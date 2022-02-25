Alton Marquette falls to Quincy Notre Dame in sectional title game

WAVERLY — The plays Alton Marquette ran were the same as all year long. Lee Green saw the same crisp execution against a stout Quincy Notre Dame defense.

But, much to the frustration of the Alton Marquette coach, the shots just didn't tickle the bottom of the net like they had all year.

"Give credit to them, no doubt about it. They're a great team," Green said.

Despite a last-minute surge, Alton Marquette's season came to a close in the Class 2A Waverly Sectional final with a 54-45 loss to the Raiders on Friday evening at Waverly Elementary School.

Quincy Notre Dame (28-3) will square off with Normal University (19-18) in the Class 2A Super-Sectional at 7 p.m. Monday in Beardstown.

It's the sixth sectional championship for Quincy Notre Dame since 2010 under coach Eric Orne.

"These kids have worked so hard to get back to this point," Orne said.

Alton Marquette (27-7) started the game on fire, staking a 6-0 lead within the first three minutes of the game led by senior Alyssa Powell.

Powell was a monster down low for the Explorers, battering and bruising her way to the tune of a double-double with 17 points and 17 rebounds.

"We had some foul issues and she gave us mismatch issues," Orne said. "We just had to survive for a while. That was part of it."

As the game wore on, Alton Marquette's hot start cooled off drastically.

After hitting three of their first four shots, the Explorers only made two buckets in the remaining five minutes of the first quarter.

The Raiders took the lead with less than two minutes to go in the first quarter and never relinquished it. The Explorers cut a double-digit deficit to just five points with three minutes to go in regulation, but never got any closer thanks to Quincy Notre Dame junior phenom Abbey Schreacke.

"She's a great player," Green said. "She's a load and a handful, but she's a great kid. I'm happy for them, and I hope they go on and bring it home."

Schreacke paced the Raiders' attack with a double-double of 25 points and 14 rebounds. She also had three assists and four steals.

"With this team, they just make it easy for me," Schreacke said.

Alton Marquette notched 20 or more wins in three of the four years with this senior class. The 27 victories were the most in a season since the 2000 season that saw the Explorers collect 30 victories and a third-place trophy in Class A.

"I couldn't be more proud of this team," Green said. "This is the best four-year run I've had with anyone. I've been here for six years, but this four-year class — they mean everything to me. I'm going to miss them."

