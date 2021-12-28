Alton girls outlast Mater Dei, will play Okawville in title game of Mascoutah Invitational

MASCOUTAH — Alton showed once again Tuesday night that it’s a team to be reckoned with in the present and for the foreseeable future.
Freshman Kiyoko Proctor scored 14 points, sophomore Alyssa Lewis had 11, junior Laila Blakeny had eight and freshman Talia Norman contributed eight off the bench as the Redbirds outlasted Mater Dei, 46-39, in the semifinals of the 43rd Mascoutah Invitational.
It was the second time this season the Redbirds (12-2) had defeated the Knights (11-4), whose hopes for victory were damaged by 21 turnovers.
“We’ve been watching Mater Dei,” said Alton coach Deserea Howard, whose team beat the Knights, 62-49, on Nov. 19. “We knew they had gotten better. They were just getting started and so were we. (No. 33) is a big job.”
No. 33, of course, for Mater Dei is 6-foot-2 freshman Alyssa Koerkenmeier, who proved almost unstoppable at both ends of the floor.
Koerkenmeier finished with a game-high 15 points on 7-for-8 shooting from the field. She also had a handful of blocks and altered many other shots.
“We were trying to neutralize her but also not forget that they were a team of five and they were going to try to play around her,” said Howard, who used four different defenders on Koerkenmeier. “She’s a big job, especially for young kids. We tried to throw everything we had at her, and luckily we came out on top.”
Alton will play Okawville in the championship game at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Rockets defeated O’Fallon, 58-57, in the other semifinal.
“This is exciting,” Howard said of the opportunity to win the championship. “We beat Mater Dei and we’re excited about that. But we’re not here to just be in the games. We’re here to try to win the games and take the tournament home.”
Koerkenmeier was pleased with her own performance but disappointed in the loss that sent Mater Dei into the third-place game against O’Fallon at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
“The last couple of games, I’ve tried to warm myself up and just be mentally focused,” said Koerkenmeier, who appears about 2 inches taller than her listed height. “Overall, I’ve been playing better. Alton just got us flustered and we weren’t quite clicking as a team. I don’t really know what the problem was. We just didn’t play our best, like ourselves.”
Junior Madison Eversgerd had eight points for the Knights, but picked up her fourth foul with 3:30 to play in the third quarter. Eversgerd returned early in the fourth quarter and was able to play the rest of the game, but the Knights couldn’t capitalize on their chances.
In addition to the turnover issues, Mater Dei was 4-for-10 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter and 6-for-13 in the game.
“It goes back to where we’re at from a maturity perspective,” Mater Dei coach Craig Zurliene said. “We’re growing, but we’re not there yet. We’re close to being able to compete with these better teams like Alton. We’ll get there.”
Mater Dei, like Alton, is extremely young. The teams have just one senior on their rosters, that being Alton’s Renee Raglin.
Alton had six 3-pointers, four of them coming in the first half when it used an 11-0 run to turn an 18-14 deficit into a 25-18 lead. Mater Dei trimmed the gap to 25-21 at halftime on a 3-pointer by junior Alexis Kampwerth.
The Knights then opened the third quarter by scoring the first eight points, extending its scoring streak to 11 and essentially negating Alton’s push.
But the Redbirds took the lead for good at 30-29 on a three-point play by Proctor with 1:32 remaining in the third quarter. Alton stretched the lead to 35-31 on Lewis’ basket to open the fourth quarter, then put the game away with four free throws in the final 2:09.
Mater Dei didn’t convert a basket in the final 6:15 as Alton pressured the ball and made it difficult to feed Koerkenmeier in the paint.
Zurliene is looking forward to watching Koerkenmeier’s development, which added its latest chapter against the talented Redbirds.