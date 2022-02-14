Area girls basketball rankings, final regular season

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/14/2022
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Edwardsville (25-4)
|1
|2. Webster Groves (17-4)
|2
|3. O'Fallon (23-5)
|3
|4. Fort Zumwalt West (17-5)
|5
|5. Pattonville (16-4)
|4
|6. Eureka (16-6)
|6
|7. Triad (19-9)
|8
|8. Alton (20-6)
|7
|9. Kirkwood (14-4)
|9
|10. Francis Howell Central (14-6)
|12
|On the bubble: Troy Buchanan (14-8), Francis Howell (11-10), Marquette (13-9), Parkway West (12-7)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Incarnate Word (21-0)
|1
|2. Whitfield (16-3)
|2
|3. Civic Memorial (27-4)
|4
|4. Alton Marquette (25-6)
|5
|5. Cardinal Ritter (16-5)
|3
|6. John Burroughs (13-4)
|9
|7. Freeburg (25-5)
|6
|8. Lift For Life (11-11)
|8
|9. St. Charles West (17-3)
|14
|10. Waterloo (24-6)
|10
|On the bubble: Father McGivney (23-8), Westminster (15-5), MICDS (15-6), Dupo (21-8), STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley (14-7), Vashon (10-8), Orchard Farm (17-2), Lutheran St. Charles (17-4)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked