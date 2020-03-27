AAA Large all-conference

Archdiocesan Athletics Association, Large division, 2020 girls basketball all-conference:
SUPERLATIVES
Player of the year: F Avery Lackey, jr., Borgia
Newcomer of the year: F Lillie Weber, fr., Notre Dame
Defensive player of the year: F Jessica Larson, so., St. Dominic
Offensive player of the year: F Avery Lackey, jr., Borgia
Coach of the year: Stacia Houlihan, Borgia
FIRST TEAM
G Ellie Cook, so., St. Dominic
F Jessica Larson, so., St. Dominic
F Samantha Foppe, jr., Notre Dame
F Kaitlyn Partke, so., Borgia
F Avery Lackey, jr., Borgia
SECOND TEAM
F Sophia Elfrink, so., Tolton
G Julia Struckhoff, sr., Borgia
G Grace Turilli, sr., Borgia
F Lydia Kultho, jr., Notre Dame
F Tori Forbeck, sr., St. Dominic
