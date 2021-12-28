Alton girls outlast Mater Dei, will play Okawville in title game of Mascoutah Invitational

MASCOUTAH — Alton showed once again Tuesday night that it’s a team to be reckoned with in the present and for the foreseeable future.

Freshman Kiyoko Proctor scored 14 points, sophomore Alyssa Lewis had 11, junior Laila Blakeny had eight and freshman Talia Norman contributed eight off the bench as the Redbirds outlasted Mater Dei, 46-39, in the semifinals of the 43rd Mascoutah Invitational.

It was the second time this season the Redbirds (12-2) had defeated the Knights (11-4), whose hopes for victory were damaged by 21 turnovers.

“We’ve been watching Mater Dei,” said Alton coach Deserea Howard, whose team beat the Knights, 62-49, on Nov. 19. “We knew they had gotten better. They were just getting started and so were we. (No. 33) is a big job.”

No. 33, of course, for Mater Dei is 6-foot-2 freshman Alyssa Koerkenmeier, who proved almost unstoppable at both ends of the floor.

Koerkenmeier finished with a game-high 15 points on 7-for-8 shooting from the field. She also had a handful of blocks and altered many other shots.