Gillman steps into new role as Herculaneum athletics director

“When I got into education a long time ago, I think that was always in the back of my mind to go into administration — (athletics) director, assistant principal,” Gillman said. “When you start your career, you tend to compartmentalize. I coached sometimes three sports at a time and you lose sight of (the long-term goals). You have goals for your career but you don't always get to set the timetable and the time for this to happen, to be right, was now. I always wanted to be a head basketball coach and I checked that off the list. I just didn't know I was going to check being an athletic director off the list a year later. Herky was the right fit for me. It already feels like home.”

Herculaneum girls basketball coach Riley Blair said he's excited to see Gillman take the reins.

“Coach Gillman is a basketball guy with a lot of basketball experience and knowledge,” Blair said. “I'm looking forward to working with him. He will be a great asset to our Blackcat family.”

Gillman said the feeling is mutual.

“When the job came open, knowing the history of the school and knowing who is in place here means a lot,” Gillman said. “Did I plan it? Obviously not, but I am excited for the way it worked out. It just felt right and it just happened. All the relationships that have been built from place to place go with you. You don't do anything in a vacuum and we all know each other. You just have to go out and do your job to the best of your ability. That's what I plan to do.”

