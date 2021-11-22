 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anna Belle Wakeland, junior, Grandview
0 comments

Anna Belle Wakeland, junior, Grandview

{{featured_button_text}}
Anna Belle Wakeland, Grandview

Anna Belle Wakeland, Grandview basketball

A 6-foot-2 center, Wakeland developed into a defensive force with an area-best 109 blocks. Averaged 14.2 points, 10.9 rebounds. Tallied 31 points Jan. 21 in a 50-43 win over Crystal City. Closed the season with 11 points or more in eight of her last 10 games. Also displayed a deft touch from the outside, hitting 22 of 43 3-point attempts for 51 percent.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

In the pool and on the field: Meet our high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News