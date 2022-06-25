Fort Zumwalt South

Boys soccer: Rallied in championship game to win second Class 3 state title in a row and third in four seasons, becoming first Missouri public school with three boys soccer championships. Finished 25-3.

Girls soccer: Dominant during run to second consecutive Class 3 championship and 26-1 record. Scored no fewer than three goals in final nine games, including five in the state final.

Boys basketball: GAC Central champs won a district title and finished 26-3 after falling to Chaminade in a Class 6 quarterfinal.

Others: Baseball, 20-9 GAC Central champ; girls basketball, 18-8 GAC Central champ; girls volleyball, 21-8 GAC Central champ; softball, 15-13; football, 5-6;