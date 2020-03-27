AAA Large all-conference
AAA Large all-conference

Archdiocesan Athletics Association, Large division, 2020 girls basketball all-conference:

SUPERLATIVES

Player of the year: F Avery Lackey, jr., Borgia

Newcomer of the year: F Lillie Weber, fr., Notre Dame

Defensive player of the year: F Jessica Larson, so., St. Dominic

Offensive player of the year: F Avery Lackey, jr., Borgia

Coach of the year: Stacia Houlihan, Borgia

FIRST TEAM

G Ellie Cook, so., St. Dominic

F Jessica Larson, so., St. Dominic

F Samantha Foppe, jr., Notre Dame

F Kaitlyn Partke, so., Borgia

F Avery Lackey, jr., Borgia

SECOND TEAM

F Sophia Elfrink, so., Tolton

G Julia Struckhoff, sr., Borgia

G Grace Turilli, sr., Borgia

F Lydia Kultho, jr., Notre Dame

F Tori Forbeck, sr., St. Dominic

