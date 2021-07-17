 Skip to main content
Fort Zumwalt South: By the numbers
Fort Zumwalt South: By the numbers

Boys soccer

Won the Class 3 state championship for the second time in three seasons, finishing 23-4. Karson Gibbs was named All-Metro player of the year after scoring area-leading 49 goals and 113 points.

Girls soccer

Completed Missouri's first public school sweep of soccer state titles by winning the first championship in program history. Finished with a program record 22-2.

Baseball

Finished fourth place in Class 5 and with a 23-11 record after reaching state semifinals for the first time since 2009. Tied for GAC Central title.

Softball

Advanced to Class 4 quarterfinals and finished 14-9 for first winning record since 2011.

Boys wrestling

Captured Class 3 District 4 team title, with Ashton Atkins (106), Kaelen Raible (145) and William Pierce (195) winning individual district crowns to highlight 10 state qualifiers.

Girls volleyball

Won GAC Central title and finished 12-6 for first winning season since 2004. Lost in district final.

Girls basketball

Went 10-0 in GAC Central for first outright conference title since 2015. Lost in district final, finished 18-7.

Football

Advanced to a Class 5 district final and finished 5-6 after an 0-10 showing in previous season; record was program's best since 2016.

Other highlights

Boys volleyball: Advanced to semifinals of Class 3 state tournament.

Girls cross country: Won Class 4 District 3 team title, finished ninth in Class 4 state meet with two all-state runners.

