missouri's first public school sweep of soccer state titles by winning the first championship in program history. Finished with a program record 22-2.

Baseball

Finished fourth place in Class 5 and with a 23-11 record after reaching state semifinals for the first time since 2009. Tied for GAC Central title.

Softball

Advanced to Class 4 quarterfinals and finished 14-9 for first winning record since 2011.

Boys wrestling

Captured Class 3 District 4 team title, with Ashton Atkins (106), Kaelen Raible (145) and William Pierce (195) winning individual district crowns to highlight 10 state qualifiers.

Girls volleyball