AAA Small all-conference
0 comments

AAA Small all-conference

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months

Archdiocesan Athletics Association, Small division, 2020 girls basketball all-conference:

SUPERLATIVES

Player of the year: G Jada Lindesmith, sr., Lutheran St. Charles

Newcomer of the year: F Genesis Rhodes, fr., DuBourg

Defensive player of the year: P Jenna Grzeskowiak, sr., Lutheran St. Charles

Offensive player of the year: G Safiya Reed, so., Trinity

Coach of the year: Erin Luttschwager, Lutheran St. Charles

FIRST TEAM

Lindesmith, Lutheran St. Charles

Grzeskowiak, Lutheran St. Charles

F Claire Weber, sr., Duchesne

G Hannah Al-Baaj, jr., Rosati-Kain

Reed, Trinity

SECOND TEAM

Rhodes, DuBourg

G Mahya Lindesmith, so., Lutheran St. Charles

G Colleen Preusser, sr., Lutheran St. Charles

C Destiny Harding, jr., O'Fallon Christian

F Megan Wiseman, jr., Duchesne

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports