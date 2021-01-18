Francis Howell Central captures inaugural Missouri Overwatch esports state championship

ST. CHARLES — Josh Green was considering a few different extracurricular options in 2018 when he walked around the hallways at Francis Howell Central for his freshman orientation.
Now a junior, Green saw something back then that called out to him.
"I saw esports there," Green said. "I joined it because it seemed like fun, but it has turned into so much bigger than I thought it would."
On Thursday, Green and Francis Howell Central captured the inaugural Missouri Scholastic Esports Federation Overwatch state championship with a 3-2 victory against CBC.
"We've been practicing so much for the state championship," said Green, who goes by the nickname of 'Forest.'
"For us to actually do it and it being that close made it that much better. I'm so happy about it."
The championship Thursday was the culmination of MOSEF's inaugural season for both Overwatch and Rocket League.
An eight-game regular season was played to seed the top eight teams in the state.
In a five-map series, Francis Howell Central lost only once all season. It defeated CBC earlier during the regional championship in the North America Scholastic Esports Federation tournament by a 3-0 score.
After dropping the first two maps, the Cadets unleashed a new look and won two consecutive maps to force a decisive fifth map.
"We just weren't ready for their Torbjorn/Junk Rat comp and we weren't used to playing against that," Green said. "I was shaking in that final match. It was way too close."
CBC's esports program had a strong postseason overall, also reaching the semifinals of the Rocket League tournament.
The Cadets fell to North County 3-2 in the semifinals of Rocket League, and Hickman went on to win 3-1 over North County in the final.
CBC esports director Jim Brockman praised Howell Central director Kris Miller after the Overwatch final.
"They're the program everyone wants to emulate," Brockman said. "For (my) guys to accomplish what they've accomplished to get to this point where we pushed the best team in the state to the brink, I couldn't be more proud of them."
On Thursday, Green let out a whoop of exhilaration and was joined by his teammates over voice coms.
Hearing and not seeing his teammates in person is something Green is used to, but he wants to be able to step on a stage with his teammates and see their opponents across from them.
"When you're playing in person against the other team, it makes it that much better because it's faces instead of names on a screen," Green said. "I'd much rather play in person than at home."
Tony Gragnani, president of MOSEF, had plans to do just that this year but due to the coronavirus pandemic it was forced to be put on hold.
"It sounds weird because the misnomer is that it's virtual, it's video games, but in the reality, it can have the same atmosphere as any other athletic event," Gragnani said. "We want to give our athletes the ability to play in front of their family and friends, that's something very important for us."
MOSEF has every intention to play games in person or at host schools when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
Gragnani has seen the energy of what a live esports event brings and is hoping to start planning those events as soon as he's able.
Throughout the pandemic, MOSEF, previously known as the Missouri High School Esports Association, has grown exponentially in its popularity.
From nine high schools under its umbrella and the end of the 2019 school year, it has grown to 49 and has interest from nearly 80 schools in joining.
"Despite the pandemic, the scene continues to grow," Gragnani said. "We're really excited in the post-COVID world to see where it goes."
Things were a little chaotic due to the pandemic and the explosion in popularity, but Gragnani and MOSEF were thrilled and are moving full speed ahead with more titles on the horizon to add to along with Overwatch and Rocket League and more tournaments planned.
"When you go from nine to 80 schools interested in 2020, that has its own brand of chaos, but it's good chaos. We love it," Gragnani said. "It's been really fun to see."
Though the state championship concluded the season Thursday, MOSEF already has a spring season planned for Overwatch and Rocket League and is working with St. Louis University to facilitate a Super Smash Brothers tournament in the spring.
With a state championship under his belt, Green and his mother Laura Green know esports is an opportunity to be part of a team and a chance at furthering his education at the collegiate level.
"You never think your kid is going to make a hobby into something that may get him a scholarship for college, but I'm really proud of him," Laura Green said. "He spends a lot of time on it and he still maintains honor roll every time. I don't really understand it, but I know he's really good at it and enjoys it."