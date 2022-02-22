Alton Marquette suffocates Illini West offense to reach Class 1A sectional final

WAVERLY — Alton Marquette girls basketball coach Lee Green delivered one message at halftime Tuesday.

"He basically said this is our last chance," Alton Marquette senior Chloe White said. "We better pull it together."

The Explorers ratcheted up their defense to a level not seen all year and shut down Illini West in the second half for a 35-28 victory in a Class 2A Waverly Sectional semifinal at Waverly Elementary School.

"This is massive," Alton Marquette coach Lee Green said. "This team's work ethic has been unbelievable. The time they put in in the offseason paid off tonight."

Alton Marquette (27-6) is scheduled to play Quincy Notre Dame (25-3) at 7 p.m. Thursday in the sectional title game.

It is the first time the Explorers will play in a sectional final since 2012, and they are looking to win their first sectional title since 2000.

"I know I'll be nervous on Thursday, but I'm relieved now," White said. "I think we've got it."

Alton Marquette held Illini West (30-3) to just nine second-half points, with four of them coming on transition buckets. The Explorers' defense kept the Chargers off the scoreboard for more than five minutes in the third quarter and more than six in the fourth.

Leading the defensive effort was senior Jillian Nelson, who drew the toughest assignment of the night — guarding Caydee Kirkham.

The Illini West senior came into the game averaging over 20 points a game and was a big reason for the Chargers' success this season.

With Nelson on her, Kirkham was held to just six points.

"It was insane (keeping in front of her)," Nelson said. "It was a really tough job because she's such a good player."

Though they were locked in on defense, the offense struggled to find any rhythm against Illini West's defense.

"We talked about it at halftime, they're an unbelievably tough defensive team," Green said. "We've been scoring a lot of points up to tonight, but we knew it wasn't going to be easy tonight."

The 35 points are the lowest total for the Explorers in a win since a 31-23 victory over Benton on Dec. 29, 2021.

Abby Williams led the way for the Explorers with 15 points. She added six rebounds and three assists, as well as two steals.

White and senior Alyssa Powell had eight points and seven points, respectively. Powell had a team-leading nine rebounds.

Trailing 19-16 going into the break, Alton Marquette's offense went on a 7-0 run that was capped by Nelson's 3-pointer from the top of the key.

"That got us that energy going in that second half," Nelson said. "From there, we came out really hard."

The spurt of offense was enough to give the Explorers a lead they would never surrender.

With a quick turnaround, Green knows what kind of challenge his team faces on Thursday.

"I've seen them play live a few times and we have lots of film on them," Green said. "They have one of the best players in the state in Abby Schreacke. They're well-coached with plenty of state championships in their arsenal. We'll be ready, but it'll be a challenge, no doubt about it."

