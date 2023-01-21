Alton takes control down stretch, subdues Okawville for Highland Tournament title

HIGHLAND — Alyssa Lewis knew she had a difficult assignment Saturday afternoon. She proved to be up for the challenge.

Lewis, a junior guard for the Alton girls basketball team, limited Okawville junior Alayna Kraus to 13 points and the Redbirds pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 54-38 victory over the Rockets in the championship game of the Highland Tournament.

“Get low, stay in position and stay composed,” the 5-foot-8 Lewis said of the game plan employed to subdue Kraus. “A good player like that is going to score, but I wanted to restrict her scoring as much as I possibly could.”

Sophomores Jarius Powers and Kiyoko Proctor, meanwhile, contributed the offensive thump needed by the Redbirds. Powers scored a game-high 18 points, while Proctor had 14 points and two 3-pointers and was named the most valuable player in the tourney.

Alton (23-0), which also defeated Okawville 58-53 on Dec. 28 in the semifinals of the Mascoutah Invitational, surpassed its previous school record of 22 victories set in 1976-77. The championship at Highland was its first; the Redbirds placed fourth last season.

“It’s big,” Redbirds coach Deserea Howard said of the title. “Obviously, we left here last year really disappointed. We didn’t want to do that again. We knew everybody here, you had to respect. So we just tried to take it a game a time, a possession at a time. We’re really excited, setting our school record for wins. It was a big day for us.”

Okawville (20-4) fell in the title contest for the second consecutive season. The Rockets led 32-31 and 33-32 in the third quarter but trailed 41-36 after entering the fourth.

That’s when things unraveled for the Rockets, who were held to two free throws and missed all four of their shots from the field in the period.

“Their defense is aggressive,” Okawville coach Kaylee Bowers. “They backed us out to halfcourt and we had trouble scoring. They’re physical, they’re athletic, they’re good players. They play as a team and they’re well-coached. They just had it today.”

Kraus, who scored 20 points in Okawville’s 55-50 win over O’Fallon in the semifinals Thursday, was 4-for-12 from the field with three 3-pointers.

“(Lewis) did a great job,” Bowers said. “If you talked to Alayna, she would say the same thing. She is a great defender.”

Howard was confident Lewis would win the battle.

“It’s a big job and you can trust Alyssa with a big job like that,” Howard said. “We never knew if she would get too handsy, but I think she executed really well. Last time, we had a lot of fouls against Alayna. But (Lewis) really made sure she stayed disciplined tonight and handled that job.”

Alton led 29-25 at halftime, but the Rockets, as they did Thursday, came out of the locker room determined to turn the tables. Kraus fueled a 7-2 run with a basket and a 3-pointer that put Okawville ahead 32-31 with 4 minutes and 22 seconds left in the third quarter.

Redbirds reserve Meyonna Banks, a sophomore who wasn’t on the roster, sprang off the bench and hit two big 3-pointers in the final two minutes of the quarter. The first one gave Alton a 38-34 lead, while the second one made it 41-36 and began a 16-0 run that featured five different scorers.

Okawville finally ended its drought on two free throws by senior Briley Rhodes with 1:21 to play. The Rockets went the last 10:51 without a field goal and finished 12 for 35 overall (34%) with six 3-pointers.

Banks hadn’t played all season, and wasn’t even on the Redbirds’ roster, until Saturday.

“She has been busting her butt for the last two weeks consistently,” Howard said. “We’ve been having her guard our best players in practice just in case we got into any foul trouble. She was ready and came out and proved it.”

Alton was 18 for 47 from the field (38%) and had six 3-pointers.

Powers joined Proctor on the all-tournament first team along with Redbirds freshman Kaylea Lacey, Kraus and Rhodes of Okawville and Shannon Dowell of O’Fallon.

Bowers vowed the Rockets will bounce back. Their goal is for a long push in Class 1A.

“A team like this, we may not see again the rest of the year,” she said. “I’m glad to be in the position we’re in right now. If we’re competing with this, I look forward to the rest of the season. Our ultimate goal is to get to state. That’s what we’re looking to do. We’re going to take what we learned today and try to turn it into a positive.”

Highland Tournament, championship: Alton 54, Okawville 38