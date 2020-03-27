AAA Small all-conference

Archdiocesan Athletics Association, Small division, 2020 girls basketball all-conference:
SUPERLATIVES
Player of the year: G Jada Lindesmith, sr., Lutheran St. Charles
Newcomer of the year: F Genesis Rhodes, fr., DuBourg
Defensive player of the year: P Jenna Grzeskowiak, sr., Lutheran St. Charles
Offensive player of the year: G Safiya Reed, so., Trinity
Coach of the year: Erin Luttschwager, Lutheran St. Charles
FIRST TEAM
Lindesmith, Lutheran St. Charles
Grzeskowiak, Lutheran St. Charles
F Claire Weber, sr., Duchesne
G Hannah Al-Baaj, jr., Rosati-Kain
Reed, Trinity
SECOND TEAM
Rhodes, DuBourg
G Mahya Lindesmith, so., Lutheran St. Charles
G Colleen Preusser, sr., Lutheran St. Charles
C Destiny Harding, jr., O'Fallon Christian
F Megan Wiseman, jr., Duchesne
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!