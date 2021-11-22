Anna Belle Wakeland, junior, Grandview

A 6-foot-2 center, Wakeland developed into a defensive force with an area-best 109 blocks. Averaged 14.2 points, 10.9 rebounds. Tallied 31 points Jan. 21 in a 50-43 win over Crystal City. Closed the season with 11 points or more in eight of her last 10 games. Also displayed a deft touch from the outside, hitting 22 of 43 3-point attempts for 51 percent.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Steve Overbey
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today