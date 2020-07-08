Gillman steps into new role as Herculaneum athletics director

Jason Gillman had two reasons to celebrate some big achievements last Wednesday.
After a long stretch away from life as a teacher and athletics, Gillman officially began his first day as the athletics director at Herculaneum High and welcomed student-athletes back to the Jefferson County campus for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic struck.
Comfortable in his new role, Gillman, who was previously the boys basketball coach at Windsor, will shift his focus to keeping kids safe and helping them excel as Herculaneum begins its reopening phase.
“It's been crazy. Obviously we're in unprecedented times and uncharted waters, so to speak,” Gillman said. “In the grand scheme of things, we're trying to keep kids safe but we're also trying to offer them opportunities to come back and to be part of things. As far as extracurriculars go, these are things we remember the rest of our lives — they're important things. Having kids back today is awesome. You lose sight of that when you've been without them since March. Having them back, it felt like there was a different energy around the building. Seeing them out there, putting in a little sweat equity, it was awesome.”
Gillman succeeds Jonathan Roop, who held the role since July of 2018. Prior to his lone season at Windsor, where he guided the Owls to a 13-13 finish, Gillman spent 13 years at Hillsboro as a social studies teacher and coach with several of the Hawks' athletics programs.
“When I got into education a long time ago, I think that was always in the back of my mind to go into administration — (athletics) director, assistant principal,” Gillman said. “When you start your career, you tend to compartmentalize. I coached sometimes three sports at a time and you lose sight of (the long-term goals). You have goals for your career but you don't always get to set the timetable and the time for this to happen, to be right, was now. I always wanted to be a head basketball coach and I checked that off the list. I just didn't know I was going to check being an athletic director off the list a year later. Herky was the right fit for me. It already feels like home.”
Herculaneum girls basketball coach Riley Blair said he's excited to see Gillman take the reins.
“Coach Gillman is a basketball guy with a lot of basketball experience and knowledge,” Blair said. “I'm looking forward to working with him. He will be a great asset to our Blackcat family.”
Gillman said the feeling is mutual.
“When the job came open, knowing the history of the school and knowing who is in place here means a lot,” Gillman said. “Did I plan it? Obviously not, but I am excited for the way it worked out. It just felt right and it just happened. All the relationships that have been built from place to place go with you. You don't do anything in a vacuum and we all know each other. You just have to go out and do your job to the best of your ability. That's what I plan to do.”
