Anna Belle Wakeland, junior, Grandview

A 6-foot-2 center, Wakeland developed into a defensive force with an area-best 109 blocks. Averaged 14.2 points, 10.9 rebounds. Tallied 31 points Jan. 21 in a 50-43 win over Crystal City. Closed the season with 11 points or more in eight of her last 10 games. Also displayed a deft touch from the outside, hitting 22 of 43 3-point attempts for 51 percent.