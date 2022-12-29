Alton continues record-setting roll with win over O'Fallon in Mascoutah final

MASCOUTAH — Deserea Howard wanted to keep the talk to a minimum.

So the Alton High girls basketball coach forbid her players to use the word, "unbeaten," during the Redbirds flawless start to this campaign.

That rule went out the window Thursday afternoon.

Alton used a mid-game blitz and some in-your-face defense down the stretch to squeeze past O'Fallon 52-51 in the championship game of the talent-rich Mascoutah Invitational at Mascoutah High.

The Redbirds (15-0) are off to the best start in school history.

And they finally got to display their emotions following the nail-biting contest.

Junior Alyssa Lewis led her teammates in an on-court group dance as the players chanted, "We're undefeated."

"It's about time we tell people about us," Lewis said. "We want the world to know how good we are."

Yes, the word is out.

Alton has become a statewide force.

"It's fun being undefeated," explained sophomore Jarius Powers. "But it's up to us to keep playing hard and keep showing people what we can do."

The Redbirds have become the feel-good story of the season. Traditional mid-pack to cellar dwellers, they were 24-96 over five seasons leading up to last year when they turned heads with a 21-7 mark.

Now, they have become the talk of the Southwestern Conference with one huge win after another.

First, Alton broke a 55-game losing streak to perennial league powerhouse Edwardsville on Dec. 1.

The Redbirds also have recorded triumphs over traditional toughies Civic Memorial and Mater Dei.

But no victory was more satisfying than Thursday's triumph. Grabbing the championship in a tough 16-team field is huge for the program's resume.

"O'Fallon is a very good team and we just wanted to put our hearts out there," Howard said. "Any girl that came into the game had to play good defense, that's the rule. Every single one of them did just that."

Lewis led the way offensively with 15 points, including three huge 3-pointers. Powers added 12 points and recorded the biggest basket of the game. Her old fashioned 3-point play, off a power move down the left baseline, pushed the lead to 52-48 with 2 minutes and 52 seconds left.

The Alton defense took over the from there, holding off a pair of potential go-ahead baskets.

"Both teams are so evenly matched and there's so much talent on the floor," O'Fallon coach Nick Knolhoff said. "You figure it's going to come down to possession by possession. And it did."

O'Fallon (14-3) climbed to within 52-51 on a short jumper by Jailah Pelly with 1:12 on the clock.

The Panthers forced a five-second count and an over-and-back violation over the final minute.

But the Alton defense stiffened each time.

O'Fallon senior Shannon Dowell, who scored a game-high 28 points, came up empty on an off-balance shot at the horn with two defenders hounding her off an in-bound pass.

Alton sophomore Kiyoko Proctor added eight points to the winning attack. Laila Blakeny had six points. Freshman Kaylea Lacey chipped in with a nifty reverse layup off a pass from Powers in the second half.

O'Fallon, behind the marksmanship of Dowell, raced out to a 21-11 lead before Alton took control by scoring 20 of the next 24 points for a 31-25 cushion early in the third period.

The Redbirds appeared to put the game away when Blankeny hit a pair of free throws for a 46-37 cushion with just over seven minutes remaining.

But the Panthers methodically chipped away and got to within one point, yet could not get over the hump.

"We get up early morning to practice, we go hard hard all the time," Lewis said. "This is what we do it for — to win games like this."

The two teams have quickly developed a fun, yet intense rivalry.

Alton beat O'Fallon 40-36 in a league game in Alton on Dec. 8. They will meet in the SWC rematch Jan. 26 in O'Fallon. And they might see each other in the Highland Tournament next month.

Most importantly, they could meet in the sectional round in post-season play.

"We've had some good wins, but this is the biggest fight we've had," Howard said. "Let everyone celebrate. After this, they deserve it."

Mascoutah Invitational, championship: Alton 52, O'Fallon 51