Area girls basketball rankings, final regular season

  • 0
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/14/2022 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Edwardsville (25-4)1
2. Webster Groves (17-4)2
3. O'Fallon (23-5)3
4. Fort Zumwalt West (17-5)5
5. Pattonville (16-4)4
6. Eureka (16-6)6
7. Triad (19-9)8
8. Alton (20-6)7
9. Kirkwood (14-4)9
10. Francis Howell Central (14-6)12
On the bubble: Troy Buchanan (14-8), Francis Howell (11-10), Marquette (13-9), Parkway West (12-7)
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Incarnate Word (21-0)1
2. Whitfield (16-3)2
3. Civic Memorial (27-4)4
4. Alton Marquette (25-6)5
5. Cardinal Ritter (16-5)3
6. John Burroughs (13-4)9
7. Freeburg (25-5)6
8. Lift For Life (11-11)8
9. St. Charles West (17-3)14
10. Waterloo (24-6)10
On the bubble: Father McGivney (23-8), Westminster (15-5), MICDS (15-6), Dupo (21-8), STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley (14-7), Vashon (10-8), Orchard Farm (17-2), Lutheran St. Charles (17-4)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
