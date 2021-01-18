Francis Howell Central captures inaugural Missouri Overwatch esports state championship

Tony Gragnani, president of MOSEF, had plans to do just that this year but due to the coronavirus pandemic it was forced to be put on hold.

"It sounds weird because the misnomer is that it's virtual, it's video games, but in the reality, it can have the same atmosphere as any other athletic event," Gragnani said. "We want to give our athletes the ability to play in front of their family and friends, that's something very important for us."

MOSEF has every intention to play games in person or at host schools when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

Gragnani has seen the energy of what a live esports event brings and is hoping to start planning those events as soon as he's able.

Throughout the pandemic, MOSEF, previously known as the Missouri High School Esports Association, has grown exponentially in its popularity.

From nine high schools under its umbrella and the end of the 2019 school year, it has grown to 49 and has interest from nearly 80 schools in joining.

"Despite the pandemic, the scene continues to grow," Gragnani said. "We're really excited in the post-COVID world to see where it goes."