Arbuthnot switches gears, heads to former rival Civic Memorial

BETHALTO — Mike Arbuthnot joked that the color purple might tend to make him appear a little overweight.

Yet he could care less.

Arbuthnot, one of the top girls basketball coaches in the area, has been selected to take over the tradition-rich program at Civic Memorial High.

The hiring was approved at a school board meeting last week.

Arbuthnot coached the girls basketball team at Triad last winter following a highly-successful five-year stint at Highland from 2013-2018.

Now, he will patrol the sidelines in the Eagles’ colors of purple and gold, facing off against two of the former Mississippi Valley Conference schools he coached against over the past four seasons.

“I don’t have any purple yet,” Arbuthnot said. “But I’m pretty sure I’ll be getting some.”

The change in schools is laced with irony.

During his five seasons at Highland, his teams won 127 games. The Bulldogs and Eagles battled 19 times in that stretch, including several nail-biting thrillers that are still talked about around MVC circles. The teams dominated the conference with a combined 85-15 record.